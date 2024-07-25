Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and the Detroit Tigers, including how to watch and team news.

The Cleveland Guardians and the Detroit Tigers are ready to clash with each other in the epic MLB battle on July 25, 2024, at 1:10 pm ET/10:10 am PT.

As for runs scored per game, the Guardians average 4.69, which places them 10th within the league, while the Tigers average 4.32, which positions them 15th.

The Guardians also have a higher batting average (.243), which ranks them 15th, in comparison to the Tigers' .234, which ranks them 22nd.

The difference is even bigger in on-base percentage, in which the Guardians' .314 stands 11th and the Tigers' .299 sits 27th.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Cleveland Guardians vs Detroit Tigers MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Cleveland Guardians vs Detroit Tigers on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: SiriusXM

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Cleveland Guardians vs Detroit Tigers

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Cleveland Guardians vs Detroit Tigers: Date and First-Pitch time

The Cleveland Guardians will square off against the Detroit Tigers in a thrilling MLB game on July 25, 2024, at 1:10 pm ET/10:10 am PT, at Progressive Field, in Cleveland, Ohio.

Date July 25, 2024 First-Pitch Time 1:10 pm ET/10:10 am PT Venue Progressive Field Location Cleveland, Ohio

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Cleveland Guardians vs Detroit Tigers team news

Cleveland Guardians team news

José Ramírez is enjoying a good season. He has a batting average of .274, 107 hits, and 24 home runs, which shows how consistent he is as an offensive player.

E. Clase has been great as a pitcher, with an impressive ERA of 0.78 and a record of four wins and one loss, which shows how dominant he is on the mound.

Cleveland Guardians injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Matthew Boyd LHP Elbow Out, 15-Day IL Sam Hentges LHP Undisclosed Out, 15-Day IL Shane Bieber RHP Elbow Out, 60-Day IL

Detroit Tigers team news

Riley Greene has a .268 batting average, 98 hits, as well as 17 home runs shows how important he is to the offense.

Tarik Skubal is performing great on the mound, with a 2.34 earned run average and 11 wins to just three losses. This shows how good he is as a pitcher.

Detroit Tigers injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Parker Meadows CF Hamstring Out, 10-Day IL Reese Olson RHP Shoulder Out, 15-Day IL Casey Mize RHP Hamstring Out, 15-Day IL

Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers projected starting pitchers

Date Home Team Away team July 25, 2024 Gavin Williams TBC

Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers head-to-head record

Based on their most recent games against each other, the future game between the Guardians and the Tigers is likely to be very close. Recently, the Guardians have won their last two games by a score of 2-1 and 5-4, proving that they can beat the Tigers in close games. However, the Tigers showed how good they were previously in the month with easy wins, such as an 8-2 win on July 23 and a 10-1 thrashing on July 11. The fact that the scores keep changing shows that both teams could take control of the game. The Guardians will depend on their steady offensive contributions, while the Tigers will depend on their strong hitting and strong pitching.

Date Results Jul 25, 2024 Guardians 2-1 Tigers Jul 24, 2024 Guardians 5-4 Tigers Jul 23, 2024 Tigers 8-2 Guardians Jul 11, 2024 Tigers 10-1 Guardians Jul 11, 2024 Tigers 5-4 Guardians

More MLB news and coverage