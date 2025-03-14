How to watch today’s Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Miami Heat (29-36) will attempt to snap a four-game home skid when they host the Boston Celtics (47-19) on Friday, March 14, 2025, at Kaseya Center.
Boston arrives in South Florida with a lengthy injury report, though it appears more a product of managing players’ workloads late in the regular season rather than any major setbacks.
With the 2025 NBA Playoffs fast approaching, the Celtics may look to preserve key pieces, but they can't afford to take Miami lightly if they want to avoid a slip-up down the stretch.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics NBA game, plus plenty more.
Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics: Date and tip-off time
The Heat and the Celtics will meet in an epic NBA game on Friday, March 14, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.
Date
Friday, March 14, 2025
Tip-off Time
7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT
Venue
Kaseya Center
Location
Miami, Florida
How to watch Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics on TV & stream live online
Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Heat and the Celtics live on:
- TV Channel: NBA TV
- Streaming service: Fubo
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.
Miami Heat team news & key players
On the Heat's side, they will be without Alec Burks (back), Nikola Jovic (hand), and Dru Smith (Achilles).
Bam Adebayo continues to anchor the team with 17.6 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Tyler Herro has been Miami’s primary offensive threat, averaging 23.9 points and 5.7 assists, shooting 46.1% overall and 36.9% from three.
Boston Celtics team news & key players
The Celtics have several players listed as questionable, including Kristaps Porzingis (illness), Jayson Tatum (knee), Derrick White (knee), and Jaylen Brown (knee), while Al Horford (toe) is probable.
Jayson Tatum has been the driving force, averaging 27.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 5.9 assists while shooting 45.6% from the field and 35.4% from deep. Jaylen Brown continues to be a reliable scoring option with 23.0 points per game, shooting 46.0% from the floor.
Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics head-to-head record
Date
Results
Feb 11, 2025
Heat 85-103 Celtics
Dec 3, 2024
Celtics 108-89 Heat
Jul 14, 2024
Celtics 114-119 Heat
May 2, 2024
Celtics 118-84 Heat
Apr 3, 2024
Heat 88-102 Celtics