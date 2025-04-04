+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Athletics v Seattle MarinersGetty Images Sport
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch San Francisco Giants vs Seattle Mariners MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the San Francisco Giants and the Seattle Mariners, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The San Francisco Giants return home riding a strong start to the season as they gear up to host the Seattle Mariners in a weekend-opening clash on Friday at 4:35 pm ET.

The Giants improved to 5-1 with a convincing 6-3 win over the Houston Astros on Wednesday. Luis Matos played a pivotal role at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a solo shot and an RBI. On the mound, Randy Rodríguez earned the win after a sharp one-inning relief appearance, where he allowed just one hit and struck out two without conceding a run.

The Mariners arrive in San Francisco following a narrow 3-2 victory over the Detroit Tigers. Luis Castillo was the star on the hill, tossing seven strong innings and allowing two earned runs on five hits while fanning five. Offensively, Dylan Moore came off the bench and delivered a clutch solo homer in his lone at-bat.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the San Francisco Giants vs Seattle Mariners MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch San Francisco Giants vs Seattle Mariners MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • Local TV Channel: NBCS-BA, ROOT Sports NW
  • Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

San Francisco Giants vs Seattle Mariners: Date and First-Pitch time

The San Francisco Giants will take on the Seattle Mariners in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, April 4, 2025, at 4:35 pm ET/1:35 pm PT at Oracle Park in San Francisco, California.

Date

Friday, April 4, 2025

First-Pitch Time

4:35 pm ET/1:35 pm PT

Venue

Oracle Park

Location

San Francisco, California

San Francisco Giants vs Seattle Mariners team news, injury reports & key players

San Francisco Giants team news

For the Giants, Justin Verlander will get the nod in what will be his second start of the year. The veteran right-hander went five innings against the Reds last Saturday, surrendering two earned runs on six hits in a no-decision.

Wilmer Flores continues to be the driving force behind the Giants' offense, leading the team with four home runs and 10 RBI—both tops in San Francisco's lineup. His power surge has him sitting third among all MLB hitters in home runs and seventh in runs batted in.

Meanwhile, Heliot Ramos has been swinging a hot bat, slashing .269 with three homers and three doubles. He currently ranks 10th in the majors in home runs and 17th in RBI. Ramos will be aiming to extend his hitting streak to seven games, having batted .269 with three homers, three doubles, and seven RBI over his last six contests.

Jung Hoo Lee boasts the highest batting average on the team at .278 and enters Friday's game riding a four-game hit streak. Over his past five appearances, Lee has chipped in three doubles, drawn three walks, and driven in a pair of runs while maintaining his .278 average.

Seattle Mariners team news

Seattle counters with Luis Castillo, who is set to make his season debut—and his first start in over a year. The 30-year-old righty will look to ease back into form and help push the Mariners closer to the .500 mark after a rocky 3-4 start.

On the Mariners' side, Randy Arozarena has been their biggest long-ball threat so far, launching two home runs—placing him 21st league-wide in that category. However, his RBI total ranks just 125th in the majors.

Julio Rodríguez, while still finding his rhythm at the plate with a .182 average, has tallied a triple, a home run, and five walks. He currently sits 55th in homers and 76th in RBI among MLB hitters.

Jorge Polanco has been Seattle's most productive run producer so far, pacing the club with four RBI through the opening stretch of the season.

San Francisco Giants vs Seattle Mariners head-to-head record

Date

Competition

Home Team

Away Team

Score

03/16/25

ST

San Francisco Giants

Seattle Mariners

6-2

02/28/25

ST

Seattle Mariners

San Francisco Giants

4-6

08/26/24

MLB

Seattle Mariners

San Francisco Giants

4-3

08/25/24

MLB

Seattle Mariners

San Francisco Giants

3-4

08/24/24

MLB

Seattle Mariners

San Francisco Giants

6-5

