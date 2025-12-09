This article was originally written and published for GOAL Spain

FC Barcelona hosts Eintracht Frankfurt on Tuesday, 9 December at 3 p.m. ET at Camp Nou Stadium for the sixth matchday of the 2025-2026 Champions League group stage.

The Culés come into the match after losing 0-3 to Chelsea on matchday five, with Ronald Araujo receiving a red card. Hansi Flick's team is 18th in the standings with seven points.

For their part, the Eagles lost 0-3 to Atalanta in their most recent league match. Dino Toppmöller's side is twenty-eighth in the table with four points.

How to watch FC Barcelona vs Eintracht Frankfurt, Champions League 2025-26: TV channels and live streams

TUDN is available to stream live online on DirecTV Stream and YouTube TV. Both DirecTV Stream and YouTube TV's Spanish-language offerings are priced at $34.99 per month.

DirecTV Stream, however, comes with the added advantage of offering new customers the chance to try out their service with a free five-day trial before asking you to commit to a longer-term subscription.

What cable TV channel is TUDN on?

TUDN is available through a large number of cable TV carriers here in the United States. Below is the channel number you can normally find them on. Please note that availability varies based on plan and by region:

Provider Channel Number COX Varies DirecTV 464 DISH 856 Verizon 1524 | 1539 (HD) Xfinity Varies

The match is also available on Paramount+.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch the matches with your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure online connection when streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Kick-off time for FC Barcelona vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Champions League - Champions League Spotify Camp Nou

The match will be played on Tuesday, 9 December at 3 p.m. ET at the Camp Nou stadium.

Team news and squads

FC Barcelona team news

Hansi Flick spoke at a press conference about various topics, including his statement naming Joan García as the club's undisputed number one goalkeeper, ahead of Ter Stegen. The German coach also commented on the team's recent improvement in performance.

"Everyone knows what we've been through in the last three months, with injured players, and we had to manage the minutes. We only have six players in defence. In the final minutes, there is fatigue, and it is not always easy to maintain a high level. This morning I told them that we are doing well, more united. That's what we want. They have played at a different level than a month ago. Cubarsí is only 18 years old, and sometimes we forget that. Cubarsí had 87 passes with 100% accuracy against Betis. I think that's a record in LaLiga," he explained.

Eintracht Frankfurt team news

The Eagles, on the verge of elimination from the continental tournament and out of the Champions League spots in the Bundesliga, will have to face the match without Michy Batshuayi, who joins Jonathan Burkardt in the infirmary.

Form

Head-to-head record

BAR Last 2 matches SGE 0 Wins 1 Draw 1 Win Barcelona 2 - 3 Eintracht Frankfurt

Eintracht Frankfurt 1 - 1 Barcelona 3 Goals scored 4 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 2/2

Standings

