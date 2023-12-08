How to watch Panthers vs Penguins NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff, stats & everything you need to know

How to watch the NHL match between Panthers and Penguins, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A high-flying Florida Panthers lock horns with a struggling Pittsburgh Penguins in a feisty NHL clash on Friday.

The Panthers defeated the Dallas Stars in an intriguing nine-goal thriller as they cemented their position in the top half of the Atlantic Division.

Having played two games less than leaders Boston, the Panthers could leapfrog them at the summit with victories in the next few games. Panthers are currently 8-4-0 at home and have netted 2.8 goals per game in their previous 10 encounters conceding just 2.1 goals.

Penguins, on the other hand, are vying to end their wretched streak of three defeats on the trot when they travel to face the Panthers. With a record of 11-11-3 this season, the team from Pittsburgh are hovering around the lower half of the Metropolitan Division.

However, a victory against a top-notch side could give them confidence especially away from home as they have a record of 6-5-2 when playing on the road.

Panthers vs Penguins: Date & puck drop time

Date: December 8, 2023 Kick-off Time: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT

Florida Panthers will face the Pittsburgh Penguins at the FLA Live Arena on December 8, 2023 with puck drop scheduled at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT in the USA.

How to watch Panthers vs Penguins on TV & stream live online

The illustrious FLA Live Arena in Florida, USA will host the NHL clash between the Florida Panthers and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

How to get tickets for Panthers vs Penguins?

You can get tickets for the NHL clash on Vivid Seats. Alternatively, you can also get tickets on TicketMaster.

Panthers vs Penguins Rosters and Injury Reports

Panthers roster key players and injury reports

Position Name Goalies: Bobrovsky, Stolarz Defensemen: Balinskis, Ekblad, Ekman-Larsson, Forsling, Kulikov, Mahura, Mikkola, Montour Forwards: Barkov, Benett, Cousins, Gadjovich, Lomberg, Lorentz, Lundell, Luostarinen, Reinhart, Rodrigues, Stenlund, Tkachuk, Verhaeghe

Sam Reinhart has been the pick of the attackers with 32 points because of his 17 goals and 15 assists while Aleksander Barkov leads the assist charts with 16 combined with eight goals contributing to 24 points.

The Florida Panthers are free from injury concerns as the side has a fully fit roster to choose from.

Penguins roster, key players, and injury reports

Position Name Goalies: Jarry, Nedeljkovic Defensemen: Graves, Karlsson, Letang, Ludvig, Petterson, Samorukov, Shea Forwards: Acciari, Carter, Crosby, Eller, Guentzel, Harkins, Hinostroza, Malkin, Nieto, O'Connor, Rust, Smith, Zohorna

The duo of Jake Guentzel and Sidney Crosby will be responsible for shouldering the goalscoring responsibility with the former contributing 29 points (10G, 19A) and the latter garnering 27 points (15G, 12A)

Both Rickard Rewell and Chad Ruhwedel have started skating and are currently listed as injured reserves while Noel Acciari is sidelined due to his injury concern.

Sam Poulin is another forward ruled out of the fixture because of injury while Pierre-Olivier Joseph has a lower-body issue and is an injured reserve for the visitors.

Recent results and Schedule

Panthers recent results

Date Opposition Result 7 Dec 2023 Dallas Stars (W) 5-4 3 Dec 2023 New York Islanders (L) 4-3 1 Dec 2023 Montreal Canadiens (W) 5-1 28 Nov 2023 Toronto Maple Leafs (L) 2-1 (SO) 29 Nov 2023 Ottawa Senators (W) 5-0

Penguins Recent Results