This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
San Francisco Giants MLBGetty
Watch Giants vs Sox live on FuboTV
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch and listen to today’s San Francisco Giants vs Chicago White Sox MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, radio station, team news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the San Francisco Giants and the Chicago White Sox, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The San Francisco Giants and the Chicago White Sox are ready to battle with each other to open an electrifying three-game series on August 19, 2024, at 9:45 pm ET/6:45 pm PT.

Listen to play-by-play of the game on SiriusXM
Get 3 months for just $1!

The San Francisco Giants are 63-63 overall currently and have a 36-27 record at home. They have a great 44-5 record when they hit the other team harder than they did.

However, the Chicago White Sox are experiencing a tough time on the road, where they have a 12-51 record. Overall, they are 30-95. The White Sox have a 22-39 record when they get at least eight hits.

Monday's game is the first time these two teams will face each other this season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch San Francisco Giants vs Chicago White Sox MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch San Francisco Giants vs Chicago White Sox on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channels: NSBA, NBCSCH

Streaming service: FuboTV

Watch Giants vs Sox on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial
Sign Up Now

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

TeamLocal NetworkStreaming Providers
Arizona DiamondbacksDBACKS.tvFubo, DirecTV Stream
Atlanta BravesBally Sports SouthFubo, DirecTV Stream
Baltimore OriolesMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Boston Red SoxNew England Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
Chicago CubsMarquee Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Chicago White SoxNBC Sports ChicagoFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cincinnati RedsBally Sports OhioFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cleveland GuardiansBally Sports Great LakesFubo, DirecTV Stream
Colorado RockiesROCKIES.tvDirecTV Stream
Detroit TigersBally Sports DetroitFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Houston AstrosSpace City Home NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Kansas City RoyalsBally Sports Kansas CityFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Los Angeles AngelsBally Sports WestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles DodgersSportsNet Los AngelesDirecTV Stream
Miami MarlinsBally Sports FloridaFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Milwaukee BrewersBally Sports WisconsinFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Minnesota TwinsBally Sports NorthFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York MetsSportsNet New YorkFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York YankeesYES NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Oakland AthleticsNBC Sports CaliforniaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Philadelphia PhilliesNBC Sports PhiladelphiaFubo
Pittsburgh PiratesSportsNet PittsburghFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Diego PadresPadres.TVFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Francisco GiantsNBC Sports Bay AreaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Seattle MarinersROOT SportsFubo, DirecTV Stream
St Louis CardinalsBally Sports MidwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Tampa Bay RaysBally Sports SunFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Texas RangersBally Sports SouthwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Toronto Blue JaysSportnet (Canada)N/A
Washington NationalsMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of San Francisco Giants vs Chicago White Sox

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Listen to every MLB game live on SiriusXM!
Subscribe today from $1

San Francisco Giants vs Chicago White Sox: Date and First-Pitch Time

The highly anticipated MLB game between the San Francisco Giants and the Chicago White Sox will happen on August 19, 2024, at 9:45 pm ET/6:45 pm PT, at Oracle Park, in San Francisco, California.

DateAugust 19, 2024
First-Pitch Time9:45 pm ET/6:45 pm PT
VenueOracle Park
LocationSan Francisco, California

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

San Francisco Giants vs Chicago White Sox team news

San Francisco Giants team news

This season, Michael Conforto has helped the Giants with 22 doubles, 3 triples, along with 13 home runs.

Additionally, Tyler Fitzgerald appears to be on fire lately, hitting 14 for 42 utilizing three doubles as well as two home runs in the last 10 games.

San Francisco Giants injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Injury Status

Thairo EstradaINFWrist sprainOut, 10-Day IL
Randy RodríguezRHPElbow inflammationOut, 15-Day IL

Chicago White Sox team news

Vaughn has hit 14 home runs and has a slugging percentage of .402. He is the White Sox's best hitter.

In the last ten games, Gavin Sheets has hit.405 (15 for 36) with 5 doubles, a home run, along with seven RBIs.

Chicago White Sox injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryInjury Status
Michael SorokaRHPRight shoulder strainOut, 15-Day IL
Drew ThorpeRHPRight flexor strainOut, 15-Day IL

San Francisco Giants and Chicago White Sox projected starting pitchers

DateHome Team Away team
August 19, 2024Kyle HarrisonJonathan Cannon

San Francisco Giants and Chicago White Sox head-to-head record

The next game between the Giants and the White Sox might be very unexpected based on their last five meetings. The Giants have won their last two games against the White Sox, winning 16–6 and 12–3. This shows how strong their offense is. But the White Sox also had their good times. They've won two close games, including one that was a 7-6 fight. The White Sox's 13–4 win in July 2022 is more proof that they can score a lot of runs when they get going. Both teams have scored a lot of points against each other in the past, so this game might either be another high-scoring one or come down to a close decision, based on which team's offense works best.

DateResults
Apr 06, 2023Giants 16-6 White Sox
Apr 05, 2023White Sox 7-6 Giants
Apr 03, 2023Giants 12-3 White Sox
Jul 03, 2022White Sox 13-4 Giants
Jul 02, 2022White Sox 5-3 Giants

More MLB news and coverage

Advertisement