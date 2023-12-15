How to watch Islanders vs Bruins NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff, stats & everything you need to know

How to watch the NHL match between Islanders and Bruins, as well as kick-off time and team news.

New York Islanders welcome the Boston Bruins to their backyard with two high-flying sides vying to halt their opposition's winning run.

The New York Islanders have a record of 13-7-7 as they are second in the Metropolitan Division and have six games in hand over the leaders and city rivals New York Rangers who are 19-7-1.

The Islanders scored in OT to defeat the Maple Leafs after giving up an astonishing two-goal lead. With four wins in their previous five games, the Islanders will be vying to bridge the gap at the summit and continue their scintillating winning run.

The visitors, on the other hand, are also on a run of three wins in their previous five games as they lead the pack in the Atlantic Division.

David Pastrnak was once again the leading man for Boston Bruins as he scored a brace to help the side overcome the Coyotes in a thrilling contest but Jack Hughes bagged a goal in OT as the Devils defeated Bruins in their previous encounter. Having netted 3.31 goals per game and conceded just 2.50 goals per game this term, Boston Bruins will enter the contest as favourites.

Islanders vs Bruins: Date & puck drop time

Date: December 15, 2023 Kick-off Time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT

The New York Islanders will welcome the Boston Bruins to their ice rink with puck drop scheduled at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT in the USA.

How to watch Islanders vs Bruins on TV & stream live online

New York Islanders and Boston Bruins face off at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, United States.

How to get tickets for the Islanders vs Bruins?

You can get tickets for the clash between the Islanders and Bruins on Vivid Seats. Alternatively, you can also get tickets on TicketMaster.

Islanders vs Bruins Rosters and Injury Reports

Islanders roster key players and injury reports

Position Name Goalies: Sorokin, Varlamov Defensemen: Bolduc, Bortuzzo, Dobson, Mayfield, Reilly, Rumanov Forwards: Barzal, Cizikas, Clutterbuck, Engvall, Fasching, Gauthier, Holmstrom, Horvat, Lee, Nelson, Pageau, Palmieri, Wahlstrom

Mathew Barzal has accumulated the most points for the hosts scoring nine goals and giving 20 assists making 29 points.

The club's leading goalscorer is Brock Nelson with 12 goals and 10 assists contributing to 22 points while Noah Dobson leads the assists charts with 22 assists alongside his 5 goals (27 points)

with 12 goals and 10 assists contributing to 22 points while leads the assists charts with 22 assists alongside his 5 goals (27 points) Adam Pelech and Ryan Pulock are listed as injured reserves while the duo of Sebastian Aho and Matt Martin have picked up upper-body knocks ruling them out of the fixture.

Bruins roster key players and injury reports

Position Name Goalies: Swayman, Ullmark Defensemen: Carlo, Forbort, Grzelcyk, Lindholm, McAvoy, Mitchell, Shattenkirk Forwards: Beecher, Coyle, DeBrusk, Frederic, Geekie, Heinen, Lauko, Marchand, Pastrnak, Poitras, Steen, Zacha, Van Riemsdyk

David Pastrnak has been the shining light for Boston this campaign with 16 goals and 23 assists as he scored two goals in their previous win.

Charlie McAvoy is second in the assist charts with 14 assists and 3 goals while Brad Marchand has the highest points contribution behind Pastrnak with 25 points (12G, 13A).

The trio of Charlie Coyle, Pavel Zacha, and James van Riemsdyk have 11 assists a piece as they have made crucial contributions to Boston's success this term.

Milan Lulic is ruled out of the fixture after being arrested for problems in his personal life while Charlie McAvoy and Pavel Zacha are nursing injuries alongside Derek Forbort who is an injured reserve.

Recent results and Schedule

Islanders recent results

Date Opposition Result 14 Dec 2023 Anaheim Ducks (W) 4-3 12 Dec 2023 Toronto Maple Leafs (W) 4-3 (OT) 10 Dec 2023 Los Angeles (W) 3-2 (OT) 8 Dec 2023 Columbus Blue Jackets (W) 7-3 6 Dec 2023 San Jose Earthquakes (L) 5-4 (OT)

