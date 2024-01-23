Hong Kong vs Palestine: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Asian Cup match between Hong Kong and Palestine, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The final matchday in Group C of the 2023 Asian Cup will see Hong Kong up against Palestine at the Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium on Tuesday.

Following defeats against UAE and Iran, the Dragons can at best finish third but with a long shot of possibly making it to the round of 16 as one of the four best third-placed teams across all groups.

On the other hand, after Palestine responded to a 4-1 loss to Iran with a 1-1 draw against UAE, the Knights can replace UAE in the second spot in the group should Iran emerge victorious against the Whites in the other game that will be played concurrently.

Hong Kong vs Palestine kick-off time & stadium

Date: January 23, 2024 Kick-off time: 12 pm EDT Venue: Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium

The Asian Cup match between Hong Kong and Palestine will be played at the Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

It will kick off at 12 pm EDT on Tuesday, January 23, in the United States (US).

How to watch Hong Kong vs Palestine online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game is available to watch live through Paramount+, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Hong Kong team news

Goalkeeper Yapp Hung Fai, the most-capped player for the Hong Kong national team with 90 appearances, is set to extend his own record.

Chan Siu Kwan scored Hong Kong's only goal in this edition of the tournament and should continue in midfield, with Everton Camargo, Matt Orr and Michael Udebuluzor featuring in the attack.

Hong Kong possible XI: Fai; Yue, Gerbig, Nunez, Chan Shinishi; Ming, Wai, Chan Siu Kwan; Camargo, Orr, Udebuluzor.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Fai, Ng, K. Tse Defenders: S. Tse, Gerbig, Nunez, Helio, Law, Li, Chan Shinishi, Yue, Sun Midfielders: Wu, Tan, Wai, Lam, Chang, Chan Siu Kwan, Yu, Ju Forwards: Orr, Camargo, Poon, Udebuluzor, Pereira, Juninho

Palestine team news

Striker Mahmoud Wadi has missed the opening two games due to personal reasons and is unlikely to feature on Tuesday either.

Shehab Qunbar is likely to be reinstated in the XI after Oday Dabbagh replaced the former from the first whistle in the UAE draw, alongside Zaid Qunbar.

Palestine possible XI: Hamadeh; Al-Battat, Termanini, Saleh, Saldana; Seyam, Batran, Rashid, Warda; S. Qunbar, Z. Qunbar.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kaddoura, Abuaker, Hamadeh, Kharoub Defenders: Khalil, Hamed, Saleh, Al-Battat, Saldana, Termaini, Farawi, Mahajna, Issa, Jundi Midfielders: Rashid, Kharoub, Seyam, Modi, Zubaida, Batran, Jaber Forwards: Hassan, Dabbagh, S. Qunbar, Wadi, Z. Qunbar

Head-to-Head Record

The following is a head-to-head record between Hong Kong and Palestine across all competitions.

Date Match Competition March 20, 2001 Palestine 1-0 Hong Kong AFC World Cup Qualifiers March 4, 2001 Hong Kong 1-1 Palestine AFC World Cup Qualifiers

