Genoa vs AC Milan: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Genoa and AC Milan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

AC Milan will be looking to climb to the top of the Serie A standings when they take on Genoa at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium on Saturday.

Milan are unbeaten in five matches, ever since their 5-1 loss against title rivals Inter in mid-September. That defeat may not have cost them much though, as they are tied on 18 points at the top of the standings after seven rounds.

They are up against the newly-promoted Genoa for whom wins have been hard to come by so far. They have only managed two wins from their seven matches and it will be an uphill task for them to snatch anything away from Milan.

Genoa vs AC Milan kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 7, 2023 Kick-off time: 2.45pm EDT Venue: Luigi Ferraris Stadium

It will kick off at 2.45pm EDT for fans in the United States (US).

How to watch Genoa vs AC Milan online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Paramount+. Fans who are unable to watch the match can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Genoa team news

Genoa are facing potential absences in their midfield, with key players Kevin Strootman and Milan Badelj being major doubts for Saturday evening's match.

However, there is a glimmer of hope as Stefano Sabelli might make a return in time to contribute, and Brazilian winger Junior Messias is in contention to play against his parent club, having made a few cameo appearances since his return from injury.

Genoa possible XI: Martinez; Dragusin, Bani, Vasquez; De Winter, Thorsby, Frendrup, Malinovskyi, Matturro; Gudmundsson; Retegui

Position Players Goalkeepers: Martínez, Sommariva, Leali Defenders: Drăgușin, Bani, Vogliacco, Sabelli, Vásquez, Hefti, Haps Midfielders: Thorsby, Strootman, Guðmundsson, Malinovskyi, Jagiełło, Kutlu, Frendrup, Badelj, Galdames Forwards: De Winter, Ekuban, Retegui, Pușcaș, Messias

AC Milan team news

Th visitors will be without Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Rade Krunic and long-term absence of Ismael Bennacer. This means that Milan's midfield choices remain limited this weekend.

Following their starts in the previous match in Germany, Yunus Musah and Tommaso Pobega will hope to keep their positions in the midfield lineup.

AC Milan possible XI: Maignan; Florenzi, Tomori, Thiaw, Hernandez; Musah, Adli, Reijnders; Pulisic, Giroud, Leao

Position Players Goalkeepers: Maignan, Sportiello, Nava, Mirante Defenders: Tomori, Kalulu, Thiaw, Kjaer, Caldara, Pellegrino, Hernandez, Calabria, Florenzi Midfielders: Musah, Reijnders, Pobega, Adli, Pulisic, Saelemaekers, Romero Forwards: Okafor, Jovic, Giroud, Leao, Traore, Chukwueze

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition April 2022 AC Milan 2 - 0 Genoa Serie A January 2022 AC Milan 3 - 1 Genoa Coppa Italia December 2021 Genoa 0 - 3 AC Milan Serie A April 2021 AC Milan 2 - 1 Genoa Serie A December 2020 Genoa 2 - 2 AC Milan Serie A

