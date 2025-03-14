How to watch today’s Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Miami Heat (29-36) will attempt to snap a four-game home skid when they host the Boston Celtics (47-19) on Friday, March 14, 2025, at Kaseya Center.

Boston arrives in South Florida with a lengthy injury report, though it appears more a product of managing players’ workloads late in the regular season rather than any major setbacks.

With the 2025 NBA Playoffs fast approaching, the Celtics may look to preserve key pieces, but they can't afford to take Miami lightly if they want to avoid a slip-up down the stretch.

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics: Date and tip-off time

The Heat and the Celtics will meet in an epic NBA game on Friday, March 14, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

Date Friday, March 14, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Kaseya Center Location Miami, Florida

How to watch Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Heat and the Celtics live on:

TV Channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming service: Fubo

Miami Heat team news & key players

On the Heat's side, they will be without Alec Burks (back), Nikola Jovic (hand), and Dru Smith (Achilles).

Bam Adebayo continues to anchor the team with 17.6 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Tyler Herro has been Miami’s primary offensive threat, averaging 23.9 points and 5.7 assists, shooting 46.1% overall and 36.9% from three.

Boston Celtics team news & key players

The Celtics have several players listed as questionable, including Kristaps Porzingis (illness), Jayson Tatum (knee), Derrick White (knee), and Jaylen Brown (knee), while Al Horford (toe) is probable.

Jayson Tatum has been the driving force, averaging 27.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 5.9 assists while shooting 45.6% from the field and 35.4% from deep. Jaylen Brown continues to be a reliable scoring option with 23.0 points per game, shooting 46.0% from the floor.

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics head-to-head record

Date Results Feb 11, 2025 Heat 85-103 Celtics Dec 3, 2024 Celtics 108-89 Heat Jul 14, 2024 Celtics 114-119 Heat May 2, 2024 Celtics 118-84 Heat Apr 3, 2024 Heat 88-102 Celtics

