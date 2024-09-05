How to watch today's Scotland vs Poland Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Nations League A match between Scotland and Poland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Having secured just a single point at Euro 2024, Scotland and Poland will be eager to secure a win on Thursday as they face off in the first matchday of a fresh UEFA Nations League A campaign. The two teams clash at Hampden Park, with challenging encounters against their other League A Group 1 opponents, Croatia and Portugal, looming on the horizon.

The Tartan Army's latest bid to advance to the knockout stages of a major tournament ended in disappointment after they endured a heavy five-goal loss to the hosts, followed by a draw with Switzerland and a defeat to Hungary. Despite falling short in Germany, Steve Clarke's side has managed to secure qualification for consecutive European Championships and earned a spot in the top tier of the Nations League.

Just like their Scottish counterparts, Poland ended their European Championship campaign in fourth place within their group this summer. They suffered defeats in their first two matches, falling to the Netherlands and Austria, before managing to hold France to a draw in Dortmund.

Robert Lewandowski, the nation's all-time leading scorer and most capped player, found the net from the penalty spot to secure a 1-1 draw against Les Bleus. However, his efforts were hindered by a persistent thigh injury throughout the tournament, where Poland struggled to leave a mark.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Scotland vs Poland online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Nations League match between Scotland and Poland will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), ViX and Fox Soccer Plus.

Globally, fans can catch the live action on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Scotland vs Poland kick-off time

Date: Thursday, September 5, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:15 pm ET/ 11:15 am PT Venue: Hampden Park

The UEFA Nations League A 2024 opening game between Scotland and Poland will be played at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland.

It will kick off at 2:15 pm ET/ 11:15 pm PT on Thursday, September 5, 2024, in the United States (US).

Team news & squads

Scotland team news

After netting his first goal for Torino last month, Scotland striker Che Adams has been forced to withdraw from Steve Clarke's squad for the Nations League matches against Poland and Portugal due to injury.

Celtic's James Forrest and Greg Taylor, along with Kilmarnock goalkeeper Robby McCrorie, have also had to pull out, but Rangers midfielder Connor Barron has received his first call-up. Meanwhile, Josh Doig and uncapped Dundee goalkeeper Jon McCracken have been brought in as replacements.

Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Ryan Gauld makes his return to the national team after being out of the picture for several years, aiming to finally earn his first senior cap. Sturm Graz right-back Max Johnston has also been selected for the first time.

Scotland possible XI: Gunn; Porteous, Hanley, McKenna; Ralston, McGregor, Gilmour, Robertson; McTominay, McGinn; Dykes

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gunn, Clark, McCrorie Defenders: Robertson, McKenna, Porteous, Taylor, Ralston, Hanley, Souttar, Johnston Midfielders: McTominay, Gilmour, McGinn, Christie, Forrest, McLean Forwards: Adams, Shankland, Gauld, Morgan, Dykes, Conway

Poland team news

With Che Adams sidelined, either Lawrence Shankland or Lyndon Dykes could lead the line for Scotland, though there's no ambiguity about who will spearhead Poland's attack.

Robert Lewandowski, the team captain, will anchor a squad missing veterans Kamil Grosicki and Wojciech Szczesny—the former having retired from international football and the latter from the sport entirely—along with injured Juventus forward Arkadiusz Milik.

Lukasz Skorupski of Bologna is expected to take up the goalkeeping duties, while Piotr Zielinski is set to play in midfield, despite being currently out of action at his new club, Inter Milan.

Poland possible XI: Skorupski; Bednarek, Dawidowicz, Kiwior; Frankowski, Zielinski, Slisz, Moder, Zalewski; Swiderski, Lewandowski

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bułka, Skorupski, Drągowski, Mrozek Defenders: Kiwior, Bednarek, Bereszyński, Walukiewicz, Piątkowski, Dawidowicz, Wieteska Midfielders: Zieliński, Szymański, Zalewski, Moder, Frankowski, Kamiński, Puchacz, Urbański, Piotrowski, Slisz, Kowalczyk Forwards: Lewandowski, Piątek, Świderski, Buksa, Bogusz

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 25/03/22 Scotland 1-1 Poland International Friendly Games 09/10/15 Scotland 2-2 Poland EURO, Qualification 15/10/14 Poland 2-2 Scotland EURO, Qualification 06/03/14 Poland 0-1 Scotland International Friendly Games

Useful links