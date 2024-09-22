Boston Bruins 2024 NHL schedule: TV channel, livestream & where to watch the game

Everything you need to know about how to watch Boston Bruins games from anywhere in the United States!

The Boston Bruins are gearing up for the start of a new hockey season.

Last season ended in disappointment for the Bruins, as they were knocked out of the Stanley Cup Playoffs by the Florida Panthers, suffering a 2-1 defeat in Game 6. To make matters worse, the Panthers went on to claim the Stanley Cup, and it was the second straight year the Bruins were sent packing by the same opponent.

Will this year’s campaign have a more happier ending?

The Bruins kick off their preseason action this weekend, but when does the regular season officially get underway? Plus, where can fans tune in to catch the action?

Boston Bruins upcoming NHL Fixtures

Date Opponent Time Venue TV Channel/ Streaming Oct 8, 2024 @ Florida 7:00 pm Amerant Bank Arena ESPN, ESPN+ Oct 10, 2024 vs Montreal 7:00 pm TD Garden TBD Oct 12, 2024 vs Los Angeles 1:00 pm TD Garden TBD Oct 14, 2024 vs Florida 1:00 pm TD Garden TBD Oct 16, 2024 @ Colorado 9:30 pm Ball Arena TNT/ truTV/ MAX Oct 19, 2024 @ Utah 9:00 pm Delta Center TBD Oct 22, 2024 @ Nashville 8:45 pm Bridgestone Arena TBD Oct 24, 2024 vs Dallas 7:00 pm TD Garden TBD Oct 26, 2024 vs Toronto 7:00 pm TD Garden TBD Oct 29, 2024 vs Philadelphia 7:00 pm TD Garden TBD Oct 31, 2024 @ Carolina 7:00 pm PNC Arena TBD Nov 2, 2024 @ Philadelphia 1:00 pm Wells Fargo Center TBD

How to Watch Boston Bruins NHL Preseason Games Online

Most Boston Bruins NHL preseason games are only available on regional sports network, NESN, but a handful will be broadcast nationally on NHL Network. If you don’t have cable, you’ll want to get a live TV streaming service that offers RSNs such as Fubo or DirecTV Stream. ESPN+ will also be streaming quite a few NHL preseason games.

Date Opponent Time Venue National TV Local TV Sep 22, 2024 vs N.Y. Rangers 5:00 pm TD Garden ESPN+ MSG, NESN Sep 24, 2024 vs Washington 7:00 pm TD Garden NHLN, ESPN+ MNMT, NESN+ Sep 26, 2024 @ N.Y. Rangers 7:00 pm Madison Square Garden NHLN, ESPN+ NESN, MSG Sep 28, 2024 @ Philadelphia 7:00 pm Wells Fargo Center NHLN NBCSP+ Oct 1, 2024 vs Philadelphia 7:00 pm TD Garden NESN Oct 3, 2024 @ Los Angeles 7:00 pm Centre Videotron TVAS2 Oct 5, 2024 @ Washington 5:00 pm Capital One Arena NHLN, ESPN+ NESN, MNMT

How to watch Boston Bruins NHL games in local markets

Most Bruins NHL games are broadcast locally on the New England Sports Network (NESN). This channel is accessible via cable, satellite, and OTT platforms throughout the region.

To catch the Bruins on NESN, you'll need to be in the Boston Bruins TV market, covering New England (minus Fairfield County, Connecticut, which falls under New York City's media bubble).

For fans outside this region, ESPN+ is your go-to for live Bruins action.

Plus, the Bruins will hit the national stage with 14 games aired on ESPN, ESPN+, Hulu, ABC, or TNT this season. So, whether you're in New England or beyond, there's plenty of puck to go around!

How to watch Boston Bruins NHL games With An OTA Antenna

If you're in Boston and looking to catch the Bruins without a cable subscription, an Over-The-Air antenna might be your ticket. While it’s not a guarantee for every game, if you’re within the team’s broadcast area and the game’s on local channels, an antenna is an affordable way to tune in.

To see which channels you can access, plug your zip code into the FCC’s Reception Map Tool.

The best part? No monthly fees! Once you’ve got the antenna set up, you can enjoy local broadcasts as long as the device keeps going strong.

How to watch the 2024-25 Boston Bruins season without cable

Streaming services are rapidly becoming the primary method for fans to watch NHL games, thanks to a growing array of providers in the market.

There is a wide selection of streaming options available, ranging from those that offer specific broadcast packages, such as ESPN+, Fubo and YouTube TV, to more flexible choices like Sling TV and Hulu Live TV, which allow users to customize their channel selection.

How to watch Boston Bruins NHL games on DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream offers the most RSNs of any live TV streamer. You'll need the DTV Stream Choice package or higher to get RSN livestreams, which starts with a five-day free trial and costs $108.99 a month after that.

It has 91 channels as part of their service, including sports channels like TBS, USA Network, TNT, FS1, ESPN, ESPN2, MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, NHL Network, and Fox Sports 2.

How to watch Boston Bruins NHL games on Fubo

Fubo markets itself as a haven for sports enthusiasts, especially those who enjoy international soccer, NFL, MLB, NASCAR, and F1. For NHL fans, Fubo's Pro package, priced at $94.99 per month (after a 7-day free trial), includes regional sports networks like NESN, though it's worth noting the absence of TNT.

To enhance your experience, you can add the NHL Network via the Sports Plus add-on for an extra $11 per month, giving you access to live out-of-market games and key highlights.

Fubo’s lineup boasts 90 channels, offering a robust mix of sports options such as ESPN, USA Network, FS1, ESPN2, Fox Sports 2, ABC, NFL Network, MLB Network, NBA TV, NHL Network, and NFL RedZone.

How to watch Boston Bruins NHL games on Sling, YouTube TV and Hulu+ (Not ideal)

Sling TV is the most affordable live TV streaming option here, though like Hulu+, it doesn't carry Bruins games on NESN. However, with the Sling Orange + Blue Plan, priced at just $60 per month, you’ll still get access to NHL Network and ESPN for select nationally broadcast matchups.

With Hulu + Live TV, you have access to Houston Astros games on ESPN, ABC, MLB Network and ESPN, but it doesn't boast Space City Home Network. You’ll also have access to other live sports, news, events, and a robust offering of TV shows.

Hulu Live TV costs $76.99 after a 3-day free trial. You can check out the full Hulu Live TV Channel List here.

Similarly, you can’t watch Bruins games with YouTube TV, which costs $72.99 a month.

While they don’t offer Boston Bruins, they do have 60 channels as part of their plan, including sports channels like ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, Fox Sports 2, TBS, TNT, USA Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, SEC Network, truTV, ESPNEWS, and Golf Channel.

How to watch Boston Bruins out-of-market NHL games on ESPN+

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ offers access to all out-of-market games, so you can watch the Bruins live even if you're outside the Boston market. Plus, you’ll also get 75+ nationally exclusive games available only on ESPN+.

Subscription costs for ESPN+ start at $10.99 per month or $109.99 annually. You can also bundle it with Disney+ and Hulu for $14.99 per month.

ESPN+ is compatible with a wide array of devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android devices, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, and major smart TVs like LG, Samsung, Sony, and VIZIO. However, it’s not available on Nintendo and onn.

Watch Boston Bruins Games With A VPN

For those living abroad or just outside of Boston Bruins' TV market, another dependable way to watch Bruins is with a VPN. Our recommendation is NordVPN. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.