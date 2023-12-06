Fulham vs Nottingham Forest: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Fulham and Nottingham Forest, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fulham and Nottingham Forest square off in Premier League action at Craven Cottage on Wednesday, with both sides looking to bounce back from respective defeats over the weekend.

The Cottagers pushed Liverpool to the bitter end last time around, leading till 85th-minute, but two late strikes from Wataru Endo and Trent Alexander-Arnold meant Marco Silva's side departed Anfield empty-handed.

Forest were also beaten at the weekend falling to a 1-0 defeat to Everton at the City Ground. Steve Cooper's side have now lost four of their last five, including their most recent three on the spin. The Tricky Trees currently sit in 15th place with 13 points, one place and two points behind their midweek opponents.

Fulham vs Nottingham Forest kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Kick-off time: 2:30pm ET/ 1:30pm CT/ 11:30am PT Venue: Craven Cottage

How to watch Fulham vs Nottingham Forest online - TV channels & live streams

The Premier League fixture between Fulham and Nottingham Forest will be available to stream on Fubo, Sling TV, and USA Network in the US, while viewers can get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Fulham team news

Adama Traore (thigh), Issa Diop (foot), and Rodrigo Muniz (knee) are still on the sidelines for Fulham, with the trio not expected to return before the turn of the year.

Fulham possible XI: Leno; Tete, Bassey, Ream, Robinson; Palhinha, Cairney; Wilson, Pereira, Reid; Jimenez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Leno, Rodak, Benda Defenders: Adarabioyo, Bassey, Ream, Robinson, Ballo-Toure, Castagne, Tete Midfielders: Palhinha, Reed, Lukic, Cairney, Francois, Pereira, Harris Forwards: Jimenez, Vinicius, Wilson, De Cordova-Reid, Willian, Iwobi

Nottingham Forest team news

The visitors will be without the services of star striker Taiwo Awoniyi for the trip to the Capital as he remains a long-term absentee in the final third due to a groin issue.

Defender Willy Boly picked up a slight muscular injury in the defeat to Everton, but is likely to be clear to feature here. Murillo (knock), Chris Wood (knee) and Danilo (illness) have also surfaced as fresh injury doubts, and will be assessed late before kick-off on Wednesday.

Nottingham Forest possible XI: Vlachodimos; Williams, Felipe, Murillo, Toffolo; Mangala, Yates, Dominguez; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vlachodimos, Turner, Hovath, Hennessey Defenders: Niakhate, Worrall, Omobamidele, McKenna, Murillo, Boly, Felipe, Tavares, Toffolo, Williams, Montiel, Aurier, Aina Midfielders: Santos, Kouyate, Danilo, Mangala, Dominguez, Yates, Arter, Gibbs-White, Aguilera Forwards: Elanga, Hudson-Odoi, Wood, Origi

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 11/02/23 Fulham 2-0 Nottingham Forest England Premier League 16/09/22 Nottingham Forest 2-3 Fulham England Premier League 26/04/22 Fulham 0-1 Nottingham Forest EFL Championship 24/10/21 Nottingham Forest 0-4 Fulham EFL Championship 07/07/20 Nottingham Forest 0-1 Fulham EFL Championship

