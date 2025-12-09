How to watch Tigres vs Toluca 2025 Liga MX Apertura Final: Live stream, TV channel, and kick-off time

This article was originally written and published by Mexican soccer correspondent Marcos Moreno for GOAL Mexico.

Tigres welcomes Toluca this Thursday, 11 December, at 8:00 pm Central Mexico time, for the first leg of the Liga MX Apertura 2025 Grand Final at the Estadio Universitario. In the United States, this means a start time of 09:00 pm Eastern Standard Time and 6:00 pm Pacific Standard Time.

In a series that saw drama in the final minutes, the UANL team managed to beat Cruz Azul in the semi-finals thanks to a 2-2 aggregate score, where their position in the table benefited them. Now, they are on the verge of a new Mexican football title, which would be the ninth in their history.

For his part, Antonio Mohamed confirmed his status as an expert in the semi-finals by overcoming this stage and leaving his former club, Rayados de Monterrey, behind to dream of Toluca's second consecutive title in only his second tournament as coach of the Diablos Rojos.

Who will win the Mexican title? Will Toluca join the list of two-time champions or will Tigres move into the top four of the most successful teams?

Here at GOAL, we bring you all the information about the broadcast and schedule for this Liga MX match.

How to watch and live stream Tigres vs Toluca in the USA

Here in the United States, there are a number of different streaming services for viewers to tune in and watch the game.

Proceedings will be shown live on FOX Deportes which you can stream live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV.

In terms of cost, the cheapest streaming service for a plan that include FOX Deportes is Fubo who have it available among their skinny bundles. Fubo and DirecTV Stream also offer new customers a free five day trial.

As well as FOX Deportes, the game will also be shown on Telemundo and UNIVERSO. Both Telemundo and UNIVERSO which opens up Sling TV as an option. Sling offer Telemundo and UNIVERSO through their Sling Latino Package. DirecTV Stream also carry the channels. They, and other NBC channels, are not currently available on Fubo.

What cable channel can I find FOX Deportes?

If you are a cable TV provider, you can usually find FOX Deportes on the following channel numbers. Note that the information provided can vary by plan and region.

Provider Channel Number Website COX Communications Varies www.cox.com DirecTV 465 www.directv.com DISH Network 855 www.dish.com Optimum 228 | 1067 www.optimum.net Spectrum Varies www.spectrum.com Xfinity Varies www.xfinity.com Verizon Fios 1521 (SD) | 1534 (HD) www.verizon.com

How to watch and live stream Tigres vs Toluca in Mexico

COUNTRY OR AREA CHANNEL OR STREAMING United States Telemundo, Universo, Fox Deportes, Estrella TV, Fubo Mexico Channel 5, Azteca 7, TUDN, Vix Premium, Fox One, Tubi South America No broadcast Spain No broadcast

The match will be broadcast in Mexico on Canal 5, Azteca 7, TUDN, Vix Premium, Fox One, and Tubi, while in the United States, it will be available on Telemundo, Universo, Fox Deportes, Estella TV, and Fubo.

How to watch from anywhere with a VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch the games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure online connection when streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Tigres vs Toluca kick-off time

Liga MX - Apertura Playoff Estadio Universitario/El Volcan

The match will be played on Thursday, 11 December at 8:00 p.m. (Central Mexico time) at the Estadio Universitario.

Mexico:8:00 p. m.

United States:9:00 p.m. (Eastern Time)

Argentina: 11:00 p.m.

11:00 p.m. Spain:3:00 a.m. (Friday, 12 December)

Team news and line-ups

Tigres vs Toluca Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager G. Pizarro Probable lineup Substitutes Manager A. Mohamed

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Tigres news

Los Tigres have only lost one game so far this season at the 'Volcán', so they hope their home ground will be a stronghold from which to gain an advantage in what looks set to be a very even series, in which they will attempt to draw level with Cruz Azul on nine league titles, thereby securing a place in the top four most successful clubs in the history of Liga MX.

In addition, Guido Pizarro wants to make history with UANL and become the first person to win the league championship as both a player and coach of the team, as the Argentine won the championship four times as a professional footballer wearing the Felinos jersey.

Toluca news

Toluca confirmed its status as title favourite by leading the competition overall and now reaching the Mexican football grand final, even though it did not have one of its best players, Alexis Vega, throughout the Liguilla and who is still doubtful for the championship series.

The Diablos Rojos could also tie Chivas as Mexico's second-highest winner with 12 titles, and Antonio Mohamed is going for his fifth Liga MX title to become one of the most successful coaches in Mexico, having won championships with four different teams: Xolos de Tijuana, América, Rayados de Monterrey and Toluca.

How they are approaching the match

Head-to-head record

Standings

