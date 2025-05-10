+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Bundesliga
Allianz Arena
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Borussia Monchengladbach, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bayern Munich will continue their Bundesliga title celebration at Allianz Arena on Saturday when they host Borussia Mönchengladbach.

It is a significant game for the visitors as they are in a key battle to secure a Conference League play-off spot for next season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Borussia Mönchengladbach will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach kick-off time

Allianz Arena

The Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Borussia Mönchengladbach will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

It will kick off at 9:30 am PT / 12:30 pm ET on Saturday, May 10, in the US.

Team news & squads

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Moenchengladbach Probable lineups

1
M. Neuer
23
S. Boey
15
E. Dier
27
K. Laimer
44
J. Stanisic
10
L. Sane
6
J. Kimmich
25
Thomas Muller
45
A. Pavlovic
17
M. Olise
9
H. Kane
1
J. Omlin
26
L. Ullrich
29
J. Scally
30
N. Elvedi
3
K. Itakura
8
J. Weigl
7
K. Stoeger
27
R. Reitz
25
R. Hack
9
F. Honorat
11
T. Kleindienst

Bayern Munich team news

The likes of Jamal Musiala, Alphonso Davies, Dayot Upamecano, Hiroki Ito and Kim Min-Jae continue to remain confined to the treatment room.

The back four could comprise Sacha Boey, Eric Dier, Josip Stanisic and Konrad Laimer, with Joshua Kimmich and Aleksandar Pavlovic forming the midfield pivot.

English forward Harry Kane is back from a ban and is likely to be accompanied by Michael Olise, Thomas Muller and Leroy Sane in the final third.

Borussia Monchengladbach team news

Gladbach boss Gerardo Seoane will not be able to call upon the services of goalkeeper Moritz Nicolas and defender Marvin Friedrich among the injured players.

Jonas Omlin could deputise for Nicolas, with Joseph Scally, Ko Itakura, Nico Elvedi and Lukas Ullrich form the back four.

With Alassane Plea and Nathan N'Goumou also unavailable for selection, Franck Honorat, Kevin Stoger, Robin Hack and Tim Kleindienst are all in contention to feature in attack.

Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/7
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/14
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Head-to-Head Record

Last 5 matches

3

Wins

1

Draw

1

Win

9

Goals scored

6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Standings

