Honduras vs Mexico: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Concacaf Nations League match between Honduras and Mexico, as well as kick-off time and team news.

One of the red-hot favorites to win the 2023/24 CONCACAF Nations League title, Mexico will look to put one foot in the final four when they lock horns with Honduras in the opening leg of a quarter-final tie.

The reigning Gold Cup champions received an automatic berth in this stage of the competition as they were pre-seeded, while Honduras will be competing at this stage of the competition for the first time, having advanced through the opening round thanks to a massive 4-0 win over Cuba on the final matchday to sneak into second place in Group B.

El Tri have won just once in four international games since lifting the Gold Cup over the summer. They also come into this match after drawing three of their last four. However, credit should be given where credit is due, Jaime Lozano's troops were amazing in the 2-2 draw against Euro 2024 hosts Germany on October 18 in the most recent international break.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Honduras vs Mexico kick-off time

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023 Kick-off time: 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT Venue: Estadio Nacional Chelato Ucles Location: Tegucigalpa, Honduras

The Concacaf Nations League quarter-final first leg between Honduras and Mexico will be played on Friday, November 17, 2023, with kick off at 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT for fans in the United States (US).

How to watch Honduras vs Mexico online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to stream live online through Paramount+. Fans who cannot watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Honduras team news

Honduras have called up a number of their MLS stars for this crucial encounter, including Denil Maldonado, who is able to join them as his club side Los Angeles FC are currently on a break from the MLS Cup playoffs.

Minnesota United teammates Kervin Arriaga and Joseph Rosales are also available for selection, as are Portland Timbers' Bryan Acosta, Inter Miami's David Ruiz, DC United's Andy Najar, and CF Montreal's Romell Quioto.

Honduras possible XI: Menjivar; Nunez, Maldonado, Najar, Rivas; Rodriguez, Acosta, Arriaga, Ruiz; Quioto, A. Lozano.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Menjívar, Licona Defenders: Vega, Maldonado, Núñez, Najar, Rivas, García, Santos Midfielders: Acosta, Flores, López, Pinto, Álvarez, Rosales, Pineda, Rodríguez Forwards: Lozano, Palma, Róchez, Elis, Rivas, Martínez

Mexico team news

Mexico boss Jaime Lozano has rewarded Colombian-born winger Julian Quinones with his first call-up to the senior team their Concacaf Nations League double-header against Honduras this month.

As well as the Club America star, a host of familiar faces such as Feyenoord goal-machine Santiago Gimenez, Salernitana shot-stopper Guillermo Ochoa, Fulham forward Raul Jimenez and West Ham United defensive midfielder Edson Alvarez have also been included for the November roster.

Mexico possible XI: Ochoa; J. Sanchez, Montes, Vasquez, Gallardo; Alvarez, Romo; Antuna, Martin, H. Lozano; Jimenez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ochoa, Malagón Defenders: Sánchez, Gallardo, Araujo, Angulo, Vásquez, Reyes, Montes, Arteaga Midfielders: Romo, Pineda, Álvarez, Córdova, Chávez Forwards: Antuna, Sánchez, Jiménez, Martín, Alvarado, Giménez, Lozano

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 26/06/23 Mexico 4-0 Honduras CONCACAF Gold Cup 28/03/22 Honduras 0-1 Mexico North & Central America - World Cup Qualifying 11/10/21 Mexico 3-0 Honduras Central America - World Cup Qualifying 25/07/21 Mexico 3-0 Honduras CONCACAF Gold Cup

Useful links