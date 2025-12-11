How to watch today's Shelbourne vs Crystal Palace Conference League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Premier League high-flyers Crystal Palace head across the Irish Sea to take on League of Ireland's Shelbourne in the UEFA Conference League today.

Despite pitching themselves as contenders for Champions League qualification with their Premier League form, Palace's exploits in the Conference League have been mixed. Two wins and two draws leave them in 18th spot in the league phase and work still to be done to ensure their European adventure continues into the knockouts.

For Shelbourne, this game represents one of the biggest in their recent history. Premier League opposition on Irish soil. The Dubliners are disadvantaged by the League of Ireland season finishing in early November. Relying on just training and friendlies to stay fit, Shelbourne, with just one point from their opening four Conference League games, will have to quickly shake off rust if they are to compete against Glasner's ambitious Palace side.

Conference League - Conference League Tallaght Stadium

The game won't take place of Shelbourne's usual home ground of Tolka Park. It has instead been moved to Tallaght Stadium, 30km to the south of Tolka Park, in order to accommodate a larger crowd and also to fit with UEFA regulations. The game will kick-off at 8:00 pm local time which is 3:00 pm Eastern Standard Time / 12 noon Pacific Standard Time.

Shelbourne team news

Shelbourne are yet to score in this year's Europa Conference League with their only point coming via a scoreless draw at home to Swedish side Hacken. They will be leaning on their primary attacking outlet, Harry Wood, to help break their current scoring duck.

Crystal Palace team news

Glasner may well use the game to rotate a side coming off a grueling Premier League December schedule. He will, however, be without two regular starters in Ismaila Sarr and Daniel Munoz who are both currently on the treatment table.

