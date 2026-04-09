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Gerrard criticises two Liverpool players following Paris setback

Paris Saint-Germain vs Liverpool
Paris Saint-Germain
Liverpool
Champions League
I. Konate
S. Gerrard
G. Mamardashvili
France
England
Georgia

Reds legend criticises Liverpool and praises PSG

Two Liverpool stars faced criticism from club legend Steven Gerrard after the Reds lost to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

Liverpool lost 2-0 to Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals.

The sides will meet again at Anfield next Tuesday, with the winner set to face either Real Madrid or Bayern Munich in the semi-finals.

Gerrard singled out Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konaté for the hosts’ opening goal, scored by Désiré Doué in the 11th minute.

Read also: Slott justifies Salah’s omission against Paris: We wanted to stay alive

Premier League
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
Fulham crest
Fulham
FUL
Champions League
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
Paris Saint-Germain crest
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG

Gerrard told TNT Sports: “He [Konaté] could have put in a stronger performance against Doué… but it’s clear that Paris Saint-Germain threw them off their game.”

He added, as reported by the Mirror: “Konaté had to perform better to win his duel. Look at the defence now, it’s completely out of sync.”

He continued: “Once again, they [the Paris players] get to the ball quickly enough, and there are enough players. They don’t just stand there; they move around it.”

Gerrard also suggested that goalkeeper Mamardashvili might have been better positioned closer to his goal line, giving him a chance to deflect the shot.

Gerrard felt the Georgian stopper was too far off his line, remarking, “Maybe he should have been a bit deeper; there’s no need to be that high up.”

He added that, while it might seem harsh, the goalkeeper could have stood a fraction deeper, giving himself a better chance to tip the shot over the bar.

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