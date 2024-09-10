How to watch today's San Francisco Giants vs Milwaukee Brewers MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The San Francisco Giants are set to face off against the Milwaukee Brewers to open a high-voltage MLB battle on September 10, 2024, at 9:45 pm ET/6:45 pm PT.
The Giants are 71-73 overall so far this year and have a 40-32 record at home. They have a 33-55 record when they've given up home runs, which shows how poor their defense is.
The Brewers, on the other hand, have done well away from home, with a 40-32 record and an overall 82-61 record. Their hitting average as a team is .250, which is fifth best in the National League.
This is the fourth time this season that these two teams will battle each other. It will happen on Tuesday.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch San Francisco Giants vs Milwaukee Brewers MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch San Francisco Giants vs Milwaukee Brewers on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.tv
Local TV channels: NSBA, BSWI
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
|Team
|Local Network
|Streaming Providers
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Atlanta Braves
|Bally Sports South
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Baltimore Orioles
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Boston Red Sox
|New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
|Chicago Cubs
|Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Chicago White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cincinnati Reds
|Bally Sports Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cleveland Guardians
|Bally Sports Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Colorado Rockies
|ROCKIES.tv
|DirecTV Stream
|Detroit Tigers
|Bally Sports Detroit
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Houston Astros
|Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Kansas City Royals
|Bally Sports Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Los Angeles Angels
|Bally Sports West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SportsNet Los Angeles
|DirecTV Stream
|Miami Marlins
|Bally Sports Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Milwaukee Brewers
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Minnesota Twins
|Bally Sports North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Mets
|SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Yankees
|YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Oakland Athletics
|NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Fubo
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Diego Padres
|Padres.TV
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Francisco Giants
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Seattle Mariners
|ROOT Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|St Louis Cardinals
|Bally Sports Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Tampa Bay Rays
|Bally Sports Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Texas Rangers
|Bally Sports Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Sportnet (Canada)
|N/A
|Washington Nationals
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of San Francisco Giants vs Milwaukee Brewers
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
San Francisco Giants vs Milwaukee Brewers: Date and First-Pitch Time
The San Francisco Giants and the Milwaukee Brewers will meet in an epic MLB clash on September 10, 2024, at 9:45 pm ET/6:45 pm PT, at Oracle Park, in San Francisco, California.
|Date
|September 10, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|9:45 pm ET/6:45 pm PT
|Venue
|Oracle Park
|Location
|San Francisco, California
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
San Francisco Giants vs Milwaukee Brewers team news
San Francisco Giants team news
This season, Matt Chapman has delivered 23 home runs, 34 doubles, and a triple.
Michael Conforto is 9 for 36 including two doubles, and 2 home runs, with three RBIs over the last ten games.
San Francisco Giants injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Robbie Ray
|LHP
|Left hamstring strain
|Out, 15-Day IL
|Kyle Harrison
|LHP
|Left shoulder inflammation
|Out, 15-Day IL
Milwaukee Brewers team news
This season, Willy Adames has hit 29 doubles, and 30 home runs, along with 101 RBIs.
Jackson Chourio has become quite successful in the last ten games, hitting 12-for-38 with three home runs, six doubles, and nine RBIs.
Milwaukee Brewers injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Nick Mears
|RHP
|Right forearm inflammation
|Out, 15-Day IL
|Rob Zastryzny
|LHP
|Elbow tendinitis
|Out, 15-Day IL
San Francisco Giants and Milwaukee Brewers projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|September 10, 2024
|Hayden Birdsong
|Aaron Civale
San Francisco Giants and Milwaukee Brewers head-to-head record
The next game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the San Francisco Giants might maintain up the way they've fought in their last five meetings. In recent games, the Brewers have been better, winning three from the last five. On the 29th of August 2024, they beat them 6-0 and in a close game 5-3 that same day. The Giants, on the other hand, showed they could fight by beating the Brewers 5-4 on the 28th of August 2024, and 3-1 on the 28th of May 2023. Both teams have recently had success and fought close games, so this meeting should be very close. Both teams want to show who is the best in the series, and the Brewers' powerful offensive serve and the Giants' home-field edge could make for an exciting game.
|Date
|Results
|Aug 29, 2024
|Brewers 6-0 Giants
|Aug 29, 2024
|Brewers 5-3 Giants
|Aug 28, 2024
|Giants 5-4 Brewers
|May 28, 2023
|Brewers 7-5 Giants
|May 28, 2023
|Giants 3-1 Brewers