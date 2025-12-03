How to watch Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich DFB Pokal game: Livestream, TV channels, kick-off time and the view from Germany

This article was originally written and published by German soccer correspondent Denns Klose for GOAL Germany.

Today, Wednesday, 3 December, Union Berlin and FC Bayern Munich will face off in the round of 16 of the DFB Cup. Kick-off is at 8:45 pm local which is 2:45 pm ET / 11:45 am PT in the United States. The match will be played at the Stadion An der Alten Försterei in Berlin.

GOAL tells you everything you need to know, including the TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch and live stream Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich

In the United States, the game will be broadcast live on ESPN's official streaming app.

All ESPN soccer is available on the cheaper ESPN Select plan which costs $12.99 per month. The more expensive ESPN Unlimited plan, priced at $29.99 per month, offers a greater variety of sports including NFL and NBA.

ESPN Unlimited and all content within also comes as standard with all plans on the streaming platforms Fubo and DirecTV Stream. Fubo and DirecTV Stream also offer new customers a free five day trial of their service.

In Germany, the match will be broadcast live on ZDF today, with coverage starting at 8:15 p.m.Jochen Breyer will host the programme, Gari Paubandt will provide commentary on the match, and World Cup winner Per Mertesacker will offer his expert analysis.

Those who prefer to watch online can follow the match via livestream on the ZDF media library.

Sky will also be showing the match from the capital: the game can be seen live on Sky Sport 2, Sky Sport News and via Sky Sport Top Event. Kai Dittmann will be providing commentary.

Kick-off time for Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich

Union Berlin vs. Bayern Munich: Line-ups

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

News about Union Berlin

Union Berlin has performed confidently in the DFB Pokal so far. Steffen Baumgart 's team celebrated a clear 5-0 victory against Gütersloh and then prevailed 2-1 against last year's finalists Arminia Bielefeld.

Union have been in good form in the Bundesliga recently, but suffered a setback on Saturday with a 2-1 home defeat to 1. FC Heidenheim. The focus was particularly on the match against FC Bayern on matchday 10, which the Ironers drew 2-2. Doekhi scored both goals, ending Munich's winning streak.

News about Bayern Munich

FC Bayern Munich got off to a successful start in the DFB Cup with a 3-2 win against Wehen Wiesbaden, followed by a clear 4-1 away win at 1. FC Köln.

In their last Bundesliga appearance at the Alte Försterei, Bayern drew 2-2 with Union Berlin. The goals were scored by Luis Diaz and Harry Kane. Today, Bayern are once again the favourites going into the match and are looking to secure a place in the quarter-finals with a win.

Form

Head-to-head record

Union Berlin vs. Bayern Munich: The tables

