Best Club World Cup Betting Sites: Guide to 2025 Club World Cup Sportsbooks

Our experts breaks down the best Club World Cup Betting Sites, his in depth analysis detailing the best sportsbooks for the 2025 Club World Cup.

Best Club World Cup Promos for Today

Best Club World Cup Betting Sites: Reviewed for the US

With the expanded 2025 Club World Cup horizon, US bettors are looking for trustworthy sportsbooks offering top-tier soccer markets, great odds, and slick user experiences. Below, we break down the standout features of each betting site featured in our top list.

These reviews are tailored to help you bet smarter, faster, and with confidence as the world’s top clubs compete for global glory.

1. bet365

If you're after a polished, soccer-first sportsbook with deep Club World Cup markets, bet365 should be high on your list. This UK-based operator has built a strong presence in the US by combining intuitive tech with world-class betting features.

The interface is simple to navigate, whether you're placing a pre-match Club World Cup parlay or jumping into a live betting market during the game.

The depth of markets stands out for Club World Cup 2025 bettors—you can bet on goalscorers, totals, corners, cards, and dozens more outcomes across all major fixtures.

The live streaming feature covers many global matches, so if you're tracking a lesser-known club or an international giant, you're in luck.

You’ll also find reliable customer service with 24/7 live chat, plus fast payouts using PayPal, Visa, and bank transfer. While the site could use a few more existing-customer soccer promos specific to US users, bet365 still delivers excellent value with consistent price boosts and enhanced odds tied to the biggest Club World Cup games.

bet365 Legal States NJ, CO, IA, OH, VO, KY, LA Minimum Deposit $10 iOS App Rating 4.7/5 Android App Rating 4.6/5 US Expert’s Insights: Club World Cup Odds & Markets 5/5 Club World Cup Promos 3 active soccer promos Payment Methods & Speed Visa, PayPal, Bank Transfer—Fast Betting Site Interface Clean and Fast Loading Security High 2FA & SSL encryption Customer Service 24/7 Live Chat + Help Center

2. BetMGM

This platform blends premium branding with a growing soccer footprint, and it's a solid pick for anyone targeting the 2025 Club World Cup.

The sportsbook’s layout is easy to scan, and you can quickly jump into Club World Cup match odds, tournament outrights, or live in-game wagers without feeling overwhelmed.

BetMGM’s Match Insights tool is one standout, serving up stats and trends tailored to upcoming fixtures. That’s great for Club World Cup bettors wanting a little extra data before locking in their picks. Odds are strong across match winner, BTTS, and over/under lines—especially when big clubs are involved.

Their mobile app is one of the slickest in the game, with intuitive features like early cash out and same-game parlay builders that are Club World Cup-friendly. Live betting is smooth, and while you won’t find as many niche markets as bet365, the essentials are covered well.

BetMGM could do more with Club World Cup-specific promos, but there are ongoing soccer boosts and parlay safety nets offers that often apply to international tournaments like this.

BetMGM Legal States AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY Minimum Deposit $10 iOS App Rating 4.8/5 Android App Rating 4.7/5 US Expert’s Insights: Club World Cup Odds & Markets 5/5 — Strong match odds, great parlay options Club World Cup Promos 2 active soccer boosts Payment Methods & Speed PayPal, Visa, Play+, Bank — Fast payouts Betting Site Interface Smooth UX, good mobile nav Security Highly encrypted with robust account tools Customer Service 24/7 Live Chat + In-App Help

3. Fanatics Sportsbook

Fanatics might be a newer name in the US betting scene, but it’s wasting no time making an impact, especially for soccer fans. For the Club World Cup 2025, the platform offers a tight, user-focused experience that makes betting on global soccer feel fresh and fast.

What sets Fanatics apart is how clean everything looks and feels. The interface is modern and distraction-free, so it’s easy to find Club World Cup matches, props, and tournament odds. You'll find competitive pricing on most standard markets—match result, over/under, and goalscorers—but Fanatics also throws occasional soccer specials around significant events.

