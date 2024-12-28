How to watch Charlotte Hornets vs Oklahoma City Thunder NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Charlotte Hornets and the Oklahoma City Thunder, including how to watch and team news.

The Charlotte Hornets are scheduled to battle with the Oklahoma City Thunder to start a thrilling NBA action on December 28, 2024, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 45 points in a 120–114 win over the Indiana Pacers for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Charlotte has a 5-11 mark at home and averages 13.2 offensive boards per game, which is the most in the Eastern Conference. Moussa Diabate grabs 3.3 of those boards.

Oklahoma City has a great record on the road, going 12–3, and they do even better when they win the turnover battle, going 21–5 in those games while averaging only 11.0 turnovers per game.

This season, the Hornets are hitting 42.9% from the field, which is a little higher than the 42.6% that the Thunder lets teams shoot. On the other hand, the Thunder made an average of 13.6 three-pointers per game, which is just a bit less than the 13.8 that the Hornets usually give up.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Charlotte Hornets vs Oklahoma City Thunder NBA game, plus plenty more.

Charlotte Hornets vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Date and tip-off time

The Charlotte Hornets will face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder in an electrifying NBA game on Saturday, December 28, 2024, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT at Spectrum Center, in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Date Saturday, December 28, 2024 Tip-off Time 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT Venue Spectrum Center Location Charlotte, North Carolina

How to watch Charlotte Hornets vs Oklahoma City Thunder on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Charlotte Hornets and the Oklahoma City Thunder live on:

TV channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming service: Fubo

How to listen to Charlotte Hornets vs Oklahoma City Thunder play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Charlotte Hornets team news

LaMelo Ball scores an average of 30.1 points each game and shoots 42.5 percent from his attempts and 84.4 percent from the free throw line.

Nick Richards grabs 8.3 rebounds per game, with 2.5 coming from offense and 5.8 from defense.

Moussa Diabate averages 7.1 rebounds per game and 0.79 blocks per game.

Charlotte Hornets Injuries

Player I njury I njury status PG, Tre Mann Back injury Out PF, Grant Williams ACL injury Out for season

Oklahoma City Thunder team news

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 31.1 points per game on average and makes 88.0% of his free throws and 51.6% of his field goal shots.

Isaiah Hartenstein grabs 12.6 boards each game, with 3.1 on offense and 9.6 on defense.

Jalen Williams adds support on the glass by grabbing 5.9 rebounds per game.

Oklahoma City Thunder Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status C, Branden Carlson Concussion protocol Day-to-Day PG, Alex Caruso Undisclosed Day-to-Day

Charlotte Hornets and Oklahoma City Thunder head-to-head record

In recent games between the Thunder and Hornets, the games have been very close. The Thunder have won the last two games, a close 121-118 win on April 8th, 2024, and a big 126-106 win on the third of February 2024. The Hornets, on the other hand, showed how tough they were by winning three consecutive games from the end of 2022 to early 2023, which involved a high-scoring game on March 29, 2023, that ended 137–134. The fact that both teams can score a lot of goals means that this game is likely to be another close one. Oklahoma City may have the edge because Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is in great shape and Oklahoma City does well on the road, but Charlotte's powerful rebounding and home-court dominance could make this a close game.

Date Results Apr 08, 2024 Thunder 121-118 Hornets Feb 03, 2024 Thunder 126-106 Hornets Oct 16, 2023 Hornets 117-115 Thunder Mar 29, 2023 Hornets 137-134 Thunder Dec 30, 2022 Hornets 121-113 Thunder

