Germany Women vs Colombia Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the FIFA Women's World Cup match between Germany and Colombia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Having registered the biggest win in the 2023 Women's World Cup so far, Germany Women will aim to seal their berth in the knockouts with a game to spare when they face Colombia Women on Sunday.

Coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg's side hit six unanswered goals in their win over Morocco in their opening Group H game, while Colombia picked up a comparatively smaller win in their 2-0 result against South Korea.

With a win on Sunday, Germany would have made a record appearance in the knockouts of each and every edition of the tournament. Whereas a point for either side would still keep them in the top two but with an unfinished job of making it out of the group stage until Matchday Three.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Germany Women vs Colombia Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 30, 2023 Kick-off time: 5:30 pm EDT Venue: Allianz Stadium

The FIFA Women's World Cup match between Germany and Colombia is scheduled for July 30, 2023, at the Allianz Stadium in Moore Park, Australia.

It will kick off at 5:30 am EDT in the United States (US).

How to watch Germany Women vs Colombia Women online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on FS1, fuboTV, Telemundo and Sling TV. It is also available to stream online through Peacock.

GOAL will have live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

Germany Women team news

The Morocco win was marred by a knee injury to Felicitas Rauch, and Voss-Tecklenburg may have to use Hoffenheim midfielder Chantal Hagel as a provisional left-back against Colombia.

Having missed the opener, Marina Hegering and Lena Oberdorf also remain in doubt.

Germany Women possible XI: Frohms; Huth, Hendrich, Doorsoun-Khajeh, Hagel; Dabritz, Leupolz; Brand, Magull, Buhl; Popp.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Frohms, Berger, Johannes Defenders: Hendrich, Kleinherne, Hegering, Nusken, Doorsoun Midfielders: Hagel, Oberdorf, Lohmann, Dabritz, Lattwein, Leupolz, Magull, Brand Forwards: Schuller, Huth, Freigang, Popp, Anyomi, Buhl

Colombia Women team news

Although Linda Caicedo has been rendered as "back to normal" after a training session crumble, the Real Madrid winger will be considered as a doubt.

Colombia boss Nelson Abadia will not look to change anything at the back with Catalina Perez starting in goal, behind centre-backs Jorelyn Carabali and Daniela Arias.

Meanwhile, Catalina Usme will be looking to continue with her scoring form against the Germans.

Colombia Women possible XI: Perez; C. Arias, Carabali, D. Arias, Vanegas; Bedoya, Montoya; Restrepo, Santos, Ramirez; Usme

Position Players Goalkeepers: Perez, Sepulveda, Giraldo Defenders: D. Arias, Baron, Guzman, C. Arias, Carabali, Ramos, Caracas Midfielders: Vanegas, Ospina, Bedoya, Montoya, Reyes, Restrepo, Ramirez, Santos, Andrade Forwards: Usme, Caicedo, Chacon, Bahr

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time the two nations will face each other across all competitions.

Useful links