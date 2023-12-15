How to watch Rangers vs Ducks NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff, stats & everything you need to know

How to watch the NHL match between Rangers and Ducks, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two sides from different conferences square off as New York Rangers, the leaders of the Metropolitan Division in the Eastern Conference take on Anaheim Ducks, a team struggling at the foot of the Pacific Division in the Western Conference.

The Rangers have 19 wins this term alongside seven defeats but the problem for the home side would be their recent run of form. Four out of their seven defeats have come in their previous eight games which could be a concern for the hosts.

With just six points separating them and the Islanders, the Rangers would want to brush aside their wretched streak and get back to winning ways against an already struggling outfit.

Anaheim Ducks, on the other hand, have just 10 wins and 17 losses, dumping them at the foot of the table. Having scored just 2.59 goals per game and conceding 3.41 goals per game, the Ducks' problems are evident for everyone to see. On a run of three consecutive defeats in their previous three clashes, the Ducks will have to change their tactics to upset the Rangers.

Rangers vs Ducks: Date & puck drop time

Date: December 15 , 2023 Kick-off Time: 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT

The New York Rangers will face Anaheim Ducks on December 15, 2023 with puck drop scheduled at 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT in the USA.

How to watch Rangers vs Ducks on TV & stream live online

New York Rangers will cross swords with Anaheim Ducks at the illustrious Madison Square Garden in New York City. It is located in Midtown Manhattan between Seventh and Eighth Avenues from 31st to 33rd Street above Pennsylvania Station.

How to get tickets for Rangers vs Ducks?

You can get tickets for the clash between Rangers and Ducks on Vivid Seats. Alternatively, you can also get tickets on TicketMaster.

Rangers vs Ducks Rosters and Injury Reports

Rangers roster key players and injury reports

Position Name Goalies: Quick, Schesterkin Defensemen: Fox, Gustafsson, Jones, Lindgreen, Miller, Schneider, Trouba Forwards: Kreider, Bonino, Brodzinski, Cuylle, Goodrow, Lafreniere, Panarin, Pitlick, Trocheck, Vesey, Wheeler, Zibanejad

Artemi Panarin has been scintillating in front of goal with 16 goals and 23 assists helping to score 39 points for the Rangers. Vincent Trocheck is following up with 6 goals and 19 assists contributing 25 points.

has been scintillating in front of goal with 16 goals and 23 assists helping to score 39 points for the Rangers. is following up with 6 goals and 19 assists contributing 25 points. Mika Zibanejad and Adam Fox have been influential themselves with the former scoring 8 goals and 15 assist (23 points) and the latter netting 3 goals with 15 assists ( 18 points)

and have been influential themselves with the former scoring 8 goals and 15 assist (23 points) and the latter netting 3 goals with 15 assists ( 18 points) Ben Harpur and K'Andre Miller are sidelined from the fixture due to their respective injuries while Kaapo Kakko and Filip Chytil (upper body) are listed as injured reserves.

Ducks roster key players and injury reports

Position Name Goalies: Dostal, Gibson Defensemen: Drysdale, Fowler, Gudas, Hagg, LaCombe, Lyubushkin, Mintyukov, Vaakanainen Forwards: Carlsson, Carrick, Groulx, Henrique, Johnston, Jones, Killorn, Leason, McGinn, Silfverberg, Strome, Terry, Vatrano, Zergas

Frank Vatrano has contributed the most points for the Ducks with 23 defining their struggles with 14 goals and 9 assists.

has contributed the most points for the Ducks with 23 defining their struggles with 14 goals and 9 assists. Ryan Storme has the highest number of assists with 14 assists and three goals garnering 17 points.

has the highest number of assists with 14 assists and three goals garnering 17 points. Mason Mctavish is out of the encounter with a knock while Isac Lundstrom is listed an injured reserve. Jamie Drysdale and Trevor Zegras are nursing lower body issues as they'll be sidelined from the fixture.

Recent results and Schedule

Rangers recent results

Date Opposition Result 13 Dec 2023 Toronto Maple Leafs (L) 7-3 11 Dec 2023 Los Angeles Kings (W) 4-1 10 Dec 2023 Washington Capitals (L) 4-0 6 Dec 2023 Ottawa Senators (L) 6-2 4 Dec 2023 San Jose Earthquakes (W) 6-5

Ducks Recent Results