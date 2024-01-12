Hull City vs Norwich City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Hull City and Norwich City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Hull City will entertain Norwich City at the MKM Stadium on Friday night in gameweek 27 of the 2023-24 Championship campaign, with the Tigers aiming to break into the playoff spots this weekend.

While Norwich have slipped up to 13th spot with under-pressure boss David Wagner grappling for a morale-boosting victory to keep his job intact, a victory here would propel them to within a point of their seventh-placed opponents.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Hull City vs Norwich City kick-off time

Date: Friday, January 12, 2024 Kick-off time: 3pm ET Venue: MKM Stadium

The Championship match between Hull and Norwich will be played at the MKM Stadium on Friday, January 12, 2023, with kick-off scheduled for 3pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Hull City vs Norwich City online - TV channels & live streams

The match is not being broadcast on TV in the US but you can watch the game from anywhere in the world with a VPN, or virtual private network. Live updates will also be available on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Hull City team news

Adama Traore and Jean Michael Seri are both away at the Africa Cup of Nations to represent Mali and Ivory Coast, respectively. On-loan Liverpool midfielder Tyler Morton has had a red card successfully rescinded following a harsh sending off on New Year's Day, so he will be available here.

Ruben Vinagre and Dogukun Sinik are close to comebacks, but this game may come too soon for both of them. Ozan Tufan should also return having been somewhat rested last time out, while Jadon Philogene and Liam Delap are both out due to injury.

Hull City possible XI: Ingram; Coyle, McLoughlin, Jones, Greaves; Morton, Slater; Connolly, Tufan, Twine; Sharp

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ingram, Lo-Tutala, Robson Defenders: Greaves, Jones, McLoughlin, Furlong, Jacob, Christie, Coyle, Smith Midfielders: Mo Midfielders: Mo rton, Seri, Docherty, Tufan, Traore, Twine, Vaughan Forwards: Delap, Connolly, Sayyadmanesh, Lokilo, Covil

Norwich City team news

Dimitrios Giannoulis will not feature here for Norwich after picking up a knock in the last game, while Hwang Ui-jo has been recalled from loan by Nottingham Forest.

Ben Gibson is likewise not ready to return. However, Canaries fans may finally see Jonathan Rowe and Josh Sargent reunite in attack, with the USMNT international returning two weeks after Rowe did.

Ashley Barnes scored against Bristol City over the weekend and may see more playing time here with Marcelino Nunez. Adam Idah is also vying for a place in the starting lineup, with Norwich's improved injury list providing Wagner with several attacking options.

Norwich City possible XI: Gunn; Stacey, Duffy, McLean, McCallum; Nunez, Sara; Sargent, Barnes, Rowe; Idah

Position Players Goalkeepers: Long, Barden, McCracken Defenders: Gibson, Duffy, Batth, Giannoulis, McCallum, Stacey, Fisher Midfielders: Sara, Gibbs, McLean, Forshaw, Fassnacht, Placheta, Hernandez, Springett Forwards: Hwang, Idah, Sainz, Rowe

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 05/08/23 Norwich 2-1 Hull Championship 15/02/23 Norwich 3-1 Hull Championship 13/08/22 Hull 2-1 Norwich Championship 14/03/19 Norwich 3-2 Hull Championship 28/11/18 Hull 0-0 Norwich Championship

