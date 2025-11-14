How to watch Georgia vs Texas NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Two of the sport’s blue-blood giants are set to collide Saturday night, as the Georgia Bulldogs and Texas Longhorns lock horns in a heavyweight SEC clash loaded with postseason implications.

Georgia enters the matchup at 8-1 overall and 6-1 in SEC action, fresh off a statement-making 41-21 dismantling of Mississippi State. Under the legendary Kirby Smart, the Bulldogs have turned winning into a habit, and then some. Georgia is an outrageous 65-6 over its last 71 outings and has dropped just three of its most recent 42 conference games.

Texas arrives in Athens with a 7-2 mark, including a 4-1 record in the SEC, and plenty of history of its own. With 968 all-time victories, the Longhorns sit fifth on the sport's all-time wins list, another reminder of just how big this matchup is.

Both sides have survived their fair share of nail-biters this fall, hardly a surprise in a league where every week feels like a prize fight. The Bulldogs and Longhorns are still firmly in the hunt for everything that matters, and whoever emerges victorious Saturday will take a massive stride toward the sport’s biggest stage.

Texas is chasing a third straight College Football Playoff appearance, though the road hasn’t been seamless. The Longhorns opened the year with a grinding 14-7 loss at Ohio State, the second straight meeting between the two after the Buckeyes edged them 28-21 in last season's CFP semifinals. Texas' lone SEC setback came at Florida, but the response was emphatic. A week later, the Longhorns delivered their most complete outing of the year, shutting down sixth-ranked Oklahoma 23-6 in Dallas to reclaim momentum.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Georgia vs Texas NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

READ MORE: Fubo Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Georgia vs Texas: Date and kick-off time

The Bulldogs will take on the Longhorns in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 15, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET or 4:30 pm PT at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia.

Date Saturday, November 15, 2025 Kick-off Time 7:30 pm ET or 4:30 pm PT Venue Sanford Stadium Location Athens, Georgia

How to watch Georgia vs Texas on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ABC

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as Express VPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work, and you want to stream the game live. You can eventry ExpressVPN risk-freewith a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Georgia vs Texas team news & key players

Georgia Bulldogs team news

For Georgia, Gunnar Stockton delivered a clean and commanding performance under center, completing 18-of-29 passes for 264 yards and three touchdowns, while also adding 31 yards on the ground. The Bulldogs' rushing attack was the real show-stopper, however, they thundered for 305 yards as a team.

Nate Frazier led the charge with a blistering 181 yards and a score on only 12 carries. Through the air, Zachariah Branch hauled in eight passes for 68 yards and a touchdown, and Noah Thomas grabbed three balls for 78 yards and a score. When the dust settled, Georgia had a staggering 567 total yards, 30 first downs, and a 7-of-12 mark on third down conversions.

Defensively, Georgia regrouped immediately after surrendering a touchdown on Mississippi State's opening drive. From that point on, they slammed the door, pitching six straight scoreless possessions. The Bulldogs logged a forced turnover and six tackles for loss, three of them sacks.

KJ Bolden paced the defense with 10 tackles, while Raylen Wilson added six stops and 1.5 sacks. Georgia limited Mississippi State to 18 first downs and 323 yards overall, a strong response after the early punch.

With the postseason picture tightening, the Bulldogs fully control their path. Win out, and they're back in the College Football Playoff for the fourth time since 2017. Statistically, Georgia checks in at 18th nationally in scoring, 33rd in rushing offense, 51st in passing, and 47th in red zone efficiency. They've done a solid job protecting the quarterback, ranking 19th in sacks allowed, a major factor against Texas' relentless front. Defensively, Georgia sits 29th in points allowed, 17th against the run, 56th versus the pass, and 29th in red zone defense. Their Achilles' heel has been generating sacks, where they’re just 125th in the country. They also sit 44th in penalty yardage and 76th in turnover margin.

Key Injuries: WR Thomas Blacksheare, OL Earnest Greene III, WR Talyn Taylor, WR Colbie Young — all questionable.

Texas Longhorns team news

Arch Manning returned from his concussion and wasted no time reminding everyone why he’s the face of the Longhorns' offense. On the very first snap, he uncorked a 75-yard bomb to Ryan Wingo, setting the tone for the night. Manning was sharp from start to finish, completing 25-of-33 passes for 328 yards and three touchdowns.

Wingo ended with two receptions for 89 yards, highlighted by that long score, while Emmett Mosley V chipped in seven catches for 69 yards and a touchdown. Texas moved the chains efficiently too, converting 7-of-11 third downs and piling up 428 total yards.

On the defensive side, Texas played tight, disciplined football for three quarters, keeping Vanderbilt's explosive attack in check with just 10 points allowed over that stretch. The Longhorns racked up 10 tackles for loss, six of them sacks, with Ethan Burke spearheading the pass rush with two sacks and three TFLs. Derek Williams Jr. led the team with eight tackles. Vanderbilt still managed 423 total yards, most of it (365) through the air, but Texas' pressure and discipline prevented the game from turning into a shootout.

Key Injuries: WR Aaron Butler, DB Michael Taaffe, WR Ryan Wingo — all questionable.