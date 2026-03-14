Napoli are hoping to finish inside the top two, while Lecce are battling for Serie A survival.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of SSC Napoli vs Lecce as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch SSC Napoli vs Lecce with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

How to watch and live stream Napoli vs Lecce for free

If you're planning to watch the game from the United States, new Fubo customers can access it with a free five-day trial.

SSC Napoli vs Lecce kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Diego Armando Maradona

Napoli vs Lecce will kick off on 14 Mar 2026 at 13:00 EST and 17:00 GMT.

Match preview

With ten matches of the Serie A season remaining, Lecce still aren't safe from the drop. Next up for them is a trip to defending champions Napoli, who have designs on a top-two finish.

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Napoli are the only side in Serie A still unbeaten at home this term. The last time they lost at the Diego Armando Maradona was in December 2024. Currently four points behind second-placed AC Milan and five points above the teams in fourth and fifth, Antonio Conte’s side have lost just one of their last six top-flight matches.

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Only rock-bottom Pisa have picked up fewer Serie A points away from home this term than Lecce, who have lost eight of their 13 on the road, although they have won three of their last five most recent matches, including a crunch clash with Cremonese last time out.

Key stats & injury news

Napoli's long injury list has eased somewhat, with only Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Antonio Vergara and David Neres guaranteed to miss this one.

Napoli haven't kept a clean sheet in their last 10 matches across all competitions.

Napoli's last 11 goals have been scored by eight different players.

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Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch SSC Napoli vs Lecce today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: