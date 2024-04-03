Herediano vs Pachuca: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch CONCACAF Champions League game

How to watch the CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Club Sport Herediano and Pachuca, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Five-time Concacaf Champions Cup winners Pachuca will take on Costa Rica's last remaining participant, Herediano, in the first meeting of the two-legged quarterfinal tie at Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto on Wednesday night.

Pachuca made it to the last eight after a lopsided encounter with MLS side Philadelphia Union, who they thrashed 6-0 on aggregate, with all of the goals coming in the second leg at home.

Herediano, meanwhile, picked up a 3-1 aggregate victory over Suriname's Robinhood in the round of 16 and face an uphill battle against Mexican giants Pachuca.

Herediano vs Pachuca kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, April 3, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue: Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto

The Concacaf Champions Cup quarter-final first-leg between Herediano and Pachuca will take place on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at Estádio Alejandro Morera Soto, in San Jose, Costa Rica.

It will kick off at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT in the United States (US).

It will kick off at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT in the United States (US).

The clash between Herediano and Pachuca will be available to watch on Fubo, Sling TV, FS1 and ViX+ in the US.

Team news & squads

Club Sport Herediano team news

Herediano will be without multiple players ahead of this fixture. Aaron Cruz (knee), Getsel Montes (sprain), and Eduardo Juarez (unknown) have all been ruled out, and are not expected to return to action until late April.

Herediano possible XI: Lezcano; Rubio, Montes, Salazar, Basulto, Tejeda, Cruz, Campos, Araya, Rojas, Vega

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lezcano, Cruz, Orias Defenders: Montes, Fuller, Faerron, Basulto, Rubio, Quirós, Salazar, Brown, Araya Midfielders: Aguilar, Tejeda, Cruz, Torres, Vega, Canales, Ruiz, Rojas, Galo, Araya, Johnson, Juarez, Hadden, Murillo, Hidalgo Cerdas Forwards: Torres, Rodriguez, Garza, Ruiz, Campos, Myrie

Pachuca team news

The massive win over the Philadelphia Union was Pachuca's sole relief in recent weeks, as it was their only win in their past five games across all competitions.

The good news for them, though, is that they have just one injury concern heading into this clash, with Paraguayan international Celso Ortiz healing from a knee injury.

They also boast one of the CCC's top goal-scorers in Salomon Rondon, who has three goals to his name and is joint-second on the goalscoring charts in the competition.

Pachuca predicted XI: Eulogio; A. Sanchez, Berlanga, Barreto, Gonzalez; Luna, Sanchez; Macias, De La Rosa, Idrissi; Castillo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Moreno, Eulogio Defenders: Barreto, Cabral, L. Sanchez, Perez, B. Castillo, J. Castillo, Berlanga, Aceves, A. Sanchez Midfielders: Montiel, Ortiz, Pedraza, E. Sanchez, Marchand, Lopez, Terans, Idrissi, D. Hernandez, Hinestroza, Rodriguez, Figueroa, Gonzalez Forwards: Di Yorio, De la Rosa, I. Hernandez, Rondon

Head-to-Head Record

This is the first-ever meeting between these two sides, with Mexican side Pachuca entering the tie as heavy favourites.

