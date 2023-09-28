Genoa vs Roma: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Genoa and Roma, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Genoa will take on Roma in a Serie A clash at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium on Thursday. Both teams will be hungry for points after having won only one out of their last five matches. They are both in the bottom-half of the league standings after five rounds.

After kicking off the new season with three games without a win, Roma beat Empoli 7-0. They followed that up with a 2-1 win over Sheriff in the Europa League. In their most recent outing, however, they were held to a 1-1 draw after Daniel Zapata scored an 85th minute equaliser.

Genoa's form has been worse as they are winless in their last three matches. They will be hoping to get atleast a point from the game against Roma in an attempt to climb up the league table.

Genoa vs Roma kick-off time

Date: September 28, 2023 Kick-off time: 2.45pm EDT Venue: Luigi Ferraris Stadium

The game between Genoa and Roma will be played at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium on Thursday. Kick-off is at 2.45pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Genoa vs Roma online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Paramount+ in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Genoa team news

Genoa might see the debut of Junior Messias, a loanee from Milan, who has been sidelined with an ankle injury and is expected to make a cameo appearance from the bench.

Following his red card in the defeat to Lecce, Aaron Martin will be serving a suspension. This could open the door for Johan Vazquez to step in as the left-back.

Genoa predicted XI: Martinez; Sabelli, Bani, Dragusin, Vasquez; Strootman, Badelj, Frendrup; Malinovskyi, Gudmundsson; Retegui

Position Players Goalkeepers: Martínez, Sommariva, Leali Defenders: Drăgușin, Bani, Vogliacco, Sabelli, Vásquez, Hefti, Haps Midfielders: Thorsby, Strootman, Guðmundsson, Malinovskyi, Jagiełło, Kutlu, Frendrup, Badelj, Galdames Forwards: De Winter, Ekuban, Retegui, Pușcaș

Roma team news

Roma's captain, Lorenzo Pellegrini, is likely to make his return to the squad for the upcoming midweek match. Pellegrini had been sidelined due to a muscular issue but may initially find himself among the substitutes.

Roma continue to be without long-term injured players such as Tammy Abraham and Marash Kumbulla. Chris Smalling and Renato Sanches remain on the injury list, both still recovering from thigh injuries.

Roma predicted XI: Patricio; Mancini, Llorente, Ndicka; Kristensen, Cristante, Paredes, Aouar, Zalewski; Dybala, Lukaku

Position Players Goalkeepers: Patricio, Svilar, Boer Defenders: Ndicka, Mancini, Llorente, Spinazzola, Celik, Karsdorp, Kristensen Midfielders: Cristante, Paredes, Aouar, Bove Forwards: El Shaarawy, Solbakken, Belotti, Lukaku, Dybala

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition January 23, 2023 Roma 1 - 0 Genoa Coppa Italia February 5, 2022 Roma 0 - 0 Genoa Serie A November 22, 2021 Genoa 0 - 2 Roma Serie A March 7, 2021 Roma 1 - 0 Genoa Serie A November 8, 2020 Genoa 1 - 3 Roma Serie A

