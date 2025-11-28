How to watch Georgia Tech vs Georgia NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The stage is set for a heavyweight in-state showdown on Friday afternoon as the No. 4 Georgia Bulldogs (10-1) square off with the No. 23 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-2) inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC, and the winner will head into December with major postseason implications.

Georgia’s only blemish came back on Sept. 27 in a narrow 24-21 defeat to Alabama, a game that had many wondering if the Bulldogs were missing their usual bite. Kirby Smart answered those doubts quickly. Since then, his squad has gone into overdrive, ripping off seven straight wins and looking every bit like a national title contender again. The highlight of that stretch was a commanding 35-10 dismantling of then-No. 10 Texas on Nov. 15 in Athens. Last week, the Bulldogs took care of business again, cruising past Charlotte 35-3 in a non-conference tune-up.

The victory over the Longhorns pushed Georgia to 7-1 in SEC play and has them on course for a massive SEC Championship duel with Texas A&M (7-0). Alabama (6-1) still holds the head-to-head tiebreaker if they knock off Auburn, but Georgia owns the advantage over Ole Miss thanks to their Oct. 18 win. Regardless of who ends up representing the SEC East, a win this Friday all but locks the Bulldogs into the College Football Playoff.

Across the field, Georgia Tech stormed through the first half of the season at 8-0 before things began to unravel defensively. A 48-36 road loss to NC State exposed some leaks, and even in a 36-34 escape against 1-10 Boston College, the alarm bells were loud. Those concerns boiled over two weeks ago when the Yellow Jackets were picked apart in a 42-28 loss to Pitt on their own turf.

Georgia Tech vs Georgia: Date and kick-off time

The Yellow Jackets will take on the Bulldogs in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Friday, November 28, 2025, at 3:30 pm ET or 12:30 pm PT at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Date Friday, November 28, 2025 Kick-off Time 3:30 pm ET or 12:30 pm PT Venue Mercedes-Benz Stadium Location Atlanta, Georgia

How to watch Georgia Tech vs Georgia on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ABC

Streaming service: Fubo

Georgia Tech vs Georgia news & key players

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets team news

Haynes King showed his dual-threat ability against Pitt, running for 76 yards and throwing for 257 yards and two touchdowns. However, his two interceptions proved costly, including a 100-yard pick-six by Bryalan Lovelace that flipped the game on its head at 35-14.

For the season, King is completing an outstanding 71.8 percent of his throws for 2,516 yards with 12 touchdowns and four picks, while also serving as the team’s top rusher with 883 yards and 15 touchdowns at 5.3 yards per carry. Eric Rivers headlines the receiving corps with 40 catches for 536 yards and a score.

Statistically, Georgia Tech’s offense is among the nation’s best, averaging 534.5 yards per game to rank third overall and 236.7 rushing yards to sit 12th. The problem has been the other side of the ball. The Yellow Jackets are leaking yardage everywhere, giving up 184.6 rushing yards per game (101st) and 265.8 passing yards (112th). Defensive lineman Andre Fuller Jr. (undisclosed) is questionable heading into Friday, adding to their concerns in the trenches.

Georgia Bulldogs team news

Gunner Stockton continues to steer the Georgia offense with the poise of a seasoned veteran. The Bulldogs quarterback has piled up 2,465 passing yards with 19 touchdown strikes against only four interceptions, and he’s just as dangerous when he tucks it and runs, adding 493 yards and six more scores on the ground.

In the backfield, Nate Frazier leads another deep and talented group of Bulldog runners, racking up 701 rushing yards and five touchdowns while averaging an impressive 5.4 yards per carry. Out wide, Zachariah Branch has become the go-to guy in the passing game, hauling in 63 receptions for 638 yards and three touchdowns.

While this isn’t the most dominant Georgia defense under Kirby Smart, the unit remains elite against the run, giving up only 96.4 rushing yards per game to sit seventh nationally. The secondary has been more beatable, allowing 227.6 yards per game through the air, but the front seven regularly makes opponents one-dimensional.

Georgia goes into the rivalry matchup with a couple noteworthy injury questions. Chauncey Bowens (undisclosed), who has contributed 493 rushing yards and six touchdowns, is uncertain. Kyron Jones (ankle) is also questionable after posting 22 tackles this season.