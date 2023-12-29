Genoa vs Inter: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Serie A log leaders Inter will take on a struggling Genoa at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris Stadium on Friday. The Big Grass Snake have a four-point lead over second-placed Juventus and will be confident of extending that advantage heading into the New Year.
Inter have only lost one game so far in the league and that occurred at the end of September. A straightforward away victory is on the cards for Inter against Genoa even without this season's leading goalscorer Lautaro Martinez who is injured and unavailable for selection.
Genoa beat Sassuolo after a run of five winless games but they will still need a miracle to stop the high-flying table-toppers. Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Genoa vs Inter kick-off time
|Date:
|Decembr 29, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|2.45 pm EDT
|Venue:
|Stadio Luigi Ferraris Stadium
The match will be played at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 2.45 pm EDT for fans in the US.
How to watch Genoa vs Inter online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. The match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Genoa team news
Genoa will once again rely on their leading goal-scorer Albert Gudmundsson, who has netted seven goals in the league so far, to provide support for Ghanaian striker Caleb Ekuban up front.
While Alberto Gilardino's attacking options may be limited due to the likely absence of Mateo Retegui and Milan loanee Junior Messias, he otherwise expects to have a full squad at his disposal.
Genoa predicted XI: Martinez; De Winter, Bani, Dragusin; Sabelli, Frendrup, Badelj, Malinovskyi, Vasquez; Gudmundsson; Ekuban.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Martinez, Leali, Sommariva, Calvani
|Defenders:
|Dragusin, De Winter, Vasquez, Matturro, Bani, Vagliacco, Martin, Haps, Hefti, Sabelli
|Midfielders:
|Badelj, Frendrup, Thorsby, Kutlu, Galdames, Jagiello, Malinovskyi, Papadopoulos
|Forwards:
|Messias, Gudmundsoon, Retegui, Puscas, Ekuban, Fini
Inter team news
Inter will have to face Genoa without their captain, Lautaro Martinez, who is Serie A's leading scorer with 15 goals. Martinez sustained a muscular strain in the match against Bologna and is expected to be sidelined until next week.
In Martinez's absence, Marko Arnautovic is likely to take on the forward role alongside Marcus Thuram. Meanwhile, Matteo Darmian will continue to fill in for wing-back Denzel Dumfries on the right flank, as Dumfries hopes to make a return to the bench after recovering from injury. Wide players Federico Dimarco and Juan Cuadrado remain unavailable for selection.
Inter predicted XI: Sommer; Bisseck, Acerbi, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Augusto; Thuram, Arnautovic.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Audero, Sommer, Di Gennaro
|Defenders:
|Bastoni, Pavard, De Vrij, Bisseck, Acerbi, Dimarco, Darmian
|Midfielders:
|Calhanoglu, Asllani, Agoume, Barella, Frattesi, Klaassen, Sensi, Mkhitaryan, Dumfries Augusto
|Forwards:
|Martinez, Thuram, Sanchez
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|February 26, 2022
|Genoa 0 - 0 Inter Milan
|Serie A
|August 21, 2021
|Inter Milan 4 - 0 Genoa
|Serie A
|February 28, 2021
|Inter Milan 3 - 0 Genoa
|Serie A
|October 24, 2020
|Genoa 0 - 2 Inter Milan
|Serie A
|July 25, 2020
|Genoa 0 - 3 Inter Milan
|Serie A