Super Lig
team-logoAntalyaspor
Antalya Stadyumu
team-logoGalatasaray
Can Özer and Sthembiso Nkabinde

Antalyaspor vs Galatasaray Super Lig game on beIN Sports: Livestream, cable TV channels, kick-off time and the view from Turkey

How to watch the Super Lig match between Antalyaspor vs Galatasaray, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fubo

beIN Sports channels are available with any of Fubo's packages.

Prices start from $14.99 per month. A five-day free trial is also available.

Up to 10 simultaneous streams. Savings of up to $35 currently on offer.

Monthly from

$14.99

Get FuboRead More

This article was originally written for GOAL Turkey by Can Özer

In the 16th week of the Super League, Antalyaspor will face Galatasaray at home. The Yellow-Red team maintained its lead by beating Samsunspor 3-2 last week.

Host Antalyaspor, meanwhile, drew 0-0 with Alanyaspor in the Mediterranean Derby in Alanya, placing them 13th with 15 points.

The Trendyol Super League Week 16 clash will take place on Saturday evening, 13 December 2025. The Antalyaspor vs. Galatasaray match, to be played at Corendon Airlines Stadium, will be broadcast live on beIN Sports 1 in Turkey.

GOAL provides all the information you need to know about how to watch the match, including TV channels, broadcast schedules, and more.

How can you watch the Antalyaspor vs. Galatasaray match live? - TV channels and live streams

In the United States, the game will be shown live on beIN Sports. 

beIN Sports is available across several streaming services, including Fubo, Fanatiz and Sling TV. Fanatiz offers the cheapest monthly subscriptions, while Fubo lets new customers try out their service with a free five-day trial.

What cable channel is beIN Sports on?

The channel for beIN Sports varies, both in terms of number and availability, by city. Common numbers for beIN Sports are listed in the table below.

ProviderChannel NumberbeIN Sports en Espanol
DISH408871
Verizon FIOS5981538
Optimum231230
RCN378 or 579808

How can you watch it from anywhere using a VPN?

Football fans abroad can use a VPN service to watch the match if they do not have access to Super League broadcasts in their own countries. Reliable VPN services such as NordVPN encrypt your internet connection, allowing you to access broadcast services in different countries. If you are unsure which VPN is the best option, you can check out GOAL's VPN guide for sports broadcasts.

Antalyaspor vs Galatasaray kick-off time

crest
Super Lig - Super Lig
Antalya Stadyumu

The match between Antalyaspor and Galatasaray in the 16th week of the Super League will kick off at 12 pm ET on Saturday, 13 December.

Team line-ups 

Antalyaspor vs Galatasaray Probable lineups

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • E. Bulut

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • O. Buruk

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Form

ATS
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

GAL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-head record

ATS

Last 5 matches

GAL

0

Wins

0

Draws

5

Wins

2

Goals scored

13
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

The tables

Useful links

