How to watch Bruins vs Sabres NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff, stats & everything you need to know

How to watch the NHL match between Bruins and Sabres, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Boston Bruins clash with Buffalo Sabres in an intriguing NFL fixture with the former looking to build on their winning momentum and the latter vying to change their fortunes.

The leaders of the Atlantic Division look to maintain their position at the summit with another victory against a deflated Sabres outfit.

With 17 wins and just four losses, Boston have looked comfortable throughout the campaign netting 3.33 goals per game and conceding just 2.46 on an average. A win in their backyard would see them extend their lead to eight points at the top if Detroit fail to brush aside the San Jose Sharks.

After Buffalo Sabres' thundering win against New York Rangers it looked like they could finally get their season back on track with four consecutive defeats having derailed their efforts.

The Sabres are 10-14-2 as they have been pushed to the 7th spot in the Atlantic Division. With Bruins beating them in the reverse fixture in November, Buffalo Sabres could get their revenge with a victory and also put a full stop to their disastrous losing streak.

Bruins vs Sabres: Date & puck drop time

Date: December 7 , 2023 Kick-off Time: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT

The Boston Bruins will face Buffalo Sabres at the TD Garden with puck drop scheduled at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT in the USA.

How to watch Bruins vs Sabres on TV & stream live online

Boston Bruins and Buffalo Sabres face off at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA.

How to get tickets for Bruins vs Sabres?

You can get tickets for the clash between Bruins and Sabres on Vivid Seats. Alternatively, you can also get tickets on TicketMaster.

Bruins vs Sabres Rosters and Injury Reports

Bruins roster key players and injury reports

Position Name Goalies: Swayman, Ullmark Defensemen: Carlo, Forbort, Grzelcyk, Lindholm, McAvoy, Mitchell, Shattenkirk Forwards: Beecher, Coyle, DeBrusk, Frederic, Geekie, Heinen, Lauko, Marchand, Pastrnak, Poitras, Steen, Zacha, Van Riemsdyk

David Pastrnak has been the source of goals and assists for Boston this season having already bashed 14 goals and given 22 assists to lead the club's goal scoring and assist creating charts.

Pastrnak has been heavily supported by Brad Marchand who has 11 goals and 12 assists (23 points), Charlie Coyle with 9 goals and 11 assist ( 20 points), and Pavel Zacha who has 8 goals and 11 assist (19 points)

Milan Lucic is out of the Boston squad after being arrested on domestic abuse as he remains sidelined indefinitely.

Sabres roster, key players, and injury reports

Position Name Goalies: Comrie, Levi, Luukkonen Defensemen: Bryson, Clifton, Dahlin, Johnson, Jokiharju, Power, Samuelsson Forwards: Benson, Biro, Cozens, Greenway, Jost, Krebs, Mittelstadt, Okposo, Olofsson, Skinner, Rosen, Peterka, Thompson, Tuch

Rasmus Dahlin and Casey Mittelstadt are the silver linings for Sabres with the former scoring six goals and giving 16 assists and the latter scoring 6 goals and giving 15 assists.

The visitors have numerous injury concerns with Zemgus Girgensons nursing a lower body issue and Jack Quinn suffering from an Achilles problem ruling him out until January.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is suffering from illness and could need another game to recover while Alex Tuch and Jordan Greenway are injured reserves.

Recent results and Schedule

Bruins recent results

Date Opposition Result 4 Dec 2023 Columbus Blue Jackets (W) (3-1) 3 Dec 2023 Toronto Maple Leafs (W) 4-3 (OT) 1 Dec 2023 San Jose Earthquakes (W) 3-0 28 Nov 2023 Columbus Blue Jackets (L) 5-2 25 Nov 2023 New York Rangers (L) 7-4

Sabres Recent Results