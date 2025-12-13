How to watch Gonzaga vs UCLA NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Despite sharing the floor only 10 times all-time, Gonzaga and UCLA have built what now feels like the West Coast’s must-see rivalry, and they’ll add another chapter Saturday night in Seattle. For the sixth straight year, the Bulldogs and Bruins meet at a neutral site, with both ranked programs chasing bragging rights and a statement win on a big stage.

UCLA enters at 7-2, and while the season hasn’t been spotless, the Bruins have largely checked the boxes they needed to. The offense is still a work in progress, and early stumbles against Arizona and California exposed some growing pains. Those former Pac-12 clashes weren’t pretty, but UCLA seems to be finding its footing. The Bruins are coming off one of their sharpest outings of the year, an 11-point victory over Oregon that also marked a 2-0 start in Big Ten play.

Gonzaga, meanwhile, sits at 9-1 and remains firmly entrenched among the nation’s elite. The record isn’t perfect, and that jaw-dropping 40-point loss to Michigan in Las Vegas still raises eyebrows, but it hasn’t defined their season. The Bulldogs have stacked up convincing, double-digit wins over Alabama, Maryland, Creighton, and several others, reinforcing just how dangerous they can be. With a deep, well-balanced rotation and a slightly different look under Mark Few, Gonzaga once again appears poised to make plenty of noise as the season rolls on.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Gonzaga vs UCLA game, plus plenty more.

Gonzaga vs UCLA: Date and kick-off time

The Bulldogs will take on the Bruins in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, December 13, 2025, at 11:30 pm ET or 8:30 pm PT at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA.

Date Saturday, December 13, 2025 Kick-off Time 11:30 pm ET or 8:30 pm PT Venue Climate Pledge Arena Location Seattle, WA

How to watch Gonzaga vs UCLA on TV & stream live online

Gonzaga vs UCLA news & key players

Gonzaga Bulldogs team news

Gonzaga comes in riding the momentum of its own. Even without leading scorer Graham Ike, who missed the last game with an ankle issue, the Zags rolled past North Florida. Tyon Grant-Foster carried the load with 19 points, while Davis Fogle added 15 in a lopsided win. Gonzaga overwhelmed the Ospreys on the boards, finishing with a 48-25 rebounding advantage, shot better than 60 per cent from the field, and limited North Florida to just 33 per cent shooting.

As usual under Mark Few, Gonzaga has challenged itself in non-conference play and passed most of those tests. The Zags are 6-1 against power-conference teams, with their lone setback coming against Michigan. They rank among the nation’s elite in scoring, offensive efficiency, and shooting percentage, while also bringing a stout defensive profile that includes top-tier numbers in both field goal and three-point defense. Gonzaga’s dominance on the glass stands out as well, as they rank among the best rebounding teams in the country.

Ike’s status remains uncertain, with the star guard also listed as a game-time call, but even with that question mark, the Zags look every bit the powerhouse UCLA will have to be at its best to handle.

UCLA Bruins team news

UCLA spread the scoring around in its win over Oregon, with every starter reaching double figures. Eric Dailey Jr. set the tone, pouring in 18 points on an efficient 6-for-9 night from the floor. Tyler Bilodeau chipped in 14, while Skyy Clark and Donovan Dent each added 13. Xavier Booker rounded things out with 12 points, and the Bruins’ defense did the rest, clamping down and holding Oregon to just 34 percent shooting.

That performance, however, was merely a warm-up for what awaits UCLA on Saturday night. The Bruins head to Spokane to face one of the toughest challenges on their schedule, squaring off with Gonzaga in a true measuring-stick game. So far, UCLA is 2-2 against power-conference opponents and has been more methodical than explosive offensively. The Bruins sit outside the top 100 nationally in scoring but have been solid in efficiency, pairing respectable shooting numbers with a defense that ranks among the nation’s better units in points allowed and overall efficiency. Where UCLA has struggled is on the glass and in defending the three, areas that could be tested heavily in this matchup.

UCLA may also be shorthanded, as forward Ugnius Jarusevicius is listed as a game-time decision.