The San Francisco Giants and the Chicago White Sox are ready to battle with each other to open an electrifying three-game series on August 19, 2024, at 9:45 pm ET/6:45 pm PT.
The San Francisco Giants are 63-63 overall currently and have a 36-27 record at home. They have a great 44-5 record when they hit the other team harder than they did.
However, the Chicago White Sox are experiencing a tough time on the road, where they have a 12-51 record. Overall, they are 30-95. The White Sox have a 22-39 record when they get at least eight hits.
Monday's game is the first time these two teams will face each other this season.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch San Francisco Giants vs Chicago White Sox MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch San Francisco Giants vs Chicago White Sox on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.tv
Local TV channels: NSBA, NBCSCH
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of San Francisco Giants vs Chicago White Sox
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
San Francisco Giants vs Chicago White Sox: Date and First-Pitch Time
The highly anticipated MLB game between the San Francisco Giants and the Chicago White Sox will happen on August 19, 2024, at 9:45 pm ET/6:45 pm PT, at Oracle Park, in San Francisco, California.
|Date
|August 19, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|9:45 pm ET/6:45 pm PT
|Venue
|Oracle Park
|Location
|San Francisco, California
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
San Francisco Giants vs Chicago White Sox team news
San Francisco Giants team news
This season, Michael Conforto has helped the Giants with 22 doubles, 3 triples, along with 13 home runs.
Additionally, Tyler Fitzgerald appears to be on fire lately, hitting 14 for 42 utilizing three doubles as well as two home runs in the last 10 games.
San Francisco Giants injury report
|
Player
|
Position
|
Injury
|
Injury Status
|Thairo Estrada
|INF
|Wrist sprain
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Randy Rodríguez
|RHP
|Elbow inflammation
|Out, 15-Day IL
Chicago White Sox team news
Vaughn has hit 14 home runs and has a slugging percentage of .402. He is the White Sox's best hitter.
In the last ten games, Gavin Sheets has hit.405 (15 for 36) with 5 doubles, a home run, along with seven RBIs.
Chicago White Sox injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Michael Soroka
|RHP
|Right shoulder strain
|Out, 15-Day IL
|Drew Thorpe
|RHP
|Right flexor strain
|Out, 15-Day IL
San Francisco Giants and Chicago White Sox projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|August 19, 2024
|Kyle Harrison
|Jonathan Cannon
San Francisco Giants and Chicago White Sox head-to-head record
The next game between the Giants and the White Sox might be very unexpected based on their last five meetings. The Giants have won their last two games against the White Sox, winning 16–6 and 12–3. This shows how strong their offense is. But the White Sox also had their good times. They've won two close games, including one that was a 7-6 fight. The White Sox's 13–4 win in July 2022 is more proof that they can score a lot of runs when they get going. Both teams have scored a lot of points against each other in the past, so this game might either be another high-scoring one or come down to a close decision, based on which team's offense works best.
|Date
|Results
|Apr 06, 2023
|Giants 16-6 White Sox
|Apr 05, 2023
|White Sox 7-6 Giants
|Apr 03, 2023
|Giants 12-3 White Sox
|Jul 03, 2022
|White Sox 13-4 Giants
|Jul 02, 2022
|White Sox 5-3 Giants