San Francisco Giants MLBGetty
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch today's San Francisco Giants vs Milwaukee Brewers MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the San Francisco Giants and the Milwaukee Brewers, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The San Francisco Giants are set to face off against the Milwaukee Brewers to open a high-voltage MLB battle on September 10, 2024, at 9:45 pm ET/6:45 pm PT.

The Giants are 71-73 overall so far this year and have a 40-32 record at home. They have a 33-55 record when they've given up home runs, which shows how poor their defense is.

The Brewers, on the other hand, have done well away from home, with a 40-32 record and an overall 82-61 record. Their hitting average as a team is .250, which is fifth best in the National League.

This is the fourth time this season that these two teams will battle each other. It will happen on Tuesday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch San Francisco Giants vs Milwaukee Brewers MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch San Francisco Giants vs Milwaukee Brewers on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channels: NSBA, BSWI

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of San Francisco Giants vs Milwaukee Brewers

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

San Francisco Giants vs Milwaukee Brewers: Date and First-Pitch Time

The San Francisco Giants and the Milwaukee Brewers will meet in an epic MLB clash on September 10, 2024, at 9:45 pm ET/6:45 pm PT, at Oracle Park, in San Francisco, California.

DateSeptember 10, 2024
First-Pitch Time9:45 pm ET/6:45 pm PT
VenueOracle Park
LocationSan Francisco, California

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

San Francisco Giants vs Milwaukee Brewers team news

San Francisco Giants team news

This season, Matt Chapman has delivered 23 home runs, 34 doubles, and a triple.

Michael Conforto is 9 for 36 including two doubles, and 2 home runs, with three RBIs over the last ten games.

San Francisco Giants injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Injury Status

Robbie RayLHPLeft hamstring strainOut, 15-Day IL
Kyle HarrisonLHPLeft shoulder inflammationOut, 15-Day IL

Milwaukee Brewers team news

This season, Willy Adames has hit 29 doubles, and 30 home runs, along with 101 RBIs.

Jackson Chourio has become quite successful in the last ten games, hitting 12-for-38 with three home runs, six doubles, and nine RBIs.

Milwaukee Brewers injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryInjury Status
Nick MearsRHPRight forearm inflammationOut, 15-Day IL
Rob ZastryznyLHPElbow tendinitisOut, 15-Day IL

San Francisco Giants and Milwaukee Brewers projected starting pitchers

DateHome Team Away team
September 10, 2024Hayden BirdsongAaron Civale

San Francisco Giants and Milwaukee Brewers head-to-head record

The next game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the San Francisco Giants might maintain up the way they've fought in their last five meetings. In recent games, the Brewers have been better, winning three from the last five. On the 29th of August 2024, they beat them 6-0 and in a close game 5-3 that same day. The Giants, on the other hand, showed they could fight by beating the Brewers 5-4 on the 28th of August 2024, and 3-1 on the 28th of May 2023. Both teams have recently had success and fought close games, so this meeting should be very close. Both teams want to show who is the best in the series, and the Brewers' powerful offensive serve and the Giants' home-field edge could make for an exciting game.

DateResults
Aug 29, 2024Brewers 6-0 Giants
Aug 29, 2024Brewers 5-3 Giants
Aug 28, 2024Giants 5-4 Brewers
May 28, 2023Brewers 7-5 Giants
May 28, 2023Giants 3-1 Brewers

