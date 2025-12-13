This article was originally written for GOAL Turkey by Can Özer

In the 16th week of the Super League, Antalyaspor will face Galatasaray at home. The Yellow-Red team maintained its lead by beating Samsunspor 3-2 last week.

Host Antalyaspor, meanwhile, drew 0-0 with Alanyaspor in the Mediterranean Derby in Alanya, placing them 13th with 15 points.

The Trendyol Super League Week 16 clash will take place on Saturday evening, 13 December 2025. The Antalyaspor vs. Galatasaray match, to be played at Corendon Airlines Stadium, will be broadcast live on beIN Sports 1 in Turkey.

How can you watch the Antalyaspor vs. Galatasaray match live? - TV channels and live streams

In the United States, the game will be shown live on beIN Sports.

beIN Sports is available across several streaming services, including Fubo, Fanatiz and Sling TV. Fanatiz offers the cheapest monthly subscriptions, while Fubo lets new customers try out their service with a free five-day trial.

What cable channel is beIN Sports on?

The channel for beIN Sports varies, both in terms of number and availability, by city. Common numbers for beIN Sports are listed in the table below.

Provider Channel Number beIN Sports en Espanol DISH 408 871 Verizon FIOS 598 1538 Optimum 231 230 RCN 378 or 579 808

How can you watch it from anywhere using a VPN?

Football fans abroad can use a VPN service to watch the match if they do not have access to Super League broadcasts in their own countries. Reliable VPN services such as NordVPN encrypt your internet connection, allowing you to access broadcast services in different countries. If you are unsure which VPN is the best option, you can check out GOAL's VPN guide for sports broadcasts.

Antalyaspor vs Galatasaray kick-off time

Super Lig - Super Lig Antalya Stadyumu

The match between Antalyaspor and Galatasaray in the 16th week of the Super League will kick off at 12 pm ET on Saturday, 13 December.

Team line-ups

Antalyaspor vs Galatasaray Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager E. Bulut Probable lineup Substitutes Manager O. Buruk

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-head record

The tables

