How to watch Predators vs Rangers NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff, stats & everything you need to know

How to watch the NHL match between Predators and Rangers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Nashville Predators host high-flying New York Rangers on their ice in a thrilling contest for the fans at the Bridgestone Arena.

Nashville Predators are currently sixth in the Central Division in the Western Conference and have a daunting task ahead of them having won just 11 out of the 22 games they have played. They have scored 40 pucks in their previous 10 games and have let in 34 helping them scale six wins but also lose four important games. With New York Rangers high on confidence, the Predators will be vying to produce an upset against a top-tier side.

New York Rangers, on the other hand, are seeded at the pinnacle of the Metropolitan Division in the Eastern Conference with 16 wins from their 21 games. Having netted 36 pucks and conceded just 2.8 pucks in their previous 10 fixtures, the visitors are looking like the team to beat as they look to cement their position at the top of their division with another victory.

Predators vs Rangers: Date & puck drop time

Date: December 3, 2023 Kick-off Time: 4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT

Rangers will face the Predators at the Bridgestone Arena with puck drop scheduled at 4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT in the USA.

How to watch Predators vs Rangers on TV & stream live online

The fixture between the Rangers and Predators will be available to watch on ESPN+ for $10.99/mo. Viewers can also follow the game on Local TV like MSG and BSSO.

Where is Predators vs Rangers being played?

Nashville Predators will host the New York Rangers at the iconic Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, in the United States.

How to get tickets for Predators vs Rangers

The tickets to the fixture between Predators and Rangers are available on Vivid Seats. Alternatively you can also get tickets on TicketMaster.

Predators vs Rangers Rosters and Injury Reports

Predators roster key players and injury reports

Position Name Goalies: Lankinen, Saros Defensemen: Barrie, Fabbro, Josi, Lauzon, McDonagh, Schenn Forwards: Evangelista, Forsberg, Foudy, McCarron, Nyquist, O'Reilly, Parssinen, Sherwood, Sissons, Smith, Tomasino, Trenin

Filip Forsberg is the Predators' Leading goalscorer with 12 goals to his name and he is also his side's leading assist creator with 15 assists as he'll play a crucial role in winning the game for the home side.

is the Predators' Leading goalscorer with 12 goals to his name and he is also his side's leading assist creator with 15 assists as he'll play a crucial role in winning the game for the home side. Ryan O'Reilly is another key player for the side with 10 goals and 9 assists as he has garnered 19 points in total for the home side.

is another key player for the side with 10 goals and 9 assists as he has garnered 19 points in total for the home side. The Predators will miss the services of Alexandre Carrier due to injury while Cody Glass and Tommy Novak are also ruled out of the fixture with upper body injuries.

Rangers roster, key players, and injury reports

Position Name Goalies: Quick, Schesterkin Defensemen: Fox, Gustafsson, Jones, Lindgreen, Miller, Schneider, Trouba Forwards: Kreider, Bonino, Brodzinski, Cuylle, Goodrow, Lafreniere, Panarin, Pitlick, Trocheck, Vesey, Wheeler, Zibanejad

Artemi Panarin has accumulated 12 goals and 19 assists for the leaders taking his points tally to 31 points.

has accumulated 12 goals and 19 assists for the leaders taking his points tally to 31 points. Rangers' leading goalscorer Chris Kreider could turn out to be a handful for the oppositions having bagged 13 goals and 7 assists.

could turn out to be a handful for the oppositions having bagged 13 goals and 7 assists. Filip Chytil and Kaapo Kakko could travel to the fixture as injured reserves while defender Ben Harpur is ruled out with an injury concern.

Recent results and Schedule

Predators recent results

Date Opposition Result 1 Dec 2023 Minnesota Wild (L) 6-1 29 Nov 2023 Pittsburgh Penguins (W) 3-2 (OT) 27 Nov 2023 Winnipeg Jets (W) 3-2 25 Nov 2023 St. Louis Blues (W) 8-3 23 Nov 2023 Calgary Flames (W) 4-2

Rangers Recent Results