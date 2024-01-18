Galatasaray vs Umraniyespor: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Turkish Cup match between Galatasaray and Umraniyespor, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Galatasaray will entertain Umraniyespor at the RAMS Park in the fifth round of the 2023-24 Turkish Cup on Wednesday.

The reigning Turkish Super Lig champions qualified for the fifth round automatically as one of the top-four teams in the league standings from the 2022-23 campaign, and come into this one off the back of a 2-1 league victory against Kayserispor over the weekend, bringing them within two points of leaders Fenerbahce.

The visitors, meanwhile, started their cup campaign in the third round back in November, recording a 5-1 win over Orduspor. They overcame fourth-tier side Cankaya 2-1 in the previous round to set up this meeting against their Istanbul rivals on the opposite side of the Bosphorus Strait.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Galatasaray vs Umraniyespor kick-off time

Date: Thursday, January 18, 2024 Kick-off time: 1:00 pm ET Venue: RAMS Park

Galatasaray and Umraniyespor will face each other at the RAMS Park in Istanbul, Turkey, with kick-off scheduled at 1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT in the US.

How to watch Galatasaray vs Umraniyespor online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be shown live in the US. However, fans can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Galatasaray team news

Galatasaray will be without star striker Mauro Icardi, who suffered a facial fracture during the recent Istanbul derby, while Sergio Oliviera is still sidelined by a muscular injury.

In addition, Hakim Ziyech and Cedric Bakambu have left to represent Morocco and DR Congo respectively at the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations.

Wilfried Zaha was not called up by the Ivory Coast, though, while Colombian centre-back Davinson Sanchez has been passed fit and could be included on the bench.

Galatasaray possible XI: Muslera; Boey, Nelsson, Bardakci, Karatas; Demirbay, Torreira; Zaha, Mertens, Akturkoglu; Dervisoglu.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Muslera, Guvenc, J. Yilmaz, Ordu Defenders: Nelsson, Bardakci, Ayhan, Yesilyurt, Angelino, Karatas, Boey, Bulbul Midfielders: Torreira, Aydin, E. Akman, Ndombele, Demirbay, H. Akman, Akturkoglu, Tete, Ziyech, B. Yilmaz Forwards: Mertens, Icardi, Bakambu, Dervisoglu, Demiroglu, Zaha

Umraniyespor team news

Umraniyespor will be without 26-year-old centre-forward Ivan Saponic due to an unspecified injury that has seen him miss 12 first-team games so far. Centre-back Dimitri Cavare's suspension due to yellow card accumulation doesn't imply here, meaning he will be available for selection.

Sitting ninth in the TFF First League with 23 points after 18 rounds, Umraniyespor come into this fifth-round clash on the back of a 1-1 draw against Genclerbirligi, and head coach Mustafa Gursel is unlikely to make wholesale changes to his starting XI from the last game.

Umraniyespor possible XI: Damlu; Popov, Cavare, Eser, Ayaroglu; Goksu, Diniyev, Nas; Yildiz, Bouali, Demir.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Damlu, Adiyaman, Yildirim Defenders: Popov, Glumac, Yıldiz, Cavare, Kaplan, Ayaroğlu, Saitoglu, Eser Midfielders: Demir, Nas, Diniyev, Babacan, Cofie, Goksu, Mert, Ayık, Okutan, Arici, Gunduz Forwards: Saponjic, Bamba, Bouali

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Score Competition 01/02/23 Galatasaray 3-3 Umraniyespor Trendyol Super Lig 08/19/22 Umraniyespor 0-0 Galatasaray Trendyol Super Lig 08/31/20 Galatasaray 2 - 2 Umraniyespor Club Friendly Games

