How to watch Capitals vs Rangers NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff, stats & everything you need to know

How to watch the NHL match between Capitals and Rangers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Metropolitan Division leaders New York Rangers travel to the American capital to face a struggling Washington Capitals side in an intriguing NHL clash.

Washington Capitals will be ying to end their three game losing streak when they face the league leaders but it'll not be a cake walk for the home side. Having conceded 3 goals per game on an average and only scoring 2.35, the Capitals are in a spot of bother as they trail in the 5th spot in the table with a 12-8-3 record thus far.

New York Rangers, on the other hand, have put on some scintillating shows for the crowd despite their recent defeat against Ottawa. The 6-2 thumping ended the visitors three game winning streak but a seven point lead at the summit gives them that cushion.

18-5-1 this season, the Rangers are involved in a goal fest whenever on the skating ring having thundered 3.38 goals per game and conceded just 2.71 on an average.

Capitals vs Rangers: Date & puck drop time

Date: December 9 , 2023 Kick-off Time: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT

Washington Capitals will compete with New York Rangers at the Capital One Arena on December 9,2023 with puck drop scheduled at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT in the USA.

How to watch Capitals vs Rangers on TV & stream live online

Washington Capitals will welcome New York Rangers to the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., USA.

How to get tickets for Capitals vs Rangers?

You can get tickets for the NHL clash on Vivid Seats. Alternatively, you can also get tickets on TicketMaster.

Capitals vs Rangers Rosters and Injury Reports

Capitals roster key players and injury reports

Position Name Goalies: Kuemper, Lindgren Defensemen: Alexeyev, Carlson, Edmundson, Fehervary, Jensen, Johansen, Sandin, Riemsdyk Forwards: Aube-Kubel, Backstrom, Dowd, Kuznetsov, Lapierre, Malenstyn, Mantha, McMichael, Milano, Oshie, Ovechkin, Pacioretty, Phillips, Wilson, Protas, Storme

Alex Ovechkin has had the biggest contribution for the Capitals with 15 points owing to his 5 goals and 10 assists while the duo of John Carlson (1G, 13A) and Tom Wilson (8G, 6A) is tied for the second spot with 14 points a piece.

has had the biggest contribution for the Capitals with 15 points owing to his 5 goals and 10 assists while the duo of (1G, 13A) and (8G, 6A) is tied for the second spot with 14 points a piece. Dylan Strome is leading the goalscoring charts for the home side with 10 goals and 3 assists and also has the highest shooting percentage with 20.8%.

is leading the goalscoring charts for the home side with 10 goals and 3 assists and also has the highest shooting percentage with 20.8%. Cam Allen is tipped to sit out of the encounter with his knock while the trio of T.J. Oshie (upper-body), Max Pacioretty (Achilles), and Nicklas Backstrom (hip) are all listed as injured reserves for the fixture.

Rangers roster, key players, and injury reports

Position Name Goalies: Quick, Schesterkin Defensemen: Fox, Gustafsson, Jones, Lindgreen, Miller, Schneider, Trouba Forwards: Kreider, Bonino, Brodzinski, Cuylle, Goodrow, Lafreniere, Panarin, Pitlick, Trocheck, Vesey, Wheeler, Zibanejad

Artemi Panarin is currently leading the goal scoring and assist creation charts for the visitors with 16 goals and 21 assists contributing to 37 points. Panarin will be supported by Vincent Trocheck (6G, 16A) and Chris Kreider (14G, 8A) if the latter is fit for the contest.

is currently leading the goal scoring and assist creation charts for the visitors with 16 goals and 21 assists contributing to 37 points. Panarin will be supported by (6G, 16A) and (14G, 8A) if the latter is fit for the contest. Filip Chytil (upper body) and Kaapo Kakko will travel as injured reserves while Chris Kreider and Barclay Goodrow are listed as day-to-day for the visitors. Defender Ben Harpur is out of contention for the clash due to his injury concern.

Recent results and Schedule

Capitals recent results

Date Opposition Result 8 Dec 2023 Dallas Stars (L) 5-4 (SO) 5 Dec 2023 Arizona Coyotes (L) 6-0 3 Dec 2023 Vegas Golden Knights (L) 4-1 1 Dec 2023 Anaheim Ducks (W) 5-4 30 Nov 2023 Los Angeles Kings (W) 2-1

Rangers Recent Results