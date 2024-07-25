The Cleveland Guardians and the Detroit Tigers are ready to clash with each other in the epic MLB battle on July 25, 2024, at 1:10 pm ET/10:10 am PT.
As for runs scored per game, the Guardians average 4.69, which places them 10th within the league, while the Tigers average 4.32, which positions them 15th.
The Guardians also have a higher batting average (.243), which ranks them 15th, in comparison to the Tigers' .234, which ranks them 22nd.
The difference is even bigger in on-base percentage, in which the Guardians' .314 stands 11th and the Tigers' .299 sits 27th.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Cleveland Guardians vs Detroit Tigers MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Cleveland Guardians vs Detroit Tigers on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: SiriusXM
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans.
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Cleveland Guardians vs Detroit Tigers
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Cleveland Guardians vs Detroit Tigers: Date and First-Pitch time
The Cleveland Guardians will square off against the Detroit Tigers in a thrilling MLB game on July 25, 2024, at 1:10 pm ET/10:10 am PT, at Progressive Field, in Cleveland, Ohio.
|Date
|July 25, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|1:10 pm ET/10:10 am PT
|Venue
|Progressive Field
|Location
|Cleveland, Ohio
Cleveland Guardians vs Detroit Tigers team news
Cleveland Guardians team news
José Ramírez is enjoying a good season. He has a batting average of .274, 107 hits, and 24 home runs, which shows how consistent he is as an offensive player.
E. Clase has been great as a pitcher, with an impressive ERA of 0.78 and a record of four wins and one loss, which shows how dominant he is on the mound.
Cleveland Guardians injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Matthew Boyd
|LHP
|Elbow
|Out, 15-Day IL
|Sam Hentges
|LHP
|Undisclosed
|Out, 15-Day IL
|Shane Bieber
|RHP
|Elbow
|Out, 60-Day IL
Detroit Tigers team news
Riley Greene has a .268 batting average, 98 hits, as well as 17 home runs shows how important he is to the offense.
Tarik Skubal is performing great on the mound, with a 2.34 earned run average and 11 wins to just three losses. This shows how good he is as a pitcher.
Detroit Tigers injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Parker Meadows
|CF
|Hamstring
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Reese Olson
|RHP
|Shoulder
|Out, 15-Day IL
|Casey Mize
|RHP
|Hamstring
|Out, 15-Day IL
Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|July 25, 2024
|Gavin Williams
|TBC
Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers head-to-head record
Based on their most recent games against each other, the future game between the Guardians and the Tigers is likely to be very close. Recently, the Guardians have won their last two games by a score of 2-1 and 5-4, proving that they can beat the Tigers in close games. However, the Tigers showed how good they were previously in the month with easy wins, such as an 8-2 win on July 23 and a 10-1 thrashing on July 11. The fact that the scores keep changing shows that both teams could take control of the game. The Guardians will depend on their steady offensive contributions, while the Tigers will depend on their strong hitting and strong pitching.
|Date
|Results
|Jul 25, 2024
|Guardians 2-1 Tigers
|Jul 24, 2024
|Guardians 5-4 Tigers
|Jul 23, 2024
|Tigers 8-2 Guardians
|Jul 11, 2024
|Tigers 10-1 Guardians
|Jul 11, 2024
|Tigers 5-4 Guardians