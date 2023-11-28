This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Hull City vs Rotherham United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Anselm Noronha
Championship
The MKM Stadium
How to watch the Championship match between Hull and Rotherham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Hull City are currently on the verge of the Championship top-six as they play hosts to a relegation threatened Rotherham United on Tuesday.

After a 2-2 draw thanks to a valiant second-half comeback against Swansea City, the Tigers are now a point behind sixth-placed Preston North End.

On the other hand, without a manager, Rotherham will be looking for their first win in six games as they come into the tie on the back of a 1-1 draw with Leeds United.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Hull City vs Rotherham kick-off time & stadium

Date:November 28, 2023
Kick-off time:2:45 pm ET
Venue:MKM Stadium

The Championship match between Hull City and Rotherham United will be played at the MKM Stadium in Hull, England.

It will kick off at 2:45 pm ET on November 28 in the United States (US).

How to watch Hull City vs Rotherham online - TV channels & live streams

The game is not being broadcast on TV in the US but you can watch the game from anywhere in the world with a VPN, or virtual private network, such as NordVPN which will let you tune in to your home coverage if you are abroad. Check out our guide to the best VPN services to use for watching sport when you are abroad.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can also follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Hull City team news

Having missed the last two games, Adama Traore remains a doubt for Tuesday's game.

Hull boss Liam Rosenior will be without the services of Regan Slater, while Cyrus Christie and Jason Lokilo are expected to make the line-up.

Hull City possible XI: Allsop; Christie, Jones, Greaves, Coyle; Morton, Seri; Lokilo, Twine, Philogene-Bidace; Delap

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Ingram, Allsop, Lo-Tutala, Robson
Defenders:Greaves, Jones, McLoughlin, Vinagre, Furlong, Jacob, Christie, Coyle, Smith
Midfielders:Morton, Seri, Docherty, Tufan, Traore, Twine, Vaughan, Philogene, Sinik
Forwards:Delap, Connolly, Sayyadmanesh, Lokilo, Covil

Rotherham team news

The duo of Sam Clucas and Cafu are the latest injury victims, apart from the lot of Cameron Humphreys, Tyler Blackett, Shane Ferguson and Andre Green.

Caretaker manager Wayne Carlisle is likely to field a similar line-up from the Leeds draw.

Rotherham possible XI: Johansson; Peltier, Morrison, Ayala, Bramall; Onyedinma, Tiehi, Revan; Rathbone; Nombe

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Johansson, Phillips, Ford
Defenders:Morrison, Hall, Ayala, Bramall, Revan, Lembikisa, Peltier
Midfielders:Tiehi, Odoffin, Rathbone, Lindsay, Ferguson, Onyedinma, Appiah, Durose, Ayres
Forwards:Eaves, Hugill, Kelly, Nombe, McGuckin

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
April 1, 2023Hull City 0-0 Rotherham UnitedChampionship
October 22, 2022Rotherham United 2-4 Hull CityChampionship
January 4, 2020Rotherham United 2-3 Hull CityFA Cup
February 12, 2019Hull City 2-2 Rotherham UnitedChampionship
August 21, 2018Rotherham United 2-3 Hull CityChampionship

