How to watch Genoa vs Inter Milan Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and kick-off time

At the top of the league, but on the decline in the Champions League, Cristian Chivu's Inter return to Serie A after their second consecutive defeat in Europe, this time against Liverpool. Genoa will rely on the support of the Marassi crowd to try to build on their latest victory and beat the visitors, who are favourites to win on Sunday.

Genoa are in great form, which has seen them climb away from the bottom of the table, earning almost as many points as Inter in their last five official matches.

Genoa-Inter is here: let's take a look at all the information on live TV and streaming, as well as the latest on the line-ups and the 22 players on the pitch.

Genoa vs. Inter: kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Stadio Luigi Ferraris

The match between Genoa and Inter will be played on Sunday, 14 December at 12 pm ET.

Team news and probable line-ups

GENOA (3-5-2): Leali; Marcandalli, Otoa, Vasquez; Norton Cuffy, Thorsby, Frendrup, Malinovskyi, Martin; Vitinha, Colombo. Coach: De Rossi

INTER (3-5-2): Sommer; Akanji, Bisseck, Bastoni; Luis Henrique, Barella, Zielinski, Sucic, Dimarco; Thuram, Lautaro. Coach: Chivu

News about Genoa

With the change on the bench, Genoa is among the best teams of the last month, having achieved three wins, two draws and no defeats in the last five rounds.

Inter news

Inter are in the thick of the Scudetto race after winning four of their last five Serie A matches, with the derby against Milan their only defeat in months. On the other hand, however, consecutive defeats in the Champions League have slowed their progress towards the last 16.