They’re pushing in-play betting hard too. You can bet live on Club World Cup matches with a smooth interface that updates quickly and handles wagers without lag. The rewards program, which lets you earn FanCash with every bet, adds a unique twist perfect for bettors already familiar with the Fanatics brand.

That said, Fanatics’ market depth is still growing. You won’t find as many exotic Club World Cup bets as on older platforms, but the basics are solid, and the app's performance is excellent.

Fanatics Sportsbook Legal States CO, CT, KY, MA, MD, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV Minimum Deposit $10 iOS App Rating 4.6/5 Android App Rating 4.5/5 US Expert’s Insights: Club World Cup Odds & Markets 4.7/5 — Great coverage, limited niche props Club World Cup Promos 2 active soccer specials Payment Methods & Speed PayPal, ACH, Debit — Fast processing Betting Site Interface Clean, fast, beginner-friendly Security 2FA, encrypted — trusted new entrant Customer Service Live Chat + Dedicated Support Channel

4. Caesars Sportsbook

Caesars is one of the biggest names in US gambling, and its sportsbook offers a premium experience for 2025 Club World Cup betting. The site combines a polished look with easy navigation, from futures markets to player props in seconds.

Caesars hits the right notes for Club World Cup bettors—full match odds, team and player props, and early prices on major games. They’re also known for offering enhanced odds on select international soccer matches, often including tournament ties involving top clubs.

The Caesars Rewards program adds serious value if you’re betting regularly. You earn points on every wager, which you can redeem online or at Caesars properties—ideal for planning a Vegas trip around the final.

One thing to note: Caesars doesn’t always match the market leaders in terms of live betting speed or exotic props. But for straightforward bets and boosted lines, it holds up well.

Caesars Legal States AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, LA, MA, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY Minimum Deposit $10 iOS App Rating 4.6/5 Android App Rating 4.5/5 US Expert’s Insights: Club World Cup Odds & Markets 4.6/5 — Strong on basics, fewer niche bets Club World Cup Promos 3 active soccer boosts & parlay safety net Payment Methods & Speed Visa, PayPal, Play+, Bank — Fast withdrawals Betting Site Interface Premium design, easy to navigate Security Secure platform, Caesars account protection Customer Service 24/7 Live Chat, Phone, and Email

5. DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings has long been a favorite among US bettors, and for the Club World Cup 2025, it delivers one of the most comprehensive platforms around. The site loads fast, looks great on mobile, and places its soccer offerings front and center.

This sportsbook is already showcasing full match coverage for this year’s Club World Cup, including odds on goalscorers, corners, cards, and live bets as the action unfolds.

Their same-game parlay builder works smoothly for Club World Cup games, combining picks like team totals and player props into a single bet.

Where DraftKings excels is in-game betting. Odds are updated quickly, and the live match tracker offers a detailed visual breakdown, even if a stream isn’t available. Add timely soccer odds boosts—often tied to high-profile fixtures—and you’ve got a sharp platform for bettors looking to stay engaged from group stages to the final.

The only drawback is that the layout can feel a bit crowded for new users. But once you’re used to it, it’s a powerhouse sportsbook with excellent Club World Cup value.

DraftKings Legal States AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NH, NJ, NY, OH, OR, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY Minimum Deposit $5 iOS App Rating 4.8/5 Android App Rating 4.6/5 US Expert’s Insights: Club World Cup Odds & Markets 4.5/5 — Deep market coverage & custom parlay tools Club World Cup Promos 4 active soccer odds boosts Payment Methods & Speed PayPal, Apple Pay, Bank, Debit — Very Fast Betting Site Interface Powerful but dense Security Secure login, 2FA, SSL encryption Customer Service 24/7 Help Chat + Knowledge Base

6. ESPN Bet

As the newest major player in US sports betting, ESPN Bet enters the Club World Cup 2025 picture with strong branding and a surprisingly polished product. Backed by the sports media giant, this sportsbook brings serious credibility and soccer-specific attention to its markets.

