This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Bundesliga
team-logoBorussia Dortmund
Signal Iduna Park
team-logoHoffenheim

How to watch Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and kick-off time

In the Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund will play against TSG Hoffenheim this Sunday. But where will the match be played? GOAL tells you everything you need to know.

Editors pick

ESPN Select

All ESPN soccer is available to stream on the cheaper Select package. Get Unlimited for more sports.

Includes ESPN Deportes for Spanish language commentary.

Stream simultaneously across 3 devices. Annual plans also available from $119.99.

Monthly from

$12.99

Get ESPN SelectRead More

This article was originally written and published by Bundesliga correspondent Eric Klein for SPOX.

After their bitter DFB Pokal cup exit, Borussia Dortmund continue their league campaign. On matchday 13, they face TSG Hoffenheim at home. Kick-off for the match on Sunday afternoon is at 5.30 pm local at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund. In the United States that is 11:30 am Eastern Standard Time / 08:30 am Pacific Standard Time.

In this article, GOAL tells you how you can watch the match live on TV and online today.

Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund TV channel and streaming options

As usual, all Bundesliga matches will be shown live on ESPN's official streaming app.

All soccer is available on the cheaper ESPN Select plan which is priced at $12.99 per month. The more expensive ESPN Unlimited is $29.99 per month and offers access to a wider variety of sports including NBA and NFL.

Bundesliga
Borussia Dortmund crest
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
Hoffenheim crest
Hoffenheim
TSG

ESPN Unlimited is also available as standard on the streaming platforms Fubo and DirecTV Stream who both offer new customers a free five day trial of their service.

Stream ESPN Unlimited for free todayStart free trial

Topics of the week: What's going on at Borussia Dortmund?

Borussia Dortmund goes into its home game against Hoffenheim in third place in the table and, with 25 points, is no longer within striking distance of leaders Bayern and pursuers Leipzig. However, the mood is subdued: during the week, BVB was knocked out of the DFB Cup after a 0-1 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen, which also ended a long home run at Signal Iduna Park.

In the league, the appropriate response is expected on Sunday in front of a home crowd – also with a view to the tight schedule with the subsequent Champions League home game against Bodø/Glimt.

Topics of the week: What's going on at Hoffenheim?

TSG Hoffenheim travels to Dortmund in strong form away from home: the Kraichgauers are fifth in the table with 23 points and are one of the best teams in the league on the road. After four Bundesliga wins in a row, their run was recently halted by a 1-1 draw at crisis club Mainz 05 – in goalkeeper Oliver Baumann's 500th Bundesliga game, of all things, including a disallowed late winner and plenty of discussion.

Nevertheless, coach Christian Ilzer's team travels to the Ruhr region with a lot of confidence and sees Sunday's match as an opportunity to keep the pressure on the Champions League places.

Borussia Dortmund vs. Hoffenheim: Kick-off time

crest
Bundesliga - Bundesliga
Signal Iduna Park

Borussia Dortmund vs. Hoffenheim: Line-ups

Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim Probable lineups

Borussia DortmundHome team crest

3-4-2-1

Formation

4-3-1-2

Home team crestTSG
1
G. Kobel
4
N. Schlotterbeck
28
A. Anselmino
3
W. Anton
26
J. Ryerson
27
K. Adeyemi
24
D. Svensson
20
M. Sabitzer
10
J. Brandt
8
F. Nmecha
9
S. Guirassy
1
O. Baumann
13
Bernardo
34
V. Coufal
2
R. Hranac
21
A. Hajdari
6
G. Proemel
27
A. Kramaric
18
W. Burger
7
L. Avdullahu
29
B. Toure
19
T. Lemperle

4-3-1-2

TSGAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • N. Kovac

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • C. Ilzer

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Borussia Dortmund vs. Hoffenheim: Form

BVB
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

TSG
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Borussia Dortmund vs. Hoffenheim: Head-to-head record

BVB

Last 5 matches

TSG

3

Wins

1

Draw

1

Win

10

Goals scored

7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Borussia Dortmund vs. Hoffenheim: The tables

Stream anywhere in the world with VPN

If you are abroad, you can use a VPN to watch games via the usual providers. NordVPN allows you to establish a secure online connection from abroad. NordVPN is one of the most popular and renowned VPN providers worldwide.

Useful links