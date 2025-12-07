How to watch Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and kick-off time

This article was originally written and published by Bundesliga correspondent Eric Klein for SPOX.

After their bitter DFB Pokal cup exit, Borussia Dortmund continue their league campaign. On matchday 13, they face TSG Hoffenheim at home. Kick-off for the match on Sunday afternoon is at 5.30 pm local at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund. In the United States that is 11:30 am Eastern Standard Time / 08:30 am Pacific Standard Time.

Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund TV channel and streaming options

As usual, all Bundesliga matches will be shown live on ESPN's official streaming app.

All soccer is available on the cheaper ESPN Select plan which is priced at $12.99 per month. The more expensive ESPN Unlimited is $29.99 per month and offers access to a wider variety of sports including NBA and NFL.

ESPN Unlimited is also available as standard on the streaming platforms Fubo and DirecTV Stream who both offer new customers a free five day trial of their service.

Topics of the week: What's going on at Borussia Dortmund?

Borussia Dortmund goes into its home game against Hoffenheim in third place in the table and, with 25 points, is no longer within striking distance of leaders Bayern and pursuers Leipzig. However, the mood is subdued: during the week, BVB was knocked out of the DFB Cup after a 0-1 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen, which also ended a long home run at Signal Iduna Park.

In the league, the appropriate response is expected on Sunday in front of a home crowd – also with a view to the tight schedule with the subsequent Champions League home game against Bodø/Glimt.

Topics of the week: What's going on at Hoffenheim?

TSG Hoffenheim travels to Dortmund in strong form away from home: the Kraichgauers are fifth in the table with 23 points and are one of the best teams in the league on the road. After four Bundesliga wins in a row, their run was recently halted by a 1-1 draw at crisis club Mainz 05 – in goalkeeper Oliver Baumann's 500th Bundesliga game, of all things, including a disallowed late winner and plenty of discussion.

Nevertheless, coach Christian Ilzer's team travels to the Ruhr region with a lot of confidence and sees Sunday's match as an opportunity to keep the pressure on the Champions League places.

Borussia Dortmund vs. Hoffenheim: Kick-off time

Bundesliga - Bundesliga Signal Iduna Park

