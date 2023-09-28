Genoa vs Roma: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Genoa will take on Roma in a Serie A clash at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium on Thursday. Both teams will be hungry for points after having won only one out of their last five matches. They are both in the bottom-half of the league standings after five rounds.
After kicking off the new season with three games without a win, Roma beat Empoli 7-0. They followed that up with a 2-1 win over Sheriff in the Europa League. In their most recent outing, however, they were held to a 1-1 draw after Daniel Zapata scored an 85th minute equaliser.
Genoa's form has been worse as they are winless in their last three matches. They will be hoping to get atleast a point from the game against Roma in an attempt to climb up the league table.
Genoa vs Roma kick-off time
|Date:
|September 28, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|2.45pm EDT
|Venue:
|Luigi Ferraris Stadium
The game between Genoa and Roma will be played at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium on Thursday. Kick-off is at 2.45pm EDT for fans in the US.
How to watch Genoa vs Roma online - TV channels & live streams
The fixture will be shown live on Paramount+ in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Genoa team news
Genoa might see the debut of Junior Messias, a loanee from Milan, who has been sidelined with an ankle injury and is expected to make a cameo appearance from the bench.
Following his red card in the defeat to Lecce, Aaron Martin will be serving a suspension. This could open the door for Johan Vazquez to step in as the left-back.
Genoa predicted XI: Martinez; Sabelli, Bani, Dragusin, Vasquez; Strootman, Badelj, Frendrup; Malinovskyi, Gudmundsson; Retegui
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Martínez, Sommariva, Leali
|Defenders:
|Drăgușin, Bani, Vogliacco, Sabelli, Vásquez, Hefti, Haps
|Midfielders:
|Thorsby, Strootman, Guðmundsson, Malinovskyi, Jagiełło, Kutlu, Frendrup, Badelj, Galdames
|Forwards:
|De Winter, Ekuban, Retegui, Pușcaș
Roma team news
Roma's captain, Lorenzo Pellegrini, is likely to make his return to the squad for the upcoming midweek match. Pellegrini had been sidelined due to a muscular issue but may initially find himself among the substitutes.
Roma continue to be without long-term injured players such as Tammy Abraham and Marash Kumbulla. Chris Smalling and Renato Sanches remain on the injury list, both still recovering from thigh injuries.
Roma predicted XI: Patricio; Mancini, Llorente, Ndicka; Kristensen, Cristante, Paredes, Aouar, Zalewski; Dybala, Lukaku
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Patricio, Svilar, Boer
|Defenders:
|Ndicka, Mancini, Llorente, Spinazzola, Celik, Karsdorp, Kristensen
|Midfielders:
|Cristante, Paredes, Aouar, Bove
|Forwards:
|El Shaarawy, Solbakken, Belotti, Lukaku, Dybala
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|January 23, 2023
|Roma 1 - 0 Genoa
|Coppa Italia
|February 5, 2022
|Roma 0 - 0 Genoa
|Serie A
|November 22, 2021
|Genoa 0 - 2 Roma
|Serie A
|March 7, 2021
|Roma 1 - 0 Genoa
|Serie A
|November 8, 2020
|Genoa 1 - 3 Roma
|Serie A