Atlas play host to Tigres at Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara on Friday in their first Liga MX Apertura home game of 2024.

On matchday one last Friday, Los Zorros rallied from behind to earn a 1-1 draw, while Los Tigres defeated Necaxa 1-0.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Atlas vs Tigres kick-off time

Date: Friday, July 12, 2024 Kick-off time: 11:05 pm ET/ 8:05 pm PT Venue: Estadio Jalisco

The Liga MX match between Atlas and Tigres will be played at the Estadio Jalisco on Friday, July 12, 2024, with kick-off set at 11:05 pm ET/ 8:05 pm PT for fans in the US.

How to watch Atlas vs Tigres online - TV channels & live streams

The match between Atlas and Tigres will be available to watch on Fubo, DirecTV Stream and TUDN in the US.

Viewers can tune into GOAL's Live Match Centre for live updates about the fixture.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Atlas team news

Brian Lozano missed Atlas' opening match of the season as he is working his way back from knee surgery, and Mauro Manotas was out with an ACL injury. Second-half strikes from Eduardo Aguirre, on loan from Santos Laguna and Luis Reyes enabled them to claim a single point on matchday one.

Atlas possible XI: Hernandez; Zaldivar, Nervo, Mora, L. Reyes; Rocha, Rios; Murillo, Marquez, R. Lozano; E. Aguirre.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vargas, Hernández Defenders: Santamaría, Reyes, Nervo, Domínguez, Aguirre, Lozano, Robles Midfielders: Murillo, García, Lozano, Zapata, Fulgencio, Márquez, Rocha, Zaldívar, Ortega Forwards: Caicedo, Solari, Aguirre, Manotas, Trejo, Rodríguez

Tigres team news

Tigres' starting lineup for matchday one was similar to their Supercopa MX final against Club America, which was a 2-1 defeat, with Juanjo Purata and Marcelo Flores being the only newcomers.

A 19th-minute penalty converted by Andre-Pierre Gignac proved to be enough to defeat Necaxa and secure all three points. have plenty of attacking quality to call upon

Tigres possible XI: Rodriguez; Aquino, Pizarro, D. Reyes, Angulo; Gorriaran, Carioca; Flores, Brunetta, Cordova; Gignac.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Guzmán, Tapia, Rodríguez, Ortega Defenders: Lichnovsky, Caetano, Reyes, Angulo, Pizarro, Aquino, Sánchez, Garza, Tercero Midfielders: Lainez, Flores, Brunetta, Córdova, Pizzuto, Gorriarán, Quiñones, Carioca, Vigón, Fierro, Ayala Forwards: Gignac, Caicedo, Ibáñez, Herrera

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 25/02/24 Tigres UANL 1-1 Atlas FC Liga MX, Clausura 18/09/23 Atlas FC 2-0 Tigres UANL Liga MX, Apertura 19/02/23 Atlas FC 0-1 Tigres UANL Liga MX, Clausura 18/12/22 Atlas FC 0-1 Tigres UANL Club Friendly Games 24/07/22 Tigres UANL 2-0 Atlas FC Liga MX, Apertura