Club World Cup odds are easily accessible, with transparent displays for moneylines, totals, and key player props. ESPN Bet leans into its partnership with the ESPN app, so you’ll often find editorial picks, soccer insights, and stat-driven bet suggestions right where you’re placing your wagers, especially for global events like the Club World Cup.

The live betting interface is responsive and ties into real-time game trackers. While it doesn’t offer as many deep props or futures as veteran sportsbooks, ESPN Bet makes up for it with a clean layout and strong pricing on core markets.

Club World Cup-focused promos aren’t frequent yet, but expect that to change as ESPN ramps up its soccer push, particularly closer to the knockout rounds.

ESPN Bet Legal States AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV Minimum Deposit $10 iOS App Rating 4.5/5 Android App Rating 4.4/5 US Expert’s Insights: Club World Cup Odds & Markets 3/5 — Clean layout, needs more prop depth Club World Cup Promos Limited promos currently, expected to improve Payment Methods & Speed Variety of options, fast payouts Betting Site Interface Responsive, clean layout, strong pricing Security Backed by ESPN with strong security protocols Customer Service Helpful and responsive support

What makes a top 2025 Club World Cup betting site?

Choosing where to bet on the 2025 Club World Cup is not just about picking the first sportsbook that pops up. The best Club World Cup betting sites stand out across several key categories—from promos and market depth to streaming quality and mobile usability. This section breaks down what separates an average sportsbook from a great one. We’ll cover:

Club World Cup sportsbook promos

Market depth and competitive odds

Live and in-play betting features

Streaming access for Club World Cup matches

Payment options for deposits and withdrawals

Mobile app performance and ease of use

For each category, we’ve highlighted the top three sportsbooks that shine the brightest for US-based soccer bettors.

Sportsbook Promos

The best Club World Cup sportsbooks offer a strong welcome for new players, usually tied to first deposits or bets. While “bonus bets” may be used, the key is value: promos that give you more to bet with for less.

Top 3 for Club World Cup Promos:

BetMGM - offering special event-based promos. In 2023, they boosted odds for top European clubs—expect similar for the 2025 Club World Cup. DraftKings – Known for frequent soccer promos around major tournaments. Expect boosted odds and parlay safety net tailored to the Club World Cup. Caesars – They roll out themed promotions during major soccer events, including enhanced same-game parlay options for global tournaments.

Markets & Prices

The range of available betting markets and the competitiveness of the odds play a massive role in your potential returns. The best sites offer extensive Club World Cup markets, covering match winners, corners, cards, props, and team-specific specials.

Top 3 for Club World Cup Markets & Odds:

bet365 – Massive depth of Club World Cup markets, including alternative lines and player stats. Their pricing is sharp, especially on favorites and totals. Fanatics Sportsbook – Offers unique bet combos and frequent price boosts on global soccer. Early Club World Cup markets are already live. DraftKings – Strong soccer offering with fair prices across the board, and plenty of player prop options for deeper match engagement.

In-Play Betting

Live or in-play betting adds excitement and value to the experience. The best sportsbooks make it easy to place fast bets during Club World Cup matches, with real-time odds that reflect game momentum.

Top 3 for In-Play Club World Cup Betting:

bet365 – Industry leader for live betting. Odds update fast and are displayed, with easy access to stats and match trackers. Caesars – Their live betting interface is easy to use, especially on mobile. Bets can be placed quickly, and odds refresh smoothly. ESPN Bet – Slick in-play betting setup with clear visuals and bright layout—ideal for reacting to live Club World Cup action.

Live Streaming

Watching the match you’ve bet on is a huge plus. Top Club World Cup sportsbooks offer streaming on select matches or integrate with real-time trackers for global games.

