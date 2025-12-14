This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Francesco Schirru and Sthembiso Nkabinde

How to watch Genoa vs Inter Milan Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and kick-off time

How to watch the Genoa vs Inter Serie A game, live stream, TV channel, team news and kick-off time.

This article was originally written for GOAL Italy by Serie A correspondent Francesco Schirru

At the top of the league, but on the decline in the Champions League, Cristian Chivu's Inter return to  Serie A after their second consecutive defeat in Europe, this time against Liverpool. Genoa will rely on the support of the Marassi crowd to try to build on their latest victory and beat the visitors, who are favourites to win on Sunday.

Genoa are in great form, which has seen them climb away from the bottom of the table, earning almost as many points as Inter in their last five official matches.

Genoa-Inter is here: let's take a look at all the information on live TV and streaming, as well as the latest on the line-ups and the 22 players on the pitch.

How to watch Genoa-Inter live? TV channel and live streaming

Here in the United States, the game will be shown live on Paramount+. Plans for Paramount+ start from just $7.99 per month and seven day free trials are available to new customers.

READ MORE: Paramount+ review: New pricing, plans, subscriptions and more

The game will also be shown with Spanish language commentary on DAZN USA and FOX Deportes, which you can stream live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV

In terms of cost, the cheapest streaming service for a plan that includes FOX Deportes is Fubo, who have it available among their skinny bundles. Fubo and DirecTV Stream also offer new customers a free five-day trial.

What cable channel can I find FOX Deportes?

If you are a cable TV provider, you can usually find FOX Deportes on the following channel numbers. Note that the information provided can vary by plan and region.

ProviderChannel NumberWebsite
COX CommunicationsVarieswww.cox.com
DirecTV465www.directv.com
DISH Network855www.dish.com
Optimum228 | 1067www.optimum.net
SpectrumVarieswww.spectrum.com
XfinityVarieswww.xfinity.com
Verizon Fios1521 (SD) | 1534 (HD)www.verizon.com

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch matches such as Genoa vs. Inter with your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure online connection while streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use to watch the match at Marassi, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for sports streaming. 

Genoa vs. Inter: kick-off time

The match between Genoa and Inter will be played on Sunday, 14 December at 12 pm ET.

Team news and probable line-ups

GENOA (3-5-2): Leali; Marcandalli, Otoa, Vasquez; Norton Cuffy, Thorsby, Frendrup, Malinovskyi, Martin; Vitinha, Colombo. Coach: De Rossi

INTER (3-5-2): Sommer; Akanji, Bisseck, Bastoni; Luis Henrique, Barella, Zielinski, Sucic, Dimarco; Thuram, Lautaro. Coach: Chivu

Genoa vs Inter Probable lineups

GenoaHome team crest

3-5-2

Formation

3-5-2

Home team crestINT
1
N. Leali
34
S. Otoa
27
A. Marcandalli
22
J. Vasquez
3
A. Martin Caricol
2
M. Thorsby
32
M. Frendrup
15
B. Norton-Cuffy
17
R. Malinovsky
29
L. Colombo
9
Vitinha
1
Y. Sommer
31
Y. Bisseck
25
M. Akanji
95
A. Bastoni
23
N. Barella
8
P. Sucic
17
A. Diouf
7
P. Zielinski
32
F. Dimarco
14
A. Bonny
10
L. Martinez

3-5-2

INTAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • D. De Rossi

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • C. Chivu

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

News about Genoa

With the change on the bench, Genoa is among the best teams of the last month, having achieved three wins, two draws and no defeats in the last five rounds.

Inter news

Inter are in the thick of the Scudetto race after winning four of their last five Serie A matches, with the derby against Milan their only defeat in months. On the other hand, however, consecutive defeats in the Champions League have slowed their progress towards the last 16.

Form

GEN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/11
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

INT
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Matches between the two teams

GEN

Last 5 matches

INT

0

Wins

3

Draws

2

Wins

4

Goals scored

6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Rankings

