Godoy Cruz vs Boca Juniors: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga Profesional Argentina match between Godoy Cruz and Boca Juniors, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Godoy Cruz and Boca Juniors will lock horns against each other in the 2023 Superliga Argentina Group B clash this Sunday.

Godoy Cruz are doing all they can to hold onto the top spot in Group B, with just one point separating them from Belgrano and Racing Club, and two more than Platense in a tightly congested top-four.

After an excellent 2-0 win against Platense on November 7 in their last league outing in front of home crowd, confidence is high in the hosts' ranks coming into Sunday’s game and recent performances have been impressive. They will be fairly confident in keeping Copa Libertadores finalists Boca Juniors quiet this weekend.

Meanwhile, it’s been a nightmare domestic campaign for Boca, who were dumped out of the Copa Argentina by Estudiantes 3-2 in the semi-finals in midweek. They have put themselves in a very difficult position to make it to the next round, currently five points off the pace.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Godoy Cruz vs Boca Juniors kick-off time

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30pm ET/ 6:30pm CT/ 4:30pm PT Venue: Estadio Malvinas Argentinas Location: Mendoza, Argentina

The Liga Profesional Argentina match between Godoy Cruz and Boca Juniors will be played at Estadio Malvinas Argentinas in Mendoza, Argentina.

It will kick off at 7:30pm ET/ 4:30pm PT on Sunday, November 26, 2023 in the United States (US).

How to watch Godoy Cruz vs Boca Juniors online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+, Fubo, Fanatiz and ViX, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Godoy Cruz team news

Godoy Cruz will be without the services of centre-forward Nahuel Ulariaga, who is a long-term absentee and is currently nursing an ACL injury.

Godoy Cruz possible XI: D. Rodriguez; Arce, Barrios, Rasmussen, Guillen; N. Fernandez, Leyes Sosa; Barrea, Lopez, Conechny; S. Rodriguez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rodríguez, Saracho, Salinas, Soria Defenders: Mendoza, Pereyra, Cruceño, Arce, Guillén, Galdames, Rasmussen, Luciano, Villalobos, Barrios, Ferrari, Canela, Salvareschi, Valverde Midfielders: Andrada, Núñez, Fernández, Leyes, López, Rivamar, Pedernera, Gaggi Forwards: Cingolani, Altamira, Allende, Ulariaga, Barrea, Larrosa, Eseiza, Conechny, Rodríguez

Boca Juniors team news

Boca Juniors will not be able to call upon Colombian left-back Frank Fabra, who picked up a knee injury in the Copa Libertadores final against Fluminense, and is scheduled to return in early December. Midfielder Exequiel Zeballos is done for the season with an ACL injury, with mid-June 2024 the expected return date.

Boca Juniors possible XI: Romero; Advincula, Figal, Valentini, Fabra; Medina, P. Fernandez, E. Fernandez, Barco; Merentiel, Cavani

Position Players Goalkeepers: S. Romero, Brey, Garcia Defenders: Figal, Valdez, Rojo, Valentini, Genez, Di Lollo, Roncaglia, Anselmino, Sarachi, Fabra, Barco, Sandez, Blondel Midfielders: Varela, E. Fernandez, Campuzano, Medina, Payero, P. Fernandez, Ramirez, Almendra, Montes, Gonzalez, Rodriguez, Saralegui, O. Romero, Bullaude, Taborda, Cortes, Carrasco, Jansen, Villa Forwards: Cavani, Vazquez, Merentiel, Benedetto, Aguirre, Zeballos, Briasco, Weigandt, Advincula

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 23/06/23 Godoy Cruz 4-0 Boca Juniors Liga Profesional de Futbol 23/09/22 Godoy Cruz 0-1 Boca Juniors Liga Profesional de Futbol 21/04/22 Boca Juniors 1-1 Godoy Cruz Copa de la Liga Futbol 21/10/21 Boca Juniors 2-1 Godoy Cruz Liga Profesional de Futbol 15/03/20 Godoy Cruz 1-4 Boca Juniors Liga Profesional de Futbol