Top 3 for Club World Cup Streaming:

bet365 – Offers HD-quality streams for many global matches (depending on rights). Great for following less mainstream Club World Cup fixtures. Fanatics Sportsbook – While still expanding, early signs point to soccer-focused coverage with high-quality stats integration. DraftKings – Provides visualizations and occasional streams through partnerships—a solid companion for live betting.

Payment Methods

Fast, flexible payment options make your betting experience smoother. Whether depositing or withdrawing, the best Club World Cup sportsbooks offer many trusted methods.

Top 3 for Payment Speed & Options:

BetMGM offers PayPal, online banking, cards, and Play+ with fast processing. Payouts are usually completed within 24–48 hours. bet365—This provider offers efficient payments and strong support for e-wallets and bank transfers. Clear withdrawal timelines are a plus. Caesars – Easy to use and reliable. PayPal and instant bank transfers are particularly fast.

Mobile/App Interface

Most Club World Cup bets will be placed on mobile, so app design matters. A good sportsbook app should be fast, responsive, and easy to navigate during live action.

Top 3 for Mobile Betting Experience:

DraftKings – A highly-rated app that’s smooth, fast, and packed with features for both casual and sharp bettors. Fanatics Sportsbook—This sportsbook has a clean, modern design and smart navigation. It has one of the best mobile interfaces among newer sportsbooks. bet365 – Compact layout that prioritizes speed. Great for placing live Club World Cup bets on the go without lag.

Starting with a 2025 Club World Cup Betting Site

Now that you know all about the best Club World Cup betting sites in the US, let’s talk about how to sign up for one. Below is a simple guide to help you get started with any licensed Club World Cup sportsbook in just a few minutes.

Follow these steps to register safely and legally:

Choose your sportsbook: Pick one of the Club World Cup sportsbooks listed above. Ensure it’s licensed in your state and legal for use where you live. Check age and location requirements: You must be 21 or older and physically located in a state where the sportsbook is live. Most sites use geolocation to confirm this. Start the online registration process: go to the sportsbook’s homepage or app and click Join or Register. Enter any promo code (optional): If a sign-up offer requires a code, enter it during the sign-up process. Fill in your details: For identity verification, you’ll need to provide your full name, email, phone number, address, date of birth, and the means of identification, such as an international passport. Agree to the terms and conditions: Read through the terms carefully and confirm that you understand any wagering requirements tied to promos. Make your first deposit: Choose a payment method like PayPal, debit card, or online banking. Most sites have a minimum deposit of around $10–$20. Start betting on the 2025 Club World Cup: Once your account is funded, head to the Club World Cup section of the site to explore available markets and place bets.

Common Club World Cup Sportsbook Betting Terms

If you're new to betting on soccer or the Club World Cup, it’s essential to understand the most common bet types at top Club World Cup betting sites. These terms appear across all sportsbooks, and knowing what they mean will help you bet smarter.

Also note: All Club World Cup bets are settled after 90 minutes of play (plus injury time). That means if a game goes to extra time or penalties, those periods usually don’t count unless the market says otherwise. This is especially key in the knockout stages. Let’s break down the core betting types you’ll come across:

Moneyline – To Win

Moneyline bets are easily the most popular wager option known to all gamblers. It’s basically a bet on which team would win or draw in a match. In the US, it is known as ‘match result’ while in Europe it is known as ‘1X2’. The three options are:

Team A to win

Team B to win

Draw

Example: If you bet on Chelsea to win a game and the match ends 3-0 in Chelsea’s favour, you win. It is that simple. If the match ends in a draw after 90 minutes, you lose. If it goes to extra time and is tied, your bet still loses.

Totals – Over/Under Bets

Here, you bet on the total number of goals in the match, not who wins - total goals scored by both teams in the whole match counting towards this.

Sportsbooks will set a line (e.g., 2.5 goals)

You choose either the Over or Under then

For Under - if two or less goals are scored the bet loses

If three or more goals are scored the bet wins

Example: If you bet "Over 2.5" in a clash between Barcelona and Man City. If the game ends 2-1, your bet wins (3 goals total). This market is settled after 90 minutes only, extra time or overtime does not count.

