Guatemala vs Jamaica: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Guatemala and Jamaica will face off in an international friendly at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday.

The Guatemalans have not been in action since falling to a 3-0 loss away to Panama in the CONCACAF Nations League in the October international break.

Jamaica, meanwhile, secured a 3-2 comeback victory against Haiti in their last game in October. The result lifted Jamaica to top spot in their Concacaf Nations League group.

The Reggae Boyz are on a very promising run of form in all competitions, having won six, drawn two and lost just one of their last nine games, picking up an impressive draw against the USA at Soldier Field back in March.

Guatemala vs Jamaica kick-off time

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023 Kick-off time: 7 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. CT/ 4 p.m. PT Venue: Red Bull Arena Location: Harrison, New Jersey, USA

The International Friendly game between Guatemala and Jamaica will be played at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday, November 11, 2023. Kick-off is at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT for fans in the US.

How to watch Guatemala vs Jamaica online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be televised in the United States. Fans can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Guatemala team news

Guatemala boss Luis Fernando Tena could be forced into making wholesale changes to his starting XI as he will likely miss a whole host of his big-hitters who are still on domestic duties.

Real Salt Lake striker Rubio Rubin, and Derby County winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, who picked up his first cap only recently, having switched allegiance from England, are among some of the more notable names set to definitely miss the friendly clash against Jamaica. In their absence, forwards Alejandro Galindo and Carlos Mejia will be tasked with chance creation and goal-scoring duties.

Guatemala possible XI: Hagen; Ardon, Pinto, Castellanos, Morales; E. Garcia, Dominguez-Ramirez, E.Garcia, Santis; Galindo, Lom, Mejia

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hagen, Pérez Defenders: Ardón, Castellanos, Ruiz, Jiménez, Pinto, Morales Midfielders: Pozuelos, Dominguez-Ramirez, Altán, Santis, L. García, E. García, Ochoa Forwards: Lom, Betancourth, Martínez, Cardoza

Jamaica team news



Heimir Hallgrímsson's side will use Saturday's friendly encounter to prepare for their Nations League quarterfinal double-header against Canada later this month.

Jamaica will be without their Premier League talent for this clash, with the likes of Michail Antonio, Ethan Pinnock, Leon Bailey, and Bobby Decordova-Reid currently occupied in domestic duties and due to join the national team camp at a later date.

Al-Ettifaq star Demarai Gray, who looked very impressive in the Nations League, is in the same boat and will miss this friendly clash. Daniel Johnson impressed in the last international break, notably assisting the fourth goal against Grenada, and the attacking midfielder could be rewarded with a start here, while Shamar Nicholson is set to lead the line alongside Romario Williams.

Jamaica possible XI: Blake; Leigh, Topey, Brown, King; Beckford, Lambert, Latibeaudiere, Johnson; Williams, Nicholson

Position Players Goalkeepers: Blake, Waite, Boyce-Clarke Defenders: Mariappa, Lowe, Bell, Lembikisa, Bernard, Leigh, Gray, Topey, Brown, King, Osei Midfielders: Lambert, Johnson, Latibeaudiere, Palmer, Magee, Reid, Phillips, Howell Forwards: Nicholson, Richards, Cephas, Williams, Beckford, Foster

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 10/7/23 Guatemala 0-1 Jamaica CONCACAF Gold Cup 13/10/12 Guatemala 2-1 Jamaica WC Qualifiers CONCACAF 9/6/12 Jamaica 2-1 Guatemala WC Qualifiers CONCACAF 11/6/11 Guatemala 2-0 Jamaica CONCACAF Gold Cup

