How to watch Maple Leafs vs Bruins NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff, stats & everything you need to know

How to watch the NHL match between Maple Leafs and Bruins, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Toronto Maple Leafs will cross swords with Boston Bruins in an intriguing NFL clash in Canada.

The Leafs are six points behind Boston as they look to bridge the gap between the two sides above them. With 14 wins in 23 games, the Leafs can present a massive challenge against their opposition. Toronto defeated Seattle Kraken 4-3 on penalties as they look to build on the momentum and register their 15th win of the season.

The Bruins currently lead the Atlantic Division in the Eastern Conference with 15 wins in 22 games. The team from Boston has won six out of 10 fixtures from the teams in the Atlantic Division drawing two and losing two. Bruins emerged victorious against their opponent when the two sides met in the reverse fixture with Sunday's visitors winning that clash 3-2 on penalties.

Bruins vs Maple Leafs: Date & puck drop time

Date: December 3, 2023 Kick-off Time: 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT

Toronto Maple Leafs will lock horns with the Boston Bruins at the Scotiabank Arena with puck drop scheduled at 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT in the USA.

How to watch Bruins vs Maple Leafs on TV & stream live online

The fixture will be available to watch on ESPN+ for $10.99/mo. Viewers can also follow the game on Local TV like NESN.

Where is Maple Leafs vs Bruins being played?

Toronto Maple Leafs will host the Boston Bruins at the illustrious Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada

How to get tickets for Maple Leafs vs Bruins?

The tickets to the fixture are available on Vivid Seats. Alternatively you can also get tickets on TicketMaster.

Maple Leafs vs Bruins Rosters and Injury Reports

Bruins roster key players and injury reports

Position Name Goalies: Swayman, Ullmark Defensemen: Carlo, Forbort, Grzelcyk, Lindholm, McAvoy, Mitchell, Shattenkirk Forwards: Beecher, Coyle, DeBrusk, Frederic, Geekie, Heinen, Lauko, Marchand, Pastrnak, Poitras, Steen, Zacha, Van Riemsdyk

David Pastrnak has been a scintillating forward for the Boston Bruins with 13 goals and 20 assists contributing to 33 points.

Maple Leafs roster, key players, and injury reports

Position Name Goalies: Samsonov, Woll Defensemen: Benoit, Brodie, Lagesson, Lajoie, McCabe, Rielly, Timmins Forwards: Bertuzzi, Domi, Gregor, Jarnkrok, Kampf, Knies, Marner, Matthews, McMann, Nylander, Reaves, Robertson, Tavares

Auston Matthews has garnered 14 goals and nine assists this season and he is a crucial forward for the Maple Leafs while William Nylander is another key enforcer having scored six goals and seven assists in the last 10 games.

Recent results and Schedule

Maple Leafs recent results

Date Opposition Result 1 Dec 2023 Seattle Kraken (W) 4-3 (SO) 29 Nov 2023 Florida Panthers (W) 2-1 (SO) 26 Nov 2023 Pittsburgh Penguins (L) 3-2 25 Nov 2023 Chicago Blackhawks (L) 4-3 (OT) 19 Nov 2023 Minnesota Wild (W) 4-3 (OT)

Bruins Recent Results