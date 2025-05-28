How to watch today’s Carolina Hurricanes vs Florida Panthers NHL Game 5: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Florida Panthers, including how to watch and team news.

The Carolina Hurricanes are set to face off against the Florida Panthers to start the thrilling Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals on May 28, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT. The Carolina Hurricanes will try to build on their impressive 3-0 shutout in the previous game. The Florida Panthers are currently ahead in the series 3-1.

The Carolina Hurricanes are in fifth place with a 26.1% conversion rate in power play, compared to Florida's 23.1% (7th), and the Hurricanes have been strong in the face-off circle, taking 51.8% of draws to Florida's 45.2%.

The Panthers lead by a slim margin at 86.5% (1st) to Carolina's 86% (2nd) on the penalty kill.

Carolina Hurricanes vs Florida Panthers: Date and puck-drop time

The Carolina Hurricanes will square off against the Florida Panthers in an electrifying NHL game on May 28, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Date May 28, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Lenovo Center Location Raleigh, North Carolina

How to watch Carolina Hurricanes vs Florida Panthers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: TNT

Streaming service: SlingTV

Carolina Hurricanes vs Florida Panthers team news

Carolina Hurricanes team news

Frederik Andersen has been posting a .914 save percentage, an 8-4 record, a 1.84 GAA, and two shutouts.

Pyotr Kochetkov has been going 1-1 with an .855 save percentage and a 3.60 GAA.

Sebastian Aho leads Carolina's offense up front with 74 points, which includes 45 assists and 29 goals.

Carolina Hurricanes injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jalen Chatfield Undisclosed Day-to-Day Sean Walker Undisclosed Day-to-Day

Florida Panthers team news

Sergei Bobrovsky has been recording an 11-5 record with a.914 save percentage, a 2.05 GAA, and three shutouts.

Sam Reinhart has led Florida's offense with 81 points, including 42 assists and 39 goals.

Evan Rodrigues has averaged 15:19 of ice time per game and generated 10 assists.

Florida Panthers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Sam Reinhart Lower body injury Day-to-Day Niko Mikkola Upper body injury Day-to-Day

Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers head-to-head record

The Carolina Hurricanes will attempt to survive Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals after defeating the Florida Panthers 3-0 on May 27 to end a three-game losing run. Following three games in which the Hurricanes were outscored 16-4, including a 5-0 setback on May 23 and a 6-2 setback on May 25. Carolina has demonstrated that they can defeat Florida when they perform organized, defensively sound hockey, as evidenced by their victory and their 3-1 victory against the Panthers earlier in the season on January 3. The Hurricanes have a good chance of forcing a Game 6 if they can duplicate their energy from Game 4 and capitalize on their advantage in faceoffs and power play effectiveness. However, Carolina is still under pressure to put on another nearly flawless performance because Florida is still leading their series 3-1 and has dominated their last several meetings.

Date Results May 27, 2025 Hurricanes 3-0 Panthers May 25, 2025 Panthers 6-2 Hurricanes May 23, 2025 Panthers 5-0 Hurricanes May 21, 2025 Panthers 5-2 Hurricanes Jan 03, 2025 Hurricanes 3-1 Panthers

