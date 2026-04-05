How to watch today's Swansea vs Middlesbrough Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here is where to find English language live streams of Swansea vs Middlesbrough as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Swansea vs Middlesbrough with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Swansea vs Middlesbrough kick-off time

Today's game between Swansea and Middlesbrough will kick off at 6 Apr 2026, 17:30.

Match Preview

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The race for the Premier League is heating up as Swansea City prepares to host high-flying Middlesbrough at the Swansea.com Stadium. While Swansea finds itself in mid-table (14th), looking to play the role of spoiler, Boro currently occupies 2nd place and is desperate for points to secure automatic promotion.

Recent form favours the visitors, who have picked up dominant wins against Birmingham and QPR, though they have struggled for goals in their most recent outings against low-block defences. Swansea will be aiming to bounce back from a heavy 3-0 defeat to Coventry, relying on their ability to strike from distance and the clinical finishing of the league's top scorer, Zan Vipotnik.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Swansea vs Middlesbrough today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: