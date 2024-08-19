How to watch the MLB game between the San Francisco Giants and the Chicago White Sox, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The San Francisco Giants and the Chicago White Sox are ready to battle with each other to open an electrifying three-game series on August 19, 2024, at 9:45 pm ET/6:45 pm PT.

The San Francisco Giants are 63-63 overall currently and have a 36-27 record at home. They have a great 44-5 record when they hit the other team harder than they did.

However, the Chicago White Sox are experiencing a tough time on the road, where they have a 12-51 record. Overall, they are 30-95. The White Sox have a 22-39 record when they get at least eight hits.

Monday's game is the first time these two teams will face each other this season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch San Francisco Giants vs Chicago White Sox MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch San Francisco Giants vs Chicago White Sox on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channels: NSBA, NBCSCH

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of San Francisco Giants vs Chicago White Sox

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

San Francisco Giants vs Chicago White Sox: Date and First-Pitch Time

The highly anticipated MLB game between the San Francisco Giants and the Chicago White Sox will happen on August 19, 2024, at 9:45 pm ET/6:45 pm PT, at Oracle Park, in San Francisco, California.

Date August 19, 2024 First-Pitch Time 9:45 pm ET/6:45 pm PT Venue Oracle Park Location San Francisco, California

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.



San Francisco Giants vs Chicago White Sox team news

San Francisco Giants team news

This season, Michael Conforto has helped the Giants with 22 doubles, 3 triples, along with 13 home runs.

Additionally, Tyler Fitzgerald appears to be on fire lately, hitting 14 for 42 utilizing three doubles as well as two home runs in the last 10 games.

San Francisco Giants injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Thairo Estrada INF Wrist sprain Out, 10-Day IL Randy Rodríguez RHP Elbow inflammation Out, 15-Day IL

Chicago White Sox team news

Vaughn has hit 14 home runs and has a slugging percentage of .402. He is the White Sox's best hitter.

In the last ten games, Gavin Sheets has hit.405 (15 for 36) with 5 doubles, a home run, along with seven RBIs.

Chicago White Sox injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Michael Soroka RHP Right shoulder strain Out, 15-Day IL Drew Thorpe RHP Right flexor strain Out, 15-Day IL

San Francisco Giants and Chicago White Sox projected starting pitchers

Date Home Team Away team August 19, 2024 Kyle Harrison Jonathan Cannon

San Francisco Giants and Chicago White Sox head-to-head record

The next game between the Giants and the White Sox might be very unexpected based on their last five meetings. The Giants have won their last two games against the White Sox, winning 16–6 and 12–3. This shows how strong their offense is. But the White Sox also had their good times. They've won two close games, including one that was a 7-6 fight. The White Sox's 13–4 win in July 2022 is more proof that they can score a lot of runs when they get going. Both teams have scored a lot of points against each other in the past, so this game might either be another high-scoring one or come down to a close decision, based on which team's offense works best.

Date Results Apr 06, 2023 Giants 16-6 White Sox Apr 05, 2023 White Sox 7-6 Giants Apr 03, 2023 Giants 12-3 White Sox Jul 03, 2022 White Sox 13-4 Giants Jul 02, 2022 White Sox 5-3 Giants