Spread – Handicap

Known in Europe as the Handicap market, this bet evens the playing field between a favorite and an underdog.

The favorite gets a negative handicap (e.g., -1 goal)

The underdog gets a positive handicap (e.g., +1 goal)

Example: If you bet on Real Madrid -1 and they win 3-1, your bet wins. Your bet loses if Real Madrid wins 2 -1, as they didn't cover the spread.

Both Teams to Score

Often shortened to BTTS, this bet is simple:

You’re betting on both teams to score at least one goal during 90 minutes.

You’re not betting on who wins—just that neither team is kept off the scoreboard.

Example: Imagine a clash between Liverpool and Inter Miami, If the game ends 2-1 or 1-1, your bet wins. Your bet loses if the game ends 3-0 as Inter Miami have failed to score.

Player Props

Player Prop bets focus on specific performances from individual players. These are especially popular during big tournaments like the Club World Cup 2025.

Standard player props include:

Shots on Target: A shot that would go in if not saved, or does go in. Blocked shots don’t count.

A shot that would go in if not saved, or does go in. Blocked shots don’t count. Fouls Against: This is counted when a player commits an infraction and the ref blows the whistle

This is counted when a player commits an infraction and the ref blows the whistle Shots: Any attempt toward a goal, whether it hits the target or not.

Any attempt toward a goal, whether it hits the target or not. Tackles: A successful defensive challenge that wins possession.

A successful defensive challenge that wins possession. Cards: If a player will be shown a yellow or red card by the referee

If a player will be shown a yellow or red card by the referee Offsides - If a player is called offside by the linesman during the 90 minutes

Official sources track player prop data, which is often displayed live during the game. This data is excellent for honing in on star players. These wagers usually come in a 0.5+ form, as over/unders ensuring there can be no pushes, and they do not apply outside of 90 minutes.

Game Props

Game Props are bets on specific match events that don’t relate to the final score. Popular examples include:

Total Cards: You bet on how many yellow and red cards will be shown in the game.

You bet on how many yellow and red cards will be shown in the game. Total Corners: Bet on how many corners both teams will take during 90 minutes.

Bet on how many corners both teams will take during 90 minutes. Free Kicks: Some sportsbooks let you bet on the number of free kicks awarded.

Some sportsbooks let you bet on the number of free kicks awarded. Penalty Awarded (Yes/No): Bet whether a penalty will be given during the game.

Bet whether a penalty will be given during the game. Team Props: Betting on a single team/side to achieve something in the match - this can be goals, corners, shots, fouls, cards and many many more.

Game props bets are usually made in a over/under format. Only people with in-depth knowledge about the teams playing and their players should make game prop bets.

What is the 2025 Club World Cup?

The Club World Cup is a tournament with a newly expanded format featuring 32 teams from all over the world. This format is a first of its kind as the old tournament only featured a few teams. This edition will be held in the US and it will last a month.

Much like the World Cup for national teams, this version has:

A group stage featuring eight groups of four teams

The top 2 from each group will move on to the round of 16

The teams will subsequently face off in a single elimination format, with the victors moving on till there’s only one team left, the champion.

This is the largest Club World Cup ever, with top clubs already qualifying from the CONMEBOL Libertadores, Champions League, and other important international championships. The event, which is scheduled for June and July 2025, promises top-tier matches, a ton of betting markets from top sportsbooks, and a lot of fan engagement.

The Club World Cup 2025 is expected to be one of the most thrilling soccer competitions of the year, regardless of whether you're rooting for your preferred European powerhouse or researching up-and-coming clubs from other areas.

When & Where is the Club World Cup

The 2025 Club World Cup will take place in a number of American locations from June 14 to July 13, 2025. With 32 teams from around the world participating in a format akin to the World Cup for national teams, this edition represents a major expansion of the competition.

