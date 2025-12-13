Chelsea's blip continues. The Blues haven't won a match since their 3-0 success against Barcelona in the Champions League on 25 November. Since then, they've drawn 1-1 at home to Arsenal, lost 3-1 at Leeds, contested a 0-0 stalemate at Bournemouth and then lost 2-1 on the road in the Champions League against Atalanta.

Eveton, in contrast, have won four of their last five Premier League matches and all of those wins were accompanied by clean sheets.

Toffees midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has scored three times in his last four matches and will be keen to prove a point back at his old club. The 27-year-old swapped Chelsea for Everton at the start of this season.

Form looks good for the visitors, but the historical omens don't.

Not since November 1994 (1-0) have Everton won an away league game at Chelsea, while David Moyes is winless in all 20 of his Premier League away matches at Stamford Bridge (D7 L13).

Kickoff from Stamford Bridge on Saturday, 13 December, is at 10:00 EST in the US.

Chelsea vs Everton kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Stamford Bridge

The match will take place at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, 13 December, with kick-off at 10:00 EST in the US.

Team news & squads

Chelsea team news

Midfield dynamo Moises Caicedo serves the final game of his three-match suspension, so club skipper Reece James should continue in the engine room.

Romeo Lavia, Benoit Badiashile, Levi Colwill and Liam Delap all remain sidelined.

Everton team news

Senegalese midfield general Idrissa Gueye returns after a three-match suspension following his red card in Everton's 1-0 win at Old Trafford against Man United.

Veteran right-back Seamus Coleman is out until the new year.

