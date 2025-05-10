How to watch today's Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Borussia Monchengladbach, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bayern Munich will continue their Bundesliga title celebration at Allianz Arena on Saturday when they host Borussia Mönchengladbach.

It is a significant game for the visitors as they are in a key battle to secure a Conference League play-off spot for next season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Borussia Mönchengladbach will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+.

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach kick-off time

Bundesliga - Bundesliga Allianz Arena

The Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Borussia Mönchengladbach will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

It will kick off at 9:30 am PT / 12:30 pm ET on Saturday, May 10, in the US.

Team news & squads

Bayern Munich team news

The likes of Jamal Musiala, Alphonso Davies, Dayot Upamecano, Hiroki Ito and Kim Min-Jae continue to remain confined to the treatment room.

The back four could comprise Sacha Boey, Eric Dier, Josip Stanisic and Konrad Laimer, with Joshua Kimmich and Aleksandar Pavlovic forming the midfield pivot.

English forward Harry Kane is back from a ban and is likely to be accompanied by Michael Olise, Thomas Muller and Leroy Sane in the final third.

Borussia Monchengladbach team news

Gladbach boss Gerardo Seoane will not be able to call upon the services of goalkeeper Moritz Nicolas and defender Marvin Friedrich among the injured players.

Jonas Omlin could deputise for Nicolas, with Joseph Scally, Ko Itakura, Nico Elvedi and Lukas Ullrich form the back four.

With Alassane Plea and Nathan N'Goumou also unavailable for selection, Franck Honorat, Kevin Stoger, Robin Hack and Tim Kleindienst are all in contention to feature in attack.