Club World Cup 2025 Key Dates Round Date Opening Match Sat 14th June - Inter Miami vs Al Ahly - Hard Rock Stadium Group Stage Saturday 14th June - Thursday 26th June Round of 16 Saturday 28th June - Tuesday 1st July Quaterfinals Friday 4th July - Saturday 5th July Semi-Finals Tuesday 8th July - Wednesday 9th July Final Sunday 13th July

The opening match will be held at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on June Saturday 14th, 2025. The game will feature Inter Miami CF vs Al Ahly.

The final match will be played at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. It will be held on July 13, 2025.

There are also a phenomenal list of venues hosting games across the US, keep an eye out as some of soccer's best could be coming to a stadium near you.

Club World Cup 2025 Host Cities and Venues City / State Stadium Miami Gardens, Florida Hard Rock Stadium Atlanta, Georgia Mercedes-Benz Stadium Seattle, Washington Lumen Field Pasadena, California Rose Bowl Cincinnati, Ohio TQL Stadium Charlotte, North Carolina Bank of America Stadium Orlando, Florida Camping World Stadium Orlando, Florida Inter&Co Stadium Nashville, Tennessee Geodis Park Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Lincoln Financial Field Washington, D.C Audi Field East Rutherford, New Jersey MetLife Stadium

What Teams are in the 2025 Club World Cup?

Thirty-two of the best club teams in the world, representing different continents and confederations, will compete in the 2025 Club World Cup. These teams were chosen using criteria or have qualified through their respective continental competitions. The tournament will be held in the United States from June 15 to July 13, 2025, across 12 stadiums in 11 cities.

Here is a table listing all the teams that would participate in the Club World Cup, including their countries, groups, and odds to win on the BetMGM website.

2025 Club World Cup Teams Team Country Odds To Win CWC (BetMGM) Group Manchester City England +450 G Real Madrid Spain +450 H Paris Saint-Germain France +600 B Bayern Munich Germany +700 C Chelsea England +1000 D Inter Milan Italy +1000 E Flamengo Brazil +3300 D Botafogo Brazil +4000 B Boca Juniors Argentina +5000 C River Plate Argentina +5000 E Fluminense Brazil +6600 F Inter Miami USA +6600 A Palmeiras Brazil +3300 A Benfica Portugal +3300 C Borussia Dortmund Germany +2500 F Juventus Italy +2500 G Atlético Madrid Spain +1400 B FC Porto Portugal +3300 A Monterrey Mexico N/A E Seattle Sounders FC USA N/A B Al Hilal Saudi Arabia N/A H Urawa Red Diamonds Japan N/A E Al Ahly Egypt N/A A Wydad AC Morocco N/A G Auckland City New Zealand N/A C Esperance de Tunis Tunisia N/A D LAFC or Club America USA/Mexico N/A D Ulsan HD South Korea N/A F Mamelodi Sundowns South Africa N/A F Al Ain UAE N/A G Pachuca Mexico N/A H Red Bull Salzburg Austria N/A H

Club World Cup Betting Sites FAQs

What is the best Club World Cup betting site?

There is no one best betting website. It all depends on your preferences and the odds offered by these US sportsbooks, some of which include bet365, Fanatics, Caesars, BetMGM, DraftKings, and so on.

When is the Club World Cup?

The 2025 Club World Cup will be held from June 15 to July 13, 2025, at 12 stadiums in the United States.

What is the Club World Cup?

This is a soccer competition featuring 32 of the best club teams from all around the world.

Is Messi in the Club World Cup?

Yes, Lionel Messi will be playing for Inter Miami CF in the Club World Cup tournament.

Can I bet on the Club World Cup?

Yes, anyone above the legal age can bet on the Club World Cup. All US sportsbooks will offer options ranging from moneyline bets to spread bets to prop bets.

Is the Club World Cup soccer?

Yes, the Club World Cup tournament is a soccer competition.