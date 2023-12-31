Fulham vs Arsenal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Fulham and Arsenal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Arsenal will be looking to bounce back from midweek defeat and finish 2023 on a high note when they travel to Craven Cottage to face London rivals Fulham on New Year's Eve.

The Gunners held Liverpool to a credible draw at Anfield to stay atop on Christmas, but fell to a surprise 2-0 defeat to West Ham last time out, with Mikel Arteta's side sluggish at the back and profligate in front of goal on the day.

It means they have already ceded their table-toppers place, and are now two points off Liverpool at the top of the table, but they can still end the year at the summit if they can win at Craven Cottage, with Liverpool not playing until New Year's Day when they face Newcastle.

Fulham, meanwhile, come into Sunday's clash on the back of a three-game losing run, while a surprise 2-0 defeat to Burnley last time out at home ended a three-game winning streak at Craven Cottage.

Their five-goal starrer performances in early December are now a distant memory, Marco Silva's side have now fired blanks in their last three top-flight meetings against Newcastle, Burnley and Bournemouth.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Fulham vs Arsenal kick-off time

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023 Kick-off time: 9am ET Venue: Craven Cottage

The Premier League match between Fulham and Arsenal will be played at Craven Cottage in Fulham, West London, England. It will kick off at 9am ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023 in the United States (US).

How to watch Fulham vs Arsenal online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Peacock in the US. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Fulham team news

Raul Jimenez will return from a three-match ban for his red card picked up against Newcastle, and his availability is a boost for Fulham. There is also a good chance that Adama Traore and Tim Ream will be back from their respective injuries. Willian and Tyrese Francois could also make their returns and will be assessed late before the game, but Steven-Andreas Benda will be out.

Fulham possible XI: Leno; Tete, Adarabioyo, Bassey, Robinson; Palhinha, Reed; Decordova-Reid, Pereira, Iwobi; Jimenez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Leno, Rodak, Benda Defenders: Adarabioyo, Bassey, Ream, Robinson, Ballo-Toure, Castagne, Tete Midfielders: Palhinha, Reed, Lukic, Cairney, Francois, Pereira, Harris Forwards: Jimenez, Vinicius, Wilson, De Cordova-Reid, Willian, Iwobi

Arsenal team news

Kai Havertz has served his one-game suspension against West Ham and he should replace Leandro Trossard in midfield. The Gunners' suffered no fresh injury concerns from Thursday night, but Thomas Partey, Fabio Vieira, Jurrien Timber, and Takehiro Tomiyasu are still unavailable.

Arsenal possible XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Trossard

Position Players Goalkeepers: Raya, Ramsdale, Hein Defenders: Zinchenko, Saliba, Kiwior, Magalhães, Lannin-Sweet, White, Walters, Soares Midfielders: Elneny, Smith Rowe, Rice, Jorginho, Ødegaard Forwards: Nketiah, Martinelli, Trossard, Saka, Nelson, Jesus

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 26/08/23 Arsenal 2-2 Fulham Premier League 12/03/23 Fulham 0-3 Arsenal Premier League 27/08/22 Arsenal 2-1 Fulham Premier League 18/04/21 Arsenal 1-1 Fulham Premier League 12/09/20 Fulham 0-3 Arsenal Premier League

