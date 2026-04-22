Barcelona will look to take one step closer to the LaLiga crown when Celta Vigo visits Camp Nou.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Barcelona vs Celta Vigo as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Barcelona vs Celta Vigo with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Barcelona vs Celta Vigo kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Spotify Camp Nou

Barcelona vs Celta Vigo will kick off on 22 Apr 2026 at 15:30 EST and 20:30 GMT.

Match preview

A 2-1 win over Atlético Madrid in the second leg on Tuesday proved insufficient as Barcelona crashed out of the UCL quarter-finals, 3-2 on aggregate. Their focus now is to get over the line in the LaLiga title race, where they have a nine-point lead at the top over Real Madrid with seven games remaining. Barca thrashed Espanyol in the derby last time out to record a seventh league win on the bounce. Hansi Flick's side have won all 16 home league games this term.

Getty Images

Celta Vigo lost 3-1 to Freiburg in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League quarter-final last Thursday, crashing out of the competition on aggregate (6-1). That was a fourth defeat in the last five competitive matches for the Celestes.

Key stats & injury news

Claudio Giráldez’s Celta remain stubborn on the road with just one defeat from their last 12 league trips (W7, D4).

Fermín López took a nasty blow in the UCL, but has returned to Barcelona training. Andreas Christensen and Raphinha are still out.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Barcelona vs Celta Vigo today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: