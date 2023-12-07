How to watch the NHL match between Senators and Maple Leafs, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Ottawa Senators host Toronto Maple Leafs in an intriguing Canadian derby with the home side looking to rise up from the bottom of the table and the visitors vying to mount pressure on Detroit and Florida.

Bottom-placed Ottawa Senators have had a shambolic campaign thus far with just 10 wins in their 20 games. The 10 losses have hampered their progress considerably as they aim to rise off the foot of the table. Despite scoring 3.45 goals per game and conceding 3.25 goals the home side have failed to translate these statistics into wins dumping them in this position.

Toronto Maple Leafs are currently fourth in the Atlantic Division having scored 3.27 goals per game this season and having conceded 3.32 goals per game. Having lost three games in their previous five encounters, the Maple Leafs will be vying to get back on track with a victory against an underwhelming opposition.

Article continues below

USEFUL LINKS

Senators vs Maple Leafs: Date & puck drop time

Date: December 7 , 2023 Kick-off Time: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT

Senators will face the Maple Leafs at the Canadian Tire Centre with puck drop scheduled at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT in the USA.

How to watch Senators vs Maples Leafs on TV & stream live online

Ottawa Senators will welcome Toronto Maple Leafs to the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, located in the western suburb of Kanata.

How to get tickets for Senators vs Maple Leafs?

The tickets to the fixture between Senators and Maple Leafs are available on Vivid Seats. Alternatively, you can also get tickets on TicketMaster.

Senators vs Maple Leafs Rosters and Injury Reports

Senators roster key players and injury reports

Position Name Goalies: Forsberg, Korpisalo Defensemen: Bernard-Docker, Brannstrom, Chychrun, Hamonic, Sanderson, Zub Forwards: Batherson, Chartier, Giroux, Greig, Joseph, Kelly, Kubalik, MacEwen, Norris, Stutzle, Tarasenko, Tkachuk

All eyes would be glued to Tim Stutzle with the Senators captain scoring five goals and giving 19 assists this season taking his points tally to 24 points.

with the Senators captain scoring five goals and giving 19 assists this season taking his points tally to 24 points. Brady Tkachuk is the top scorer with 13 goals alongside his six assists helping score 19 points while Claude Giroux has also scored 19 points on the back of 7 goals and 12 assists.

is the top scorer with 13 goals alongside his six assists helping score 19 points while has also scored 19 points on the back of 7 goals and 12 assists. Thomas Chabot was ruled out of the fixture because of a lower body issue while Mark Kastelic is nursing an ankle problem as he's been shifted to a long-term injured reserve.

Maple Leafs roster, key players, and injury reports

Position Name Goalies: Woll Defensemen: Benoit, Brodie, Giordano, Lagesson, Lajoi, McCabe, Muzzin, Rielly, Timmins Forwards: Bertuzzi, Domi, Gregor, Jarnkrok, Kampf, Knies, Marner, Matthews, McMan, Nylander, Reaves, Robertson, Tavares

Forward William Nylander has 12 goals and 17 assists as he's created most points for the visitors with the club's top scorer Auston Matthews in second having scored 16 goals and 9 assists contributing to 25 points.

has 12 goals and 17 assists as he's created most points for the visitors with the club's top scorer in second having scored 16 goals and 9 assists contributing to 25 points. Ilya Samsonov is listed a day-to-day after picking up a knock as his condition is currently being assessed.

is listed a day-to-day after picking up a knock as his condition is currently being assessed. John Klingberg is an injured reserve after he's scheduled to meet a doctor for his hip injury alongside Timothy Liljegren who's also an injured reserve.

Recent results and Schedule

Senators recent results

Date Opposition Result 6 Dec 2023 New York Rangers (W) 6-2 3 Dec 2023 Seattle Kraken (W) 2-0 2 Dec 2023 Columbus Blue Jackets (L) 4-2 28 Nov 2023 Florida Panthers (L) 5-0 25 Nov 2023 New York Islanders (L) 5-3

Maple Leafs Recent Results