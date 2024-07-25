This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
José Ramírez #11 of the Cleveland GuardiansGetty images
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch and listen to today’s Cleveland Guardians vs Detroit Tigers MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and the Detroit Tigers, including how to watch and team news.

The Cleveland Guardians and the Detroit Tigers are ready to clash with each other in the epic MLB battle on July 25, 2024, at 1:10 pm ET/10:10 am PT.

As for runs scored per game, the Guardians average 4.69, which places them 10th within the league, while the Tigers average 4.32, which positions them 15th.

The Guardians also have a higher batting average (.243), which ranks them 15th, in comparison to the Tigers' .234, which ranks them 22nd.

The difference is even bigger in on-base percentage, in which the Guardians' .314 stands 11th and the Tigers' .299 sits 27th.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Cleveland Guardians vs Detroit Tigers MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Cleveland Guardians vs Detroit Tigers on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: SiriusXM

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Cleveland Guardians vs Detroit Tigers

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Cleveland Guardians vs Detroit Tigers: Date and First-Pitch time

The Cleveland Guardians will square off against the Detroit Tigers in a thrilling MLB game on July 25, 2024, at 1:10 pm ET/10:10 am PT, at Progressive Field, in Cleveland, Ohio.

DateJuly 25, 2024
First-Pitch Time1:10 pm ET/10:10 am PT
VenueProgressive Field
Location Cleveland, Ohio

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Cleveland Guardians vs Detroit Tigers team news

Cleveland Guardians team news

José Ramírez is enjoying a good season. He has a batting average of .274, 107 hits, and 24 home runs, which shows how consistent he is as an offensive player.

E. Clase has been great as a pitcher, with an impressive ERA of 0.78 and a record of four wins and one loss, which shows how dominant he is on the mound.

Cleveland Guardians injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Injury Status

Matthew BoydLHPElbowOut, 15-Day IL
Sam HentgesLHPUndisclosedOut, 15-Day IL
Shane BieberRHPElbowOut, 60-Day IL

Detroit Tigers team news

Riley Greene has a .268 batting average, 98 hits, as well as 17 home runs shows how important he is to the offense.

Tarik Skubal is performing great on the mound, with a 2.34 earned run average and 11 wins to just three losses. This shows how good he is as a pitcher.

Detroit Tigers injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryInjury Status
Parker MeadowsCFHamstringOut, 10-Day IL
Reese OlsonRHPShoulderOut, 15-Day IL
Casey MizeRHPHamstringOut, 15-Day IL

Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers projected starting pitchers

DateHome Team Away team
July 25, 2024Gavin WilliamsTBC

Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers head-to-head record

Based on their most recent games against each other, the future game between the Guardians and the Tigers is likely to be very close. Recently, the Guardians have won their last two games by a score of 2-1 and 5-4, proving that they can beat the Tigers in close games. However, the Tigers showed how good they were previously in the month with easy wins, such as an 8-2 win on July 23 and a 10-1 thrashing on July 11. The fact that the scores keep changing shows that both teams could take control of the game. The Guardians will depend on their steady offensive contributions, while the Tigers will depend on their strong hitting and strong pitching.

DateResults
Jul 25, 2024Guardians 2-1 Tigers
Jul 24, 2024Guardians 5-4 Tigers
Jul 23, 2024Tigers 8-2 Guardians
Jul 11, 2024Tigers 10-1 Guardians
Jul 11, 2024Tigers 5-4 Guardians

