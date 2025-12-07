How to watch Cagliari vs Roma Serie A game: Livestream, TV channel, and kick-off time

This article was originally written and published by Italian and European Football correspondent Francesco Schirru for GOAL Italy.

After the midweek Coppa Italia matches, Serie A is back. Among the teams involved in the knockout tournament is Fabio Pisacane's Cagliari, who were beaten by Napoli after a long series of penalties. In Sardinia, the Rossoblù will host Gian Piero Gasperini's Roma, second in the table, for the 14th round. Unlike the island team, Roma will only take to the field in the Coppa in January.

Despite the arrival of one of the big names in the 2025/2026 tournament at the Unipol Domus, Cagliari is aware that it needs to turn its season around as soon as possible after two months without a win. On the other hand, Roma is embroiled in a Scudetto battle of constant overtaking, in which every defeat and every victory can change the top of the table.

On Sunday, Cagliari-Roma will see the Giallorossi try to take advantage of the two big matches of the weekend, with Inter-Como and Napoli-Juventus, which Milan and Bologna are also watching with great interest.

Here, GOAL brings you all the information on where to watch this Serie A match.

How to watch Cagliari vs Roma live? TV channel and live streaming

In the United States, the game will be broadcast live on Paramount+ as well as the channel CBS Sports Network.

CBS Sports Network is available on multiple streaming services including Fubo and DirecTV Stream. Both Fubo and DirecTV Stream offer new customers a free five day trial before asking you to commit to a longer-term subscription.

What cable channel is CBS Sports Network on?

The channel for CBS Sports Network varies, both in terms of number and availability, by city. Common numbers for CBS Sports Network are listed in the table below.

Provider Channel Number DirecTV 221 DISH 158 Xfinity Varies by state Spectrum Varies by state

CBS Sports Network is also available on COX in Cleveland, OH (Channel 207), Las Vegas, NV (Channel 333), Oklahoma City, OK (Channel 249), Phoenix, AZ (Channel 312), San Diego, CA (Channel 321) and Tuscon, AZ (Channel 312).

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

Cagliari vs Roma: kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Unipol Domus

If you are abroad, you can use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch matches such as Cagliari vs Roma with your streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN , allows you to establish a secure online connection while streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for sports streaming.

Cagliari vs Roma will be played in Sardinia, in Cagliari, on Sunday 7 December 2025 at 9 am EST. The venue for the clash between the Rossoblù and the Giallorossi is the local Unipol Domus, which will host the Serie A matchday 14 fixture.

The weather in Cagliari is expected to be partly cloudy, with a temperature of 17 degrees during the match between the Sardinians and the Capitolini.

Team news and line-ups

Cagliari news

After rotating their squad for the Coppa Italia, Cagliari will field their starting eleven against Roma. Without Andrea Belotti, Luca Mazzitelli, Yerry Mina and Zé Pedro, Pisacane will once again rely on Gennaro Borrelli and Sebastiano Esposito as strikers, while Mattia Felici could start on the bench alongside Joseph Liteta.

In front of Elia Caprile, the defensive trio will consist of Alessandro Deiola, Sebastiano Luperto and Gabriele Zappa, while Marco Palestra and Adam Obert will play on the wings. Finally, Michael Folorunsho, Matteo Prati and Michel Adopo will play in the centre.

Roma news

Not involved in the Coppa Italia, Roma have had more time to prepare for the match, allowing them to field their best players in Cagliari: Paulo Dybala will play as a false nine, while Evan Ferguson will start on the bench.

In front of Mile Svilar will be the trio of Gianluca Mancini, Evan Ndicka and Mario Hermoso, with Zeki Celik and Wesley França on the flanks. Manu Koné and Bryan Cristante will play in midfield, with Matías Soulé and Lorenzo Pellegrini as attacking midfielders. Angelino and Artem Dovbyk are out with injuries.

Form

Cagliari have not won since 19 September, specifically since their away match in Lecce. Pisacane is not yet at risk of dismissal, but it cannot be ruled out that the Sardinian club may begin to evaluate his future depending on the result against Roma. They have earned just two points in their last five matches.

Fresh from defeat in the big match against Napoli, Gasperini's Roma have been somewhat inconsistent recently, with three wins and two defeats in their last five Serie A matches. Despite their autumn setbacks, however, the Giallorossi are still just one point off the top.

Matches between the two teams

Roma have won most of their matches against Cagliari, with the Sardinian side's last victory against the Giallorossi coming in April 2021. That win four years ago is the islanders' only victory since 2019, while there have been just two draws.

Roma have won ten of their last meetings, including last March's match at the Olimpico. The last match in Sardinia took place in August 2024, with the final score 0-0.

Standings

Widget placement above (standings)

Cagliari are facing their usual relegation battle, currently sitting just above the third-bottom spot. After a good start, the islanders have stalled, managing to pick up only 11 points: against Roma, it's a case of top versus bottom.

On the last day of Serie A, Roma lost the top spot in the standings after their defeat against Napoli, but they can still count on 27 points, the result of nine wins (no draws yet).

Useful links